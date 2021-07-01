Daniel Rosen of Renovo Financial: “Be hands on”

Spend time building a team. Real estate is a team sport. Think of your lender as part of your team. You need the right capital partner. Research the top sales agents in your neighborhood. Which agents are used to working with developers? You need an attorney, you need insurance, contractors and more. The better your team, the better your business is going to run.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Daniel Rosen.

Daniel Rosen is the Co-founder and Chief Lending Officer of Renovo Financial, where he leads the company’s national lending team to help create a world-class borrowing experience. Rosen has spent his entire career in the residential real estate industry, partnering with Kevin Werner to found Renovo Financial in 2011. He earned an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in Real Estate Finance from the Wisconsin School of Business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I simply had the entrepreneurial bug — mostly from my father, who advised me to ‘make money by having a business that works for you.’ He was someone real estate investors came to for investment in their deals. He’d drive me around and say, ‘see that building? I own half a percent of it. That got me interested in it, so I got into real estate finance at the University of Wisconsin. I happened to meet my current partner at a restaurant where I worked. I was going to go into commercial real estate — office leasing — and they were providing capital to people doing rehabbing, of two-flats and six-flats, and I drove around with him one day, and never looked back. Something drew me into what they were doing. I loved the idea of something that felt tangible and that the people they were working with were also from the communities …. Like the police officer doing rehabs to add income to his family…it just felt real.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I was working at a hot dog stand in Chicago when I met my first mentor and boss. I happened to know what he ordered; I’d say, “what’s up, Turkey Burger?” Whatever’s next in life — no matter where you are — if you’re working hard and hustling and someone on the other side of the counter sees it, you never know where that could take you. That was Kevin’s [Werner, CEO of Renovo Financial] brother.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I never lose. I either win or learn.” — Nelson Mandela

Early in my career and even growing up, I had a fear of not succeeding or of making a mistake. The only way through that for me, and to grow as a person, as a husband, as a father, as a leader, was to get beyond that fear and not worry about it. And know that losing and failing — as long as you’re failing forward — is actually the way to grow. Once you can get to that place all the fear goes away and you keep going.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The biggest thing right now is that Renovo as a lender has figured out how to be the #1 player in our industry in Chicago. We’ve done that by having the most local, hands on value-add approach. We’re now working on opening local offices across the country, so we’re a national platform with local expertise. Boots on the ground, local service. The impact is that real estate investors across the country will get access to the capital and service they need to help them grow their business.

I’m currently most excited about, and get the most joy out of, helping our local managing directors and senior vice presidents of lending grow their businesses, even as I continue to grow as a coach and leader for them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our Net Promoter Score (NPS) — It’s a metric we built into the company and is a staple of our culture. The principal is complete. We have a drive to be a customer service business, first and foremost. When someone gives us a rating [from 0–10], every single person in the organization sees the response. So, when we got a zero at one point, around a loan extension rule, we called the client who gave us the negative review and ultimately changed our entire extension policy for loans. Because they were right — we actually deserved that zero. The customer is everything.

It’s all part of our transparency.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents: They gave me enough freedom to feel entrepreneurial but also gave me enough cushion that if things didn’t work out, I could fall back on them.

Kevin Werner: Our CEO and my business partner. He’s the one who really taught me not to fear failure, but to relish in it. He was a ferocious learner but never went to college. He taught me that you can always be learning and growing.

