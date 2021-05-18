Danielle Harris of Medlock: “A few good habits for me that lead to spiritual wellness include self-reflection, self-expression, and alone time”

A few good habits for me that lead to spiritual wellness include self-reflection, self-expression, and alone time. Self-reflection is important because it allows us to take time to truly think about who we are, and how we want to change. Without a clear understanding of ourselves and what we want, we can’t fully reach spiritual wellness. Secondly, self-expression is important because it allows us to express what’s on our minds and gain a clearer understanding of our thoughts. Lastly, it is imperative that we take time for ourselves. This helps clear our minds and recenter our thoughts and inner peace. All of these things are crucial in obtaining optimal spiritual wellness and are a lifelong dedication.

Many ancient traditions around the world believe ‘wellbeing’ or ‘bienestar’ is a state of harmony within ourselves and our world, where we are in balance mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Danielle Harris Medlock.

A constant student of life, Danielle Harris Medlock holds two Bachelor’s Degrees, one in Nursing and one in Health Sciences. With a passion for social media, marketing, and brand awareness, Danielle excels in increasing conversions while boosting a brand’s message with constant SEO strategy and up-to-date public relations and marketing insights. She has worked side by side with her mother, Michelle Harris, for most of her life adding another degree of industry immersion into the mix.

Throughout her career, Danielle has been instrumental in cultivating brand awareness with key players in multiple industries from Under Armour to SkinCeuticles because of her passion and understanding of multiple arenas.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Florida, the tourism capital of the world, and was fortunate enough to have entrepreneurial parents who had marketing and tourism-based companies in Orlando. Immersed in the tourism, marketing, and public relations arena since birth, I wanted to venture into healthcare because it was an interest of mine. As I got older, I transitioned back into marketing and public relations, because it came naturally, and I have been working side by side with my mom.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Both of my parents inspired me to pursue my career or careers, and there have been many. They never batted an eye when I changed my major in college a few times, or went back for my second bachelor’s and finally my master’s degree in healthcare, either. Growing up, the entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic of self-employment was instilled in me. I was told that if you work for it, you can achieve it and have it. I was fortunate to see their many successes and failures throughout the decades and feel incredibly grateful to have that as part of my journey and process.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Again, I would say that both of my parents helped me along the way. They both have unique backgrounds that instilled a curiosity for life and work in me, and I followed my own path based on the trials and tribulations they experienced. My father is a professional photographer and worked for National Geographic for many years, and has a passion for travel and adventure. Through his stories and leadership, I learned to take chances, to see the world, and never turn down an opportunity to learn something new. My mother has owned her own marketing and public relations company for the greater portion of my life. Through her companies, I learned the rules of business, how to succeed, how to be better than your competition, and most importantly, how to cultivate business relationships that last. My parents supported all of my business ideas and adventures that laid the foundation for me to start my own company. Without their support and encouragement along the way, and the idea that I could accomplish any goal I set, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of the most interesting mistakes that I have made in my career would probably be when I became a creative director and assumed that my vision would align with and be welcomed by everyone. I had a vision for a particular client and was extremely excited about it but they hated it. That experience taught me to approach a brand’s creative content differently going forward. I learned how to see their vision, understand their dislikes, and run with that key information to knock it out of the park. It is essential to truly hear what your clients want and execute the idea, even if they don’t know the entire picture, themselves.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book Atomic Habits has resonated with me, both professionally and personally. I chose this book because it focuses on how to create and complete goals in your life by utilizing a 1% change per day, not leaps and bounds. The book dissects how habits are formed, consciously and subconsciously, and teaches how to build new habits based on your goals. One of my favorite quotes by author James Clear is, “The primary reason the brain remembers the past is to better predict what will work in the future.”

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Denis Waitley said “Life is inherently risky. There is only one big risk you should avoid at all costs, and that is the risk of doing nothing.” This life lesson quote resonates with me because life should be lived. It is an adventure to experience and a journey to go through, not to be rushed. There have been many moments that the time, place, or event in life hasn’t been ideal, but it is in those moments that you have to push forward and remember that life is meant to be lived and that experiences lead to other experiences.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now I have partnered with several health and wellness companies to promote their brand of self-care in 2021. These brands offer liquid vitamin supplements for adults and children, aromatherapy essential oils, and skincare. Each company has a goal of offering self-improvement with their products, whether it is nutritionally, emotionally, or physically, thus allowing their customers to improve certain aspects of their life.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Mental wellness is important every day. We all have days when we are positive, excited, and happy, but we also have bad days, too. It is important to have an activity or hobby that is just for yourself, mine is working out and stretching. It is also important to take vacations, and have an idea board. These three habits lead to my optimal mental health. Working out keeps my body in shape and gives me my personal time, vacations allow my mind a mental break, and the idea board keeps my goals at the forefront of my day-to-day and keeps me on track to attain them.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I don’t have a specific yoga practice, but I do love The Mirror and follow their programs.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I think it is important to have a good understanding of nutrition and how your body uses food to fuel the endless tasks it performs on a daily basis. Once you understand how your body uses fruits, vegetables, and protein sources as fuel, you can make better food choices. Good nutrition and hydration paired with physical activity and stretching is the key to optimal health.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think the biggest hurdle to choosing healthier foods is convenience. We live in a fast-paced world and often fail because of a lack of time and planning. If we set aside an hour a week to plan meals and snacks and buy groceries, we would be more likely to eat well. Unfortunately, most people don’t plan their meals and end up settling for something quick and convenient over healthy and nutritious.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Optimum emotional wellness is achieved by managing stress, planning ahead, and accepting that there will always be setbacks in life that you can’t prevent. Granted, these three things are easier said than done, but they can be achieved. I will reference my favorite book, Atomic Habits, again in this section. This book teaches how to form the habits you want and get rid of the ones you don’t, helping you live a more fulfilling and successful life.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Smiling can improve your emotional wellness by decreasing dopamine, cortisol, and adrenaline, and it promotes the release of good endorphins into the bloodstream. Smiling can also lead to better interactions with others, which can boost the mood of others around you.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

A few good habits for me that lead to spiritual wellness include self-reflection, self-expression, and alone time. Self-reflection is important because it allows us to take time to truly think about who we are, and how we want to change. Without a clear understanding of ourselves and what we want, we can’t fully reach spiritual wellness. Secondly, self-expression is important because it allows us to express what’s on our minds and gain a clearer understanding of our thoughts. Lastly, it is imperative that we take time for ourselves. This helps clear our minds and recenter our thoughts and inner peace. All of these things are crucial in obtaining optimal spiritual wellness and are a lifelong dedication.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

I think nature is a great source of spiritual wellness because of its calming and serene traits. There is beauty in nature that you can’t find in other sources, such as watching the sunrise and set daily, hearing the waves in the ocean, and smelling the fresh air in the forest. There is no substitution for the beauty and calming properties that nature affords.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire one movement for our population it would be to provide cheaper options for nutritious foods as well as better guidance and teaching about nutrition and our bodies. With a background in healthcare, I see the deterioration and disease processes that take over all age groups because of poor nutrition. There needs to be greater access to quality food and less-processed foods to help combat the health care crisis that populations worldwide face. If we do not tackle this problem now, then conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity will continue to rise.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with James Clear, the author of Atomic Habits. His book was incredibly inspirational and has truly made a difference in my day-to-day life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

