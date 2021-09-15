Daniel Tanner And Julia of Platon: “The New Age Crypto Business Mentor You Need”

The Unique Ecosystem Of Platon Life From Founders of Platon Coin, Julia And Daniel Tanner

Crypto currency is popping up everywhere and is starting to be accepted by a rapidly growing number of retailers and businesses worldwide. The crypto currency landscape is growing and evolving daily; Julia and Daniel Tanner, the cofounders of Platon Life and Platon Coin wanted to build a better way to experience and explore digital currency and have created a highly interactive ecosystem to do so. The Tanner’s believe this is only the start of the growth of where digital currency is going to take us, and want to have a positive impact, giving people access and understanding to explore this new dimension.

Platon Coin is a crypto currency, based and built on blockchain. Unlike the majority of other crypto currencies out there, Julia and Daniel are happy to put their faces and names behind the coin. They have created more than just another crypto coin, they have purposefully and carefully built an ecosystem and education around Platon Coin, intended to educate people about crypto, and help them get their foot in the door earning with crypto and using it as a tool to build up wealth and resources for their families. Platon Life is a unique and very complex digital ecosystem, that gives people access to different tools and features, as well as is a gateway to a larger community.

Platon Life is a membership-based system, with a free option, that connects people to an education and training program that starts with the very basics of crypto and digital currency. Very foundational, simple, and easy to understand information, presented in a funny and easy to understand way, takes people from knowing nothing about crypto to being ready to try it out for themselves. The program is interactive, every time a member completes a level, they get Platon Coin to spend or invest as a reward. The goal is to make this digital currency real, touchable, something that people can see and experience for themselves, rather than just a technological concept they do not understand.

Once people have started to learn and feel comfortable with the Platon Coin and the concept of digital currency, they can buy, store, spend, and stake on the platform. Platon Life offers a Digital Wallet, insured up to one million euros, something that no other platform or coin has. The wallet supports up to 8 different cryptos so it can be utilized with more than just Platon Coin. There is also the Platon Store, where members can use Platon Coin to purchase vouchers they can use to buy goods and services. Platon Coin is partnered with a growing number of retailers, restaurants, and other organizations. Additionally members can invest in rare items like luxury cars and vintage fashion. Platon Life works with organizations around the world to give back and raise money to help humanitarian causes, they recently established a partnership with Pope Francis and will be helping bring financial literacy to children through his foundation.

“We give a chance to people in this new digital era, to become something, to create something, in this new dimension, build this financial legacy. This is a new wave for the future of money. We want to create a mass community of people that will support and help each other and talk about the progress they have and how they are using this to give back to the world,” say Julia and Daniel Tanner.

Platon Life is based in Prague, however, they are working with organizations and businesses, as well as members all over the world, to build a better future through the Platon Life ecosystem. Connect with them online to learn more, and get started changing your life through crypto.