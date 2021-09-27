Danielle Dufayet: “Develop and maintain a loving and supportive relationship with yourself”

Develop and maintain a loving and supportive relationship with yourself. Practice self-care. Become your own best friend. That includes self-forgiveness and self-compassion. Learn to be on your own so you don’t depend on someone else to make you happy. It’s no one else’s responsibility. This will make you feel empowered.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Danielle Dufayet.

Danielle Dufayet, first generation French American, was born in Yonkers, New York. She lives in sunny San Jose, California, where she writes award-winning children’s picture books and creates colorful, award-winning paintings. She also teaches English and Public Speaking (Self-Empowerment) to grades K-12.

Danielle Dufayet is a certified nutrition and lifestyle counselor with an M.S in Psychology. She writes self-empowering books for kids and teaches a course on life-skills to help children make the best choices for a healthy and happy life.

Danielle enjoys writing books for kids that empower them, help them learn to manage their difficult emotions and learn self-love. Her first two picture books, You Are Your Strong (2020 Teacher’s Choice Award for Children’s Books), 2019, and Fantastic You, 2019, (now available in English, Romanian, Turkish and Chinese) were published by Magination Press, the children’s imprint of the American Psychological Association.

When Danielle is not revising her fifth picture book manuscript, or teaching middle graders important life skills, she is painting while listening to Bossa Nova music. And when she’s not doing any of the above, she often spends her time thinking of ways to help people become healthier and happier.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am the daughter of two French artists, but was raised by my single mother, Suzanne Sable. When I was six, we moved from New York to California when my parents divorced. I was a latch-key kid and had a lot of unsupervised freedom. When I wasn’t climbing trees and running barefoot, I was writing poetry and drawing cartoon characters. From an early age, I was interested in health and what made people tick. I knew I would be doing something that had to do with not only my first loves, writing and art; but, with health and psychology as well. I’ve always had this innate curiosity around why some people are happy and seem to have an easy life, while others are always complaining and feeling miserable. When I was introduced to the concept of the mind-body connection, I immediately saw the difference between people with a positive mindset and people with a negative mindset. I understood that everything goes back to how you think! This led me to many books on health, metaphysics, and energy healing. Both my parents were progressive, open-minded people so they shared some amazing books with me that blew me away — like, Carlos Castaneda’s, Teachings of Don Juan and Edgar Cayce’s, The Sleeping Prophet, and more recently, Dr. Emoto’s, The Hidden Massages in Water, among many others.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I suppose you could say I have more than one career. I am an award-winning (2020 Teacher’s Choice Award in Children’s Books for You Are Your Strong) children’s book author, a teacher, and an award-winning fine art artist. I think what inspired me most were my artistic parents. Both classically trained, they were full-time artists always creating art. I’ve been creating art all my life, but I also knew I wanted to be a writer; and, because I love children, I wanted to somehow contribute to their development through my books. What inspired my teaching is a whole other story. I had a horrible public speaking experience when I was around eleven years old that followed me around like a black cloud all throughout my life. It’s not that it was so horrible, but in my mind, it felt like it. In a nutshell, I was supposed to give a speech in a class where I had a major crush on someone, and I crumbled — completely froze. I felt humiliated. I vowed I would help kids get over their fear of public speaking, while learning to stand in their power. I developed my own Public Speaking Curriculum for middle graders. This allowed me to pick topics that had to do with self-empowerment and self-esteem which ended up teaching them valuable life skills as well. This is what inspires and motivates me — knowing that I’m making a difference in a child’s life, even if I’m only planting seeds.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mother probably had the most influence on me, overall, to pursue my art career. She helped me develop self-discipline which she had an abundance of. She also taught me to develop hobbies or interests that would bring me joy and satisfaction. She told me it was important to have something that no one could take from me. This made me understand that I was responsible for my own happiness. Another person that helped encourage me to pursue a writing career was my English teacher in college. (I can’t recall her name since it was 40 years ago). I was writing personal essays about my eccentric father, and she praised me for my observation skills and my ability to be objective. Besides my mother and English teacher, I have to say books gave me the most help and encouragement because I learned about the power of the mind and the power of positive thinking. Victor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning, and Anatomy of the Spirit by Caroline Myss, PH. D, had a huge impact on me as well as many other books. I believe they shaped me more than anything.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The most interesting mistake that occurred during my career was probably when I was invited to be a guest on The Cybil Shepard Show to talk about my self-published book, Secrets to Loving a Super Single Mom. They flew me down the night before and the next day I was on with another couple of guests. We were supposed to talk about raising boys as single mothers. I am naturally an introvert, so I wasn’t jumping into the conversation very much. Then, when I was asked to comment, I got confused and probably looked like a deer in the headlights. Honestly, they didn’t prep us very much (at all) and the whole thing was very fast and awkward. Still, I was honored to have been invited.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am very eager to get back to teaching my specialized class in person. Teaching Public Speaking on a Zoom meeting is not the same as in person. Body language is so important when we are speaking in public. Sitting in a Zoom meeting is not conducive to practicing the skills I teach. I am also working on a new children’s book about the importance of the words we choose to define our personal narrative. We all have our own unique stories of who we are. In fact, our stories (experiences) shape us. I want children to be aware of how they are defining their stories. I want them to know they have a choice. Are they using positive, helpful words and phrases or negative self-talk and put-downs? Someone once said, “Whatever follows your I AM, follows you. That really stuck with me. If we are not vigilant, the negative self-talk becomes habitual and not helpful to our happiness. I go over negative self-talk a lot in my classes. It can be as easy as changing, “I’ll never be good at __________ (fill in the blank)” to “With practice, I can become good at ___________.” I think negative self-talk is one of the most common ways we sabotage our happiness.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three traits I think that are most instrumental in my success are:

