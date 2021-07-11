Daniel Ornitz: “Don’t spread yourself too thin!”

Don’t spread yourself too thin! Taking on too many things at once can affect the quality of your work!

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Daniel Ornitz.

Daniel Ornitz is a production designer and creative producer based in New York City and Los Angeles. His primary areas of design expertise range from production design / art direction, set (scenic) design, costume design, architecture / interior design and graphic design. Additionally, he produces film and episodic content such as “BUCK” (Sundance 2020), “410 STAMPED” starring Eden Duncan-Smith (See You Yesterday, Annie), and “LIZA ANONYMOUS” (Tribeca 2021).

His narrative work has screened at over 200 film festivals worldwide including Cannes, Sundance, SXSW, Tribeca, BFI London, Palm Springs Shortfest, Outfest, SeriesFest, UrbanWorld, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, and Seattle. He has also helped design sets and environments for major brands such as Food Network, OWN, Bravo, VH1, MTV, L’Oréal, Ralph Lauren, Bloomberg, Delta Airlines, Pepsi and more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Boston and raised in St Louis. As a kid I often doodled houses and floor plans on my math homework and made camcorder movies with my sister, where I built pillow forts and houses for her dolls who were the actors. I also acted in many school plays and did a lot of Shakespeare, and of course I helped build the stage sets.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I studied architecture in college, but then befriended people in the film industry and just fell in and started to be a filmmaker, like many do. I was attracted to the medium of film and the collaborative process in bringing something from an idea to a screen.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The very first film I was a part of as a novice art director, a little short called Hair Wolf, ended up winning the US Jury prize at Sundance 2018. It was interesting at that point, because I was still transitioning from architecture to the entertainment industry and was still figuring out how filmmaking works, so all the calls I got to design after forced a very steep learning curve for me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early in my career I tried to take on a pretty art heavy short film by myself without an assistant, and I felt like a headless chicken lumbering around trying to do 5 things at once… Never again!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a big horror feature in the near future as a production designer and an episodic show in development as a creative producer. Also another short I designed is premiering at Cannes this year!

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Listen. Listen to your peers, and your mentors, and even assistants working below you. Always maintain a good attitude… even if the project you are working on feels like it’s failing, you can still make lifelong friends and collaborators on that set that exist long after the film is forgotten about.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

The entertainment industry is hugely influential to culture and society and it is our duty to use our platforms to make a difference for the better. Boosting projects led through the female gaze can help balance an industry rooted in white male dominance and viewpoints. Also other underrepresented filmmakers including POC and LGTBQ+ should have the same influence and opportunity. We should additionally have better diverse representation in the casting and awards system that reflects what the world really is, not just a white Hollywood fantasy land from the earlier decades.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t spread yourself too thin! Taking on too many things at once can affect the quality of your work! Take time for yourself, unschedule your schedule and get lost in the woods, beach etc. Don’t worry about messing up or failing, the show must go on! Be kind and patient with your cast and crew, always be cool on the outside even if you’re not. Try to only work with scripts or concepts that excite you and give a visceral feeling!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Exercise your body and give your mind a break often. This industry can be frequently mind-draining!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to inspire a movement that changes the minds of unaccepting parents with LGBT children. I was fortunate to have loving parents but the same can’t be said for others. We need more influential figures like Dwayne and Gabrielle Union-Wade, a shining example of parents who accept and support their trans child unconditionally.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom! There were times, especially early on when I wanted to quit and give up but calling her kept me motivated and on the right path.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The Golden Rule always applies, you gotta put yourself in other people’s shoes. I do my best to practice this rule daily.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah! I mean who wouldn’t?

How can our readers follow you online?

Catch me on Instagram: @daniel.ornitz

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!