Danielle Beckmann of Brooklyn Quarter: “Representation matters”

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Danielle Beckmann.

Danielle Beckmann is an actor and producer from San Diego, living in Los Angeles by way of NYC. Danielle has appeared in countless Off-Broadway plays, workshops, readings, web-series, short films, commercials, podcasts, and musicals. She executive produced and starred in the short film Liza Anonymous, which is an official selection at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in Southern California doing ballet and musical theatre. I have always loved being on stage and telling stories.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always felt natural on stage, but acting as a career really clicked for me in highschool when I was in the play Arsenic and Old Lace. I played a 70 year old woman, and I really got lost in the character. It was then that I learned I could get a degree in theatre performance, so I went out and got it. I moved to New York at age 21 and I have never looked back.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting things as of late was that in the middle of a pandemic I got married, moved cross-country, and my film got into the Tribeca Film Festival. All within one year!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A big regret I have is not staying in touch with certain people I wish I had. Fostering relationships and being kind is a huge part of thriving in this business.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The film I executive produced and starred in, Liza Anonymous, is an official selection for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and I could not be more excited.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

My best advice is to just keep going. Just stay in the metaphorical line. Don’t get out of line! Also — link up with others. Community is everything and it’s saved me multiple times.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity in entertainment is important because 1. Representation matters 2. Empathy grows out of seeing stories different from your own and 3. Art must imitate life, and life is not just one “type” of person.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I really recommend setting healthy boundaries and being okay with saying no to things.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am very passionate about ending human and sex trafficking, and an organization I support is called TreasuresLA. I would love to create a high quality documentary surrounding the founder, Harmony Grillo and her story.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I want to give a shout out to my friend Shane Salk. We went to college together. He has been a cheerleader of mine for the last 14 years, and he has never stopped. He even gave me my first SAG job in LA when I moved there 7 months ago!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet with Marielle Heller. We both used to live in the same neighborhood in Brooklyn and we have had a few exchanges, although we’ve never met in person. She’s an extraordinary director, actor, and human.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m on Instagram, @deebeck or my website daniellebeckmann.com. Also follow the film @lizaanonymousfilm and at lizaanonymousfilm.com. Thank you so much for this lovely chat!