1. Being objective — not taking things personally. I once entered an art competition and didn’t get accepted. I decided to not take it personally and entered another art competition with the same painting and won a first-place ribbon, prize money and a sale to a private party. Sometimes, you must take the emotion out of it and look at things as a simple business transaction.

2. Tenacity -never giving up. It took me 35 years (writing and submitting off and on) to get my first children’s book published. I knew it would happen eventually if I never gave up and it did. You can’t let rejection stop you. I had to remind myself that a rejection was just one person’s opinion.

3. Courage -I had never taught a class before, let alone a class where I designed the entire curriculum. I presented my 15-hour course to my supervisor where I was doing some private English tutoring. Fortunately, she agreed to let me teach a regular class. I was horribly nervous at first, but I was also passionate about wanting to help children with their struggles with public speaking. From there, I continue to teach on my own, renting out various locations.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I believe being an expert in anything takes passion and consistency. I choose happiness and joy every day and my daily habits reflect that. I learned that happiness is a choice when I decided to leave a toxic marriage. I finally realized that I was solely responsible for my own happiness and well-being and that I would never give the key to my happiness to anyone but me ever again. It could have been easy to feel like a victim, but I chose self-empowerment instead. I had to learn to love myself. You can’t be happy or at peace if you don’t have a good relationship with yourself first and foremost. We often lose (abandon) ourselves in relationships, so I had to start over, becoming my own best friend. Through my personal journey, I wrote my first two children’s books: You Are Your Strong which teaches kids how to handle difficult emotions and Fantastic You -basically, how to love yourself. Once you truly love and value yourself, you don’t depend on anyone else to be responsible for your happiness and that’s very liberating and empowering.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I believe the U.S. is low on the World Happiness Report because we look for happiness and joy externally when it’s an inside job. Americans tend to seek happiness through material things or status when that actually has nothing to do with it. Joy comes from being at peace with yourself, appreciating the little things, being grateful for everything, seeing the beauty everywhere. We must train our minds to think this way and I think Americans lack the self-discipline. I think the U.S. focuses too much on being entertained. This leaves little room for self-reflection and critical thinking. Also, our society is very individual based as opposed to society based. It’s survival of the wealthiest! In Finland, rated number 1 as happiest country, crime and violence are almost non-existent. They provide free higher education and free health care. Their citizens feel cared-for. Only 6% of their population live in poverty. Here, everyone is basically on their own and it feels like a struggle just to survive for many.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The main misconception about finding joy and happiness is that it’s something outside of yourself. For example, I know people that are chasing the next best thing -whether it be a new house, a better house, electronic device, new car, better car…and when they get it, they feel happy for a day or so. It doesn’t last. Happiness and joy come from being at peace with yourself. It means healing your scars from childhood, including forgiving others and yourself, and letting go of anger and resentments. Learning to love yourself, as I did when I left my unhealthy marriage, and learning how to not let your emotions control you are the two most important things to happiness and those are internal things. We must learn to live in harmony with ourselves before we can live in harmony with others.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The main mistake I think people make is thinking happiness is a destination. I often hear people say, I’ll be happy when… (they get that job, make more money, find their life partner, etc.). It’s a mistake to think happiness is only attainable when certain conditions are met. That’s not true! Happiness is a choice and can and should be experienced every day. I once worked for a couple who owned a wonderful little French restaurant in Carmel. They worked their fingers to the bone. Overworked, they were often exhausted and crabby. When they decided to retire, they planned a vacation to finally enjoy their lives. You can imagine our shock when we found out they had both died in a car accident only weeks after they retired. Nobody knows how long they have left. Living each day as if it were your last helps you prioritize what’s truly important.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

