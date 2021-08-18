Daniella Green of Slaypedia: “Find your why”

Find your why. My why is the fact that women of color are far and few when we look at executive leadership in corporate America. Why? It’s not because we lack talent. It simply not knowing how to communicate your worth. So the feeling I get when my clients land VP roles and CFO titles is something that brings me to tears.

Daniella Green from Houston, Texas is a highly sought after career strategist/coach to women who want to move up the ladder & understand exactly how to negotiate in the tech, oil & gas industries. She also works with small businesses in tech, oil & gas who are seeking market strategy and how to align with the corporations they seek opportunities with. Her clients are typically women who are trying to transition into senior leadership/leadership roles in a male dominated spaces.

At the young age of 23, Daniella began a fast paced climb to the top in the oil and gas industry before branching out to pave the way for many women just like her to come following behind. As a woman of color, educated, driven, and a desire to constantly get more out of her career, she knows first hand of the complexities that women of color face and women in general. She has made it her mission to dedicate her time to assisting other women of color in finding the confidence to advance their careers & businesses. She created her platform to help eliminate the guessing games, the fear of not knowing “how”, and to teach minorities how to win in the “Good Ole Boys” world. She saw a way to bridge the gap and accomplish her goals in predominately white male industries and is assisting women all throughout the world in attaining their career goals.

Her company Slaypedia was created due to her understanding of the lack of resources available to people of color as it pertains to advancement in the tech world, oil and gas. Her entire platform is dedicated to empowerment, inspiration, and motivation. She has worked closely with developing and helping minorities advance in executive leadership at companies like ConocoPhillips, Viacom, Shell Oil, and the Amazon partnership program, helping minority owned companies secure business with them. She has worked with The Haiti Medical Grant Programs and South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) to help in the advancement of black engineers in the gas & oil world.

She’s the creator of the trending podcast Slaypedia: The Wall Street Chick which has over 250,000 subscribers on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Apple TV, Google Play and iHeart radio. She created a masterclass which is often sold out titled “200K dollars Career Blueprint” which helps women seeking to move into leadership roles in tech, oil & gas.

Yes, sure! My background is in engineering. I was an early stem kid. Fresh out of college I was able to land my first job at Shell Oil. I utilized that organization and connected to it to my fullest ability. As a result, my career picked up quite fast. I became a VP by the age of 28 with a smaller oil and gas company here in Houston that was a part of the LNG projects in Australia. Throughout my career friends, co-workers and peers would always ask me for advancement advice. Because of my love for high fashion and my vast knowledge base they called me “Slaypedia”. I decided to follow my heart and leave corporate America and consult professionals on career advancement and use my rolodex to begin consulting oil & gas (and eventually tech) on market strategy, project execution and implementing sustainability processes/practices throughout the organization. Going green, sustainability and reducing the carbon print strategies have me in demand now as one of the only engineering firms to do so in Texas and I’m the only Black/Latina owned by a woman. So, the journey has been beautiful but that’s what brought me here.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

No other CEO/Founder in my field has my unique background and an understanding of both executive leadership as a woman and person of color along with understanding of governmental compliance.

I am able to offer my services because my background in pipeline engineering introduced me into “the why” as to forming strategic relationships with government agencies to stay with in regulations. So, I quickly saw the growing need and demand for not only environmentally safe solutions. Also, I got was a part of the recovery process for disasters like the Pacific Pipeline explosion. When we would be updating pipeline, creating new lines, or even switching from coal to gas we always had to consider as engineers “how to build with the most minimal impact to the earth”. I also go to see very early & first-hand what liabilities organizations face without sustainable plans. Also having been an executive leader I understand not only career advancement but what’s expected at that level to be considered a high performer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Yes, going into tech! That was so surprising. I had coached about 7 black women for executive opportunities with organizations like Microsoft, Oracle and Amazon on negotiations and the interview. When they got hired, they came back to me again to coach & teach them how to implement sustainable planning, how to introduce diversity & inclusion efforts into team building and more recently solutions on cyber security. This opened a door for me with connections in those organizations and I was able to offer consulting. So smaller tech companies reach out to me to ensure their portfolio, market position/messaging and their products/services are packages properly so that they can connect to the BIG TECH partnerships. I’ve led a few companies into Series B funding. So that’s pretty cool.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Because I’m young and a woman. I would always get asked how I liked working for Daniella as a college kid or intern. LOL. So, to have to introduce myself and say “No I am Daniella” it always created an awkward moment for them and a laugh for me. I also love it because I am normalizing black wealth and black tech just by walking into those spaces and very proudly correcting them and reintroducing myself.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

