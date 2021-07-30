Daniel Pena-Giraldi of School of Whales: “Trust your gut”

Trust your gut. Always trust your gut. Use data to validate everything, but if it does not feel right, most likely it will end up not being right.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Daniel Pena-Giraldi.

Daniel Pena-Giraldi is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Miami-based financial technology start-up and real estate investment platform School of Whales.

Together with his fellow Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer Andrea Petersen, Pena-Giraldi launched School of Whales in June 2021. There, he is primarily responsible for identifying investment opportunities and improvement projects to support through the brand’s fund.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m originally from Venezuela, with a law degree, admitted to New York Bar and a Harvard Business School Alum. About 20 years ago, I decided to leave the legal practice and focus on growing the construction and development family business.

I started working with a laptop from a Starbucks in Aventura with my two brother-in-laws and 2,000 dollars in the bank account. We started remodeling the apartment of a family friend, he referred us to another friend that referred us to another friend until, with lots of hard work and consistently delivering on our promises, got us the reputation to become among the top ten high-end build-out companies in Florida.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

We fell in love with a 100-year-old building in Downtown Miami that was close to collapsing — 90% of the structure needed to be saved. The building was a gem, but everyone considered fixing the building unsurmountable and it was condemned. We purchased the building, but in order to save it, required a decent amount of equity and financing. We knocked on lots of doors, but nobody believed on the project because it was too “out of the box” or “too risky;” I have never been called crazy so many times in my life. We decided to double down and put all the capital needed for the project, when the project was almost completed a local bank finally felt comfortable enough to lend 25% of the cash needed for us to complete it.

When the project opened to the public, we received several architectural and construction awards, and the project was a total success that ultimately sparked the improvement of the entire city block. Many of the people that originally said no to us started calling us “visionaries” and showered the building with compliments. Some even offered to invest and finance in other projects. That’s when the “Aha Moment” happened…

Most investors and lenders believe that anything that is not the traditional real estate development is “too risky” and, unless you have the ability to over capitalize your own project, there are very few opportunities out there for alternative developers like us. I knew that this was not happening just to me, I knew this was a problem that others faced, and that’s when I started discussing the idea with my brother JJ and my partner Andrea. We also realized that the real estate market was inaccessible one the other side of the equation: only accredited investors were invited to the party. That’s when a light went off and we decided to create School of Whales, a platform that could be the bridge between everyday small investors and alternative impactful developers.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I consider my father-in-law (Stambul) and my uncle (Eduardo) my main mentors. They have very different management styles and approaches to situations but they always strive to do the right thing. I always believed that part of my success has to do with the benefit of having direct access to such contrasting views.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

School of Whales is opening the real estate market to everyone, not just to the investor or to the developer but to everyone in the equation. Historically, companies that have opened the gates of an industry to everyone end up becoming market leaders, all this while providing access to education and helping people grown financially mindful.

My favorite story is actually a collection of stories as it happened several times with different people, and it was incredibly rewarding. In the process of getting the platform ready we surrounded ourselves with incredibly talented and professional people, most of them in the tech and design world — our brand consultants, UX designer, software developer, marketing team, PR and some of our staff — all brilliant, however, most of them had only very basic ideas about finance. It was so validating that, within weeks of working on the project, they were discussing compounding interest, preferred returns and the volatility of the stock market and were ready to have a one-on-one conversation with Janet Yellen if necessary. Once we saw they got all this just from being exposed to the content of the platform and the concept of School of Whales, we were convinced we were onto something.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I go to sleep everyday knowing that the future of about 500 families depend on me and every decision I make considers this big responsibility that I have on my shoulders. Our success brings benefits to all of them and to the people around them. As an example, I am proud to say that during the pandemic we did not lay off any employee due to COVID, even when it meant personal financial sacrifices from me and my partners.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity. Always asking why. Always try to find out the reason behind the issues. Always ask questions. An embarrassing recurring thing that happens to my partner Andrea and I often is when finishing a meeting or lunch with someone they end up saying, ‘Wow, that felt like an interrogation!’ We always end up apologizing profusely as we are usually so curious about something the person says or does that we do not notice we asked a hundred questions.

Un-entitlement. I know that’s not a word, but you have to absolutely get rid of any sense of entitlement you might have. You have to earn everything, work hard for it, hustle. The world, the universe or whatever higher being you believe in will not give you anything or has to give you anything, you need to earn it. Understanding that is half of the game.

Consistency. Meet deadlines. Always do what you have to do, when you have to do it and how you have do it. If you can’t or make a mistake, go back and fix it, do your best to make it right even if you couldn’t at the first try. Be accountable.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Thinking about this answer, it worries me that I might sound incredibly arrogant, which is the opposite of what I mean by it but… I do not have regrets. I do not have a specific moment or thing in my life that I wish I didn’t do, whether it worked or not somehow, with the passing of time I always end up appreciating the decision made.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When our company was very young, one of my founding partners got diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Even though he was no longer involved in the day-to-day activities of the business when he got sick, his illness created a very challenging situation for me, as I needed to maintain an equilibrium between supporting the family and running a business. They both needed me, they both needed each other. Striking the right balance between them was the most difficult time of my professional life.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I wish I could say I had a special strategy to continue, but basically it was just me putting my head down and pushing through combined with trying to look for the silver lining in every situation.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Find a mentor or a coach. Someone with no agenda that you can ask questions to and that would give you brutal feedback. This person will tell you when you are doing things right, but will also make sure you know when you are ruining things or making a horrible decision.

Always, always, always understand that everything in business is a cycle. There will be fantastic moments, but there is no business without tumultuous times. States are temporary, what seems like a huge problem today, tomorrow is gone. Just be patient, ride the wave and survive. As long as you keep the balance of moments in your business net positive, you’ll get through the hard times.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

There’s no right choice! My only advice would be to never lose the essence of your business or idea.

There’s a reason you wanted to do it; if getting money from venture capital will deviate you from your vision, you should not take that route. If, on the other hand, not being able to afford something will make your idea become something else, then you should definitely get help with funding. It is all about getting your vision executed, not how you fund it.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Trust your gut. Always trust your gut. Use data to validate everything, but if it does not feel right, most likely it will end up not being right. Find a mentor/coach. As I said before, find someone brutally honest, someone that preferably have made many more mistakes than you. Hire your weakness. You don’t know everything, you don’t have to know everything. There are plenty of brilliant people willing to follow you and help you, go find them. Culture. Not the one on the books. Not the big poster on the wall with the company mission and core values. The real culture, the one that you are willing to sacrifice stuff for. The one that you do every day even when nobody is watching. The one that your team sees you executing every day, the one that when I doubt you base your decision making on. Make sure that everyone on the team understands it, if they do, they’ll eventually follow it. Ask for help. A lot of people are willing to help if you ask! The only way you will find out is if you ask, you’ll be surprised how many will say yes.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Deviating from their vision, forgetting why the company was founded, or no longer wanting to solve the problem they wanted to solve with their product.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Meditate, exercise and friends and family.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Start mental health and financial education in elementary school. Teaching young kids that working on mental health and mindfulness is as important as working on your body and sports. Also educating them in the value of financial mindfulness is one of the best gifts we can give to future generations.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Barack Obama, Jerry Seinfeld and Yuval Noah Harari so I can ask them 1,000 questions (If we can have that lunch all together even better).

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow us on social media at @whalesfund or visit our website, www.schoolofwhales.com.

