Daniel McCarthy of Musicbed and Filmsupply: “The journey is more fun than the destination”

As part of my series about the leadership lessons of accomplished business leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Daniel McCarthy. As CEO of Filmsupply and Musicbed, Daniel empowers creatives around the globe to do what they love.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My co-founder Nic and I were running an ad agency and doing a ton of film/commercial work. There weren’t any good options for indie music or cinematic footage licensing. There were a lot of “stock” sites out there, but no one was repping amazing independent creatives. It really started with this mission to empower creatives, both filmmakers and musicians.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I had just remodeled a home, had a kid, and had another one on the way. Nic had quit his job to come work with me at the advertising agency. The agency was growing, but we both felt like Musicbed was the path forward. So, we sold the agency, I sold my house, and we both worked for free for a year to get Musicbed off the ground. We talked all the time about how there was no plan B. It had to work.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

As a creative myself, I saw this incredible need. There were musicians and filmmakers all over the world that were amazing at their craft, yet they were not doing it for a living. So many of them were taking side gigs, teaching lessons, etc.

Have you ever met someone who has more talent than you could dream of having, but, instead of using their talent to create a career, does something they hate to generate enough money to live? We felt like we had this opportunity to create a marketplace where these unbelievably talented creatives could generate not just enough money tolive, but enough money to thrive.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

To think that when we started, we would become one of the leading licensing companies in the world, is really humbling. We set out to disrupt the industry, and we continue to need grit and resilience as the industry changes and evolves every single year.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We made a lot. Some are just the cost of doing business. You chase an idea, or an inclination, and it doesn’t work out. There was one particular feature that took our entire product team three months to build and, to this day, it still rarely gets used. From that, we learned to test, test, test. Have an idea? Distill it down to its simplest form and see if it gets traction. The problem with most entrepreneurs is that they are dreamers, and their dreams are big. It has to be right. It has to be huge. It has to be perfect. The problem is that right, huge, and perfect costs a lot of time and money. Those are expensive tests. Instead, iterate quickly, ship often, and test your theories as often as you can.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We’ve always cared about quality first. We are relentless about representing the best in both music and film. Our acceptance rate on music and footage submissions is less than 1%. I think if you boil it all down, our product stands out. So many of our competitors have compromised on quality. The problem with that is that you can have a great website, great marketing, great salespeople, but in the end, your client must fall in love with your product. If your product falls short, the rest of the organization will follow suit.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find rhythms and things that keep you motivated and passionate. It could be hobbies, vacation time, social time, quiet time, etc. So many leaders feel badly about taking care of themselves. We spend countless hours worrying about our team, our family, our business, our friends. We spend a lot of time taking care of everyone but ourselves. We lock ourselves in our offices for 60 hours a week because we feel obligated. The moment I gave myself permission to live my life, my family, business, and relationships all profited from it. Work-life balance is nonsense, and it isn’t real. If you’re aiming for balance, you might as well quit now — it’s an illusion. Work hard and play hard. You’ll be happier that way.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are a lot, but I’m very thankful for my dad. For most of my life, he worked in construction lending. Then, later on, he became a CFO for a large homebuilder. Risk-averse, extremely detailed, organized, and very practical. He was the typical CFO, the exact opposite of me. I always tell people the only reason I was able to take so many chances is because he didn’t. He had the house paid off, the family taken care of, and money in the bank. He always told me I could do whatever I dreamed, but made sure I built a business plan and an exit plan. He also encouraged me to take risks that he probably would not have taken himself.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

From day one, we have given 10% of our profits to local and international charities targeting issues ranging from the recent crisis in Texas to gender equality in tech. We have been blessed with a business that is growing fast and a team second to none. I’m thankful we get to provide for and empower thousands of creatives and team members, but, if we never look outside of our organization and solve problems bigger than our own, then we have failed. There is a lot more in our world that still needs to be done.

What five things do you wish someone told you before you started leading your company — and why? Please share a story or example for each one.

You can’t buy a team. You have to build it.

It’s not as simple as filling job titles. If you want a winning and unified team, you have to put the sweat in to build it from the ground up. No one will show up ready to 100% fit into your culture.

2. If you don’t need the money, don’t waste your time.

I’ve spent way too many hours/weeks/months entertaining investors we don’t need. Some businesses do, and that is fine. But if you don’t need the money, don’t entertain the conversations; it’s a distraction.

3. Comparison will kill innovation.

Your customers love you because you solved their problems. You innovated. Then you woke up one day with competitors, you looked around to see what everyone else is doing, and you stopped innovating. Turn the social media off, and get back to building the company you set out to build.

4.The journey is more fun than the destination.

You set out to build something, and you accidentally set your sights on a prize. Big or small, here’s a spoiler alert: it won’t fulfill you. You hit the goal, the prize, the finish line, and you realize that the fun part was actually the journey. Enjoy every day with your team, solving problems for your customer, and creating the best possible company culture you can while you are at it.

5. Celebrate the wins!

As leaders sometimes we move on too quickly. We sign the deal, hit the goal, and we move on to the next one. Your team isn’t the only one that needs to celebrate, you need it too! The morale and unity you create when you celebrate your victories ultimately will help you put the next W on the board.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I firmly believe film is one of the most impactful ways to create change. We have seen so many movements start with a film or a viral video. So many things that happened in 2020 were sparked by videos. We run a campaign every year called Musicbed Challenge, and the goal of the campaign is for people to create films that can change the world. We have hundreds of thousands of clients, and I believe that one of the best things we can do is encourage and challenge them to think outside of themselves, and their clients, and use their talents to create change.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram at @df_mccarthy.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!