The five things I think you need to live with more Joie De Vivre is:

1. Develop and maintain a loving and supportive relationship with yourself. Practice self-care. Become your own best friend. That includes self-forgiveness and self-compassion. Learn to be on your own so you don’t depend on someone else to make you happy. It’s no one else’s responsibility. This will make you feel empowered.

2. Develop and maintain a loving and supportive relationship with others. Have at least one person that you trust and can confide in. Ideally, have a few good, loyal friends that will see you through anything. It’s important to feel supported and cared for. Have good boundaries with people. Don’t get entangled with other people’s drama.

3. Develop emotional intelligence. Find healthy ways to cope with difficult emotions. Know that emotions come and go. They are not permanent. We need to change the way we define how we feel. Instead of saying I am sad (which can feel permanent), we should say we feel sadness (which feels more temporary). Learn what your triggers are and take responsibility for them so you can heal and grow through your issues. Try not to take things personally. Learn how to communicate effectively and peacefully. There are many good books on all these subjects.

4. Develop and maintain healthy daily habits that are conducive to happiness. For example, I write in my gratitude journal every morning to remind myself of how blessed I am. My life’s not perfect, but I choose to focus on the good and I notice that the good increases with this attitude. Another good habit is watching how you talk to yourself. We can put ourselves down without realizing it. This robs us of our potential Joie De Vivre. Say uplifting, encouraging things to yourself, or nothing at all. Surround yourself with positive affirmations and inspiring quotes. Whatever you fill your mind with, you become.

5. Go out in Nature. Connect to the Earth and let it heal you. When my mother passed away in 2005, I went into the forest every day for ten days. I let myself feel nurtured by the trees, plants, sunshine, and calm beauty all around me. Listening to the sound of birds singing or even wind blowing through the leaves is very relaxing. You can’t be happy if your mind is racing all the time. This was the best therapy for me.

These five things are important, especially during turbulent times. Ideally, they should already be in place before the turbulent times begin.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

I think the most important thing is to be a good listener and show empathy. Ask how you can help, specifically. Don’t try to change their mind about how they feel because it feels real to them, whether you think their feelings are justified or not. Don’t try to “fix” them because you can’t. I would also suggest that they get a medical exam to rule out any physiological reasons for depression. For example, low testosterone in men can cause depression. Low levels of Vitamin D3 have also shown to contribute to depression. Lack of exercise, too much sugar, social isolation, negative self-talk — all these can contribute to depression. Sometimes making lifestyle changes can help. Sometimes counseling to get to the root of the depression is helpful. I believe Dr. Amen at the Amen clinic is doing great work with his brain scans which show you what the brain is doing and not doing. Depression is complex and should be properly diagnosed so a unique plan can be developed for the unique individual.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement to help humanity, I would start a new ritual where every child (maybe when they reach a certain milestone age like twelve) gets their wedding finger tattooed “To Thy Own Self Be True”. This would be a reminder to never abandon oneself and that self-love comes before everything. Then, if they decide to marry, they can still wear a traditional wedding ring (over the tattoo) if they choose to, but if the relationship ends, they know that they still and will always have themselves. Often, the reason we don’t feel whole is because we give away, abandon, and bury parts of ourselves along the way. The result is we feel broken, but it doesn’t have to be that way if we learn how to consciously nurture and love ourselves from an early age. I also believe none of us are truly broken, but we feel broken. That’s an important shift in perception that gives the power back to the person.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Goldie Hawn who founded MindUP — an organization that helps kids deal with stress and anxiety in healthy ways. Children truly are our future, and we must teach them emotional intelligence. I think social/emotional skills are the most important skills to have to be successful and that includes being happy and making healthy choices. Growth mindset should be our priority when teaching young minds.

