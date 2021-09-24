Daniel Mangena: “Be compassionate with yourself and remember that you are human”

Be compassionate with yourself and remember that you are human. Going for great things is amazing and very, very powerful, but we do well to remember that as humans, we’re not going to hit every single mark, we’re not going to hit every single goal and being okay with that will be instrumental in handling those times when we don’t actually hit the goal.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Daniel Mangena.

Daniel’s formative years were tumultuous, having made and lost two multi-million dollar fortunes by his mid-twenties. Despite facing a late diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome and suicidal desires; he was able to come back from the abyss, create structure in his life and cement his ability to create abundance, joy and purpose. He now teaches others how they can do the same, with his various programs, podcasts, books, articles and public speaking engagements.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am the child of Zimbabwean immigrants who emigrated to the UK in order to further their education. They were ordinary folks who instilled ethics of hard work, self improvement through education and personal responsibility.

I was undiagnosed with Aspergers Syndrome until I was 27, so I had a lot of social challenges that arose from that while I was growing up.

I started hustling as early as I can remember. I would always look for deals when we were away as a family on holidays, and bring things back to sell.

I wanted to be an inventor for a while. Being an investment banker took over somewhere in my teens.

I distinctly remember being around 11 or 12 and just KNOWING that I would become a millionaire.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest” — Adam Smith

I spent a lot of time caught up in what other people MIGHT be thinking about me, and making choices from that place. Freedom for me — including freedom from a losing battle with suicidal ideation — came from understanding that rarely are people as interested in us as we think they are.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I actually have five books that I live by at any one time. I update this list regularly. Each of these books speaks to one of the five core areas of my life that form my Ideal Life Blueprint. The areas are:

Financial abundance

Love & Family

Expansion of my consciousness

Meaning

Purpose and personal pride

The books in order are; “The Science of Getting Rich” by Wallace Wattles, “Relating Revolution” by Meenal & Kris Kelkar, “The Power of Now” by Ekhart Tolle, “The Surrender Experiment” by Michael Singer and “Way of the Superior Man” by David Deida.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first one is the ability to admit that I am wrong. This is something that I didn’t have before. My original entrepreneurial exploits were pretty much wrecked by the fact that, not only did I not believe I could ever be wrong, but I thought I knew everything. Being able to admit when I’m wrong has been a very powerful trait that I’ve spent a lot of time cultivating.

Number two is not trying to do everything by myself. Going back again to the first and second time that I lost everything in my early twenties; this was a big contributing factor to that failure. It’s a common folly of youth — not understanding that we don’t know everything. Nevertheless, I was acutely aware of it in me. I now invest heavily in my personal development, heavily in having a team that specializes in different areas and mentorship & guidance. I ensure that I stay on top by having the best people on my team.

The third trait I would say is personal responsibility. I don’t believe that any of us can lead others until we have leadership and agency within ourselves. I always take responsibility for things, even when I have the opportunity to blame other people. I do my best never to do that, instead always looking for where I have contributed to something, or at least; allowed it to be a part of my experience. This isn’t always easy but there’s so much power that comes from having agency. And I believe wholeheartedly that, that is a very important trait that supports me in being a successful leader, not just in business, but in life.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Perfection for ME is taking a goal or objective to the fullest potential that I possess the capacity to take it to. This means that I have given all that I can — including any advantages that came from seeking the support of others in my network.

That being said, I feel that for many people, this becomes about the demands of the finished product being defined by others.

In such cases, a perfectionist would then be one who seeks to take a goal or objective to the fullest potential defined by another person or thing. This could be a parent, spouse, boss or leader, community or even a religious ideal or edict.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I truly believe that at its core, perfectionism is wanting to give and be your best, regardless of what the driving force is behind that. So, for me, one of the positive aspects of perfectionism is seeking to give the best of ourselves.

If we look at an athlete who wants to get the best time, or a chef who wants to prepare the perfect meal, or indeed any endeavour where people strive to push boundaries and be the best; the collective contribution that comes from that, pushes all of humanity forward.

Sometimes sadly at the cost of the person who’s given us that thing. But I definitely believe that the strive for perfection among the elite, and the trickle-down effect that has to others, has supported humanity as a whole in moving forward collectively. Again, my firm belief is that there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s just that I would like to see the measurement by which we are marking our perfection come more from inside us, instead of something outside so that we can know when we have reached that perfection.