An influencer follows a wave, brand or popular person and amplifies that message. Influencers convince or sway. Thought leaders empower. I see thought leaders being tied to purpose a lot too. A thought leader disrupts autonomy and does something to make you see a different perspective, raises awareness of the world around you and calls you to task. Task being your purpose. They leave you asking how you can impact the world around and leave my mark here? What can I do to make it better or increase the quality of life for others? Thought leaders are completely aware of the world around them.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader. Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

Thought leaders are change agents. I invest my time and resources in people who encourage me to be mindful, aware of the world around me. All this leads people to connect to my brand in ways that speak deeper than “a gimmick”. If you’re a brand it brings loyal clients, which I have. IF you’re an employee you’ll always be SEEN, and you eliminate competition due to the sheer authenticity of you. Thought leaders are people we run to for answers, they are trusted leaders and gurus who often leave competition dangling in the wind

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

It will impact your messaging. What does your brand provoke in people or bring their awareness to? If you give people meaning or something to connect to, feed into their purpose you always bring clients to you, rather than chase them. According to statistics, companies that donate a portion to charities out earn their competition. Why? Because they make people feel a sense of purpose. They raise that person’s awareness, and the customer not only buys a product, but they feel they are a part of a solution that makes the world a better place. You also made the customer feel good and not buyer’s remorse.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

I was fortunate enough to have a mentoring session 1 on 1 with Daymond John of Shark Tank. He told me about his favorite, biggest and most successful company he’d invested in. Which is Bombas. Yes, the sock company. He told me that for every pair you buy they donate a pair to the homeless. That company as simple as it may sound is one the most successful in Shark Tank history. Why? Because it connects to people to purpose.

So, if you want an investor, if you want to attract clients to you:

Find your why. My why is the fact that women of color are far and few when we look at executive leadership in corporate America. Why? It’s not because we lack talent. It simply not knowing how to communicate your worth. So the feeling I get when my clients land VP roles and CFO titles is something that brings me to tears.

— Which leads me to my next point What’s my impact that goes beyond me? I am breaking generational patterns and creating First generation wealth in my community. That impact will travel beyond me for years. Watching my clients being able to pay for their kids’ college tuition and teaching them what I taught them…. it will go beyond my existence on this earth. What’s your biggest hurdle you overcame? Mine was being the 1st in my family to go to college. This matters because guess what a lot of people need to hear that story. So, write down your story. It matters. There are people who need your story for their next level READ! Yes, I’m not talking about articles and gossip blogs but read books of people who you admire greatly. If you hate reading, get an audio book. I have so much knowledge because I invest time to learn and expand my knowledge base. READ Wall Street. Always understand what’s happening in the world around you! Awareness is key. There is a young lady in Detroit who told me she started a business that picks your kids up from school and drops them off at home. She is now expanding throughout the USA because she found a plethora of investors. WHY? Because she read in Wall-Street Uber stopped parents from using the service to pick up their kids from school. So not only did she see an untapped market, but she read and found the investors names that were upset that UBER ended that ability

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

I think Ben & Jerry from Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream! I know that’s odd but their passion behind the BLM has been truly amazing to see. They take time to explain white privilege and the impact it has to those who may not have thought of it. They also have put resources and funding behind their words. They truly raised the bar and set the tone in which corporations all followed following the death of George Floyd. Instead of inciting rage and anger. They used that as a moment to show unity, show love for your fellow man and to educate.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

I think what they mean is just because you’re speaking about your views on a platform with a following doesn’t make you a thought leader. I think people keep assuming it’s another term for influencer

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Take time to pull away. You have more to offer when you’re fresh. A burned-out leader often can begin to slowly carry a defeated demeanor or come off as negative.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Since Tik Tok is always focused on trends and people actually carry them out. Why not create a trend of feeding the homeless, donating to a cause or supporting a minority owned business. Because unfortunately there will always be attention hungry people, so why not put them to use where they can actually make impact.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Never make a deal when you’re desperate — Master P

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit down with Will Anderson of the Austin Business Journal or Jonathan Adams of the Houston Business Journal and speak to them more about the importance of my business in the Texas markets. I also would love to sit down with someone at Forbes or Wall Street Journal and give them the creative ideas that run through my mind and talk about how we can make changes and bring more awareness to issues pertaining to leadership, minorities in leadership, and sustainability.