My Wife: To get anywhere we all need a great partner, and Jen is my backbone. There is no one who picks me up more when I’m down than her.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Keep things simple. One of the compliments I get from our CEO is that I find a simple path to the goal. A lot of the time we tend to overcomplicate what we’re trying to achieve. Drive and hard work. I still wake up at 6am, get my workout in and get my work going very early. Consistency matters. As we grow, there are more people you need to work with on a daily basis. Now to make a decision, get a new business going, a new product completed, it can take four, five, or six people involved. Learning how to get those decision-makers to the table, how to speak to each one differently, and ultimately get the decision over the line has helped me the past 4–6 years.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Real estate is a tool to wealth creation. You can be anybody — you don’t have to have a fancy degree to get into real estate — we’ve seen people from all walks of life be able to buy rentals, accumulate wealth, and use different strategies to really change their and their family’s lives. I love buildings. It excites me to go to a construction draw and see the transformation; I love the hard asset. Real estate changes cities and changes neighborhoods.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Single family homes, small apartment buildings (up to 30 units). I went through the real estate bubble and market crash of 2008–2009 — so I never think this is going to last forever. It concerns me that there’s a lot of capital out there, and every time a lender gives a loan to a borrower, they’re giving them more debt. So, the easier you make it to say ‘yes,’ the more you can put someone at risk of running into problems. We’re nowhere near the irresponsibility of the past, but what we’re trying to do is have a ‘credit culture’ to make sure we’re looking at the projects, rehab budgets, and vetting the contractors so we can think of the client. Is this a good project, a profitable project? You’re ultimately helping to make a good decision for the client, too. That people don’t have values and morals to help customers. We really take the relationship seriously and do the right things. For a lot of lenders, you’re a loan number. They want to get a return. Real estate investing is a buzzword — it’s on TV — so for new real estate investors in general without experience, my major concern is around their getting taken advantage of by contractors, jumping into projects without knowing what they’re doing, then finding out ‘this budget is really not what I expected.’ How you get started is something to take seriously. Inflation and shortage of materials and products. When the pandemic hit, suppliers slowed production on materials like lumber, not knowing what demand might be. Turned out it came back and rates went down, and demand really quickly outpaced suppliers’ ability to turn the machines back on. I think it will normalize, but until then it’s definitely an issue. Concern for cities that have lost countless restaurants, have experienced riots, and destruction. Cities have some work to do to come back.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Have a real on-purpose hiring process. We’ve worked hard to come up with a process and assessments for people to take (such as the DiSC test). Once you have a culture in place, in order to maintain it and expand it, you’ve got to keep bringing on the right people. You’ve got to get the right fit for your culture. Lead from the front. We have a very collaborative culture. It’s all about team building and listening. In-the-trenches leadership. Everyone in the company is a leader. Even if you have a ‘C’ title you have to roll up your sleeves and do the work. Treat the work as if it’s your own business. Creating a culture is a lot of little details. We have a slogan: “hustle harder.” That means, for example, what can you do to go above and beyond for the client. E.g., drive to city hall to get a specific doc for them rather than tell them where to find it. Each month we award a trophy and tell a story about someone who hustled harder. It creates a snowball effect.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Pick a neighborhood or area you know well. The more concentrated you are in one geography, the more successful you can be. When you’re willing to go anywhere that’s when it can get a little out of hand. Don’t invest “wherever a deal is.” Spend time building a team. Real estate is a team sport. Think of your lender as part of your team. You need the right capital partner. Research the top sales agents in your neighborhood. Which agents are used to working with developers? You need an attorney, you need insurance, contractors and more. The better your team, the better your business is going to run. Be hands on. You don’t have to be the general contractor, but one of the biggest mistakes I see is someone buys a property, they hire a contractor, and then they show up three months later and it’s a disaster. The minute anyone around your deal sees you’re not paying attention and not inspecting at a minimum of a weekly level, you’re in trouble. Pick a strategy before starting new construction or flipping, and get really good at it. As your capital base grows, you can start adding on. Find a mentor. If you own 150 units, someone else will own 1,500. Ask them what they wish they knew that they know now.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Not starting in your local market. If you’re out of state and not well-capitalized, it’s hard to weather the mistakes that can happen.

Be prepared to lose money on your first deal — and know that’s not a failure. If you win on your first deal, you got lucky. You’ll likely end up spending more, it will take longer than you expect, or you’ll hire the wrong people.

Make sure you’ve got some reserves, or backing from family.

People getting into real estate and deciding too early to leave their job to pursue real estate full time. Sometimes people will do two good deals and then leave their job, and don’t realize how important that stable W2 income is. When you start to live and die on your next flip, and something doesn’t go well, it can go downhill fast. Stay with your full-time career as long as possible until you come up with a long-term plan of where you need to be financially to make it work.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Find a mentor — that’s the number one way to avoid errors. You can take classes and read books, but I’d go straight for the mentor. There are too many opportunities to be taken advantage of. There are so many little tricks to know; find someone who’s been through it before that you can go to.

Work with a lender who acts as a mentor.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s simple: If everyone could just be nice to each other, the world would be a good place.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