With that said: some people who have created wonderful things have pushed the edge, broken into new Heights and given us new, wonderful things because they didn’t know when to stop. So their sacrifice has been our gain, but I don’t believe that’s always necessary.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I think that in order for us to really have an understanding of the negative aspects of perfectionism, we can go back to what I was saying before about working to somebody else’s idea of what “perfect” can or should be. When we look at the stats around mental health, or the stats around suicide, or around people that are driven to drink drugs and other addictions in order to overcome the trauma around them; a lot if it stems from not meeting other people’s standards of perfection.

Like I said, in the last question; I do believe that some of the people that have pushed humanity forward, whether in the arts or sciences, just didn’t know when to stop. But that not knowing when to stop can lead to burnout and other physical ailments. In some extreme examples it can even lead to people wanting to take their own life.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

First and foremost — it is leaving the unconscious mind on a loop, waiting for another person’s standards to get met. We cannot see into the mind of others, so our own mind — which is a perfect executing machine — is left with incomplete instructions. The mind needs clarity in order to effect a successful outcome and for that to happen, we need to be the one setting the end goal.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Number One — question if they’re holding themselves to a standard that they set for themselves or one set by others. All too often, the standard that we are holding ourselves to in pursuit of perfection, isn’t even one that came from us. According to scientists; as much as 70% of the automatic programs that we run on, that inform our standard of perfectionism, were generated and given to us between the ages of two and seven. So as adults, what we’re looking up to as a standard of perfection, probably isn’t actually our own. It probably comes from our unconscious programs, which we didn’t set for ourselves.

Number Two — set a clear intention or outcome for the activity that you’re engaged in. This is the opportunity to set a conscious standard for the perfection that we’re pursuing. This will also let us know when to stop. It will help us to be better resourced in moving towards it and identify any of our weak points. But most importantly; it enables us to do so in a healthy, productive and powerful way.

Number Three — identify a map of emotions that you will feel, when the intention has been completed. This because the unconscious mind only really responds to emotional inputs, and not words themselves. The words that we tell ourselves when we’re setting an intention are really more about the emotional context, in so far as our subconscious mind is concerned. So when we have a clear understanding of the emotions that we will feel upon completion of our goals, and use that when setting our intentions, we actually bring our unconscious mind on board to support us in creating that outcome.

Number Four — Have outside accountability for the intention being met. For most of us, we have been probably running on unconscious programs most of our lives. So stepping up to the plate now and wanting to bring some conscious connection to what we’re creating, probably will at some point be met by some internal resistance. The unconscious mind is capable of hijacking us and taking us back to external standards of perfection. When you have outside accountability, whether it’s an accountability partner or some kind of metric, you can bypass the subconscious sabotage that might happen as you’re going to pursue your own personally set standard of perfection.

Number Five — be compassionate with yourself and remember that you are human. Going for great things is amazing and very, very powerful, but we do well to remember that as humans, we’re not going to hit every single mark, we’re not going to hit every single goal and being okay with that will be instrumental in handling those times when we don’t actually hit the goal.

This doesn’t mean that we don’t go for it and give our best. It just means that we don’t beat ourselves up those times when it doesn’t happen. We give ourselves compassion, which will set us up for more success going forward in the future, instead of being down on ourself, which actually is only going to set us up for future failures.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Honestly, what I do now. Bringing more people to see that Abundance is a birthright, not something that we need to strive or hustle for. I deeply feel that a lot of the problems going on in the world today, will not be here when we reach a tipping point of people who understand this and live life from this place.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Charles Feeney. He dedicated so much of his resources to philanthropy, that he actually had to shutter the doors of his foundation last year. He has also given away 4x his current net worth over the course of his career. I love that he also started off giving anonymously, and inspired other billionaires to make giving pledges. As someone who is building wealth to make a bigger and more effective contribution, Charles is a huge inspiration.

How can our readers follow you online?

My website, www.dreamwithdan.com, is the best place to find me. I am active on Clubhouse, Twitter and Instagram under the handle @dreamerceo and have a free Facebook group call Dream With Dan.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!