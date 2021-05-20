Daniel Francis of Rebit Limited: “Empathy”

Writing my books opened up so many doors for my business and brand. After my first book was published I made it into the local press a lot. This urged many organizations to reach out to me to do speaking engagements, run webinars, or be on a panel of experts.

Daniel Francis is a millennial helping other millennials.

He is an author, coach, and entrepreneur. Over the past 3 years, he has served as a Personal Development Coach whose work targets Millennials and helps them tap into their full potential. Under his direction, hundreds of Millennials have learned practical skills like time management, goal setting, and staying consistent.

Daniel’s extensive work with young people inspired him to write two books entitled, “The Millennial Mind: Success Secrets For Unlocking Your Full Potential” and “The Millennial Experience: 30 Stories of Hope, Growth and Success,” which helps guide millennials into becoming the best version of themselves.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

I always wanted to become a doctor but when it became time to apply for medicine I hesitated. This hesitation lasted two years and they were a very tortuous two years. During that “lost period” I realized that many of my peers were suffering from similar challenges. Around that time I was introduced to my first personal development program and opened my eyes to the possibilities. The program had such a positive impact on my life that I decided to become a coach and help to guide other Millennials who were struggling similarly to me.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I remember earlier on in my coaching journey I was really struggling. Although I was great at facilitating sessions and interacting with clients, I was terrible at sales. There came a point where I had no money to my name and I had quit my day job so there was no income coming in. I shamefully had to ask my parents to assist me. It was at that point that I realized that I lacked experience and knowledge. From that point, I began reading voraciously. Any book that covered the topic of sales, marketing, self-help, personal development, or coaching, I read. I signed up for a few courses and I really focused on bettering myself so that I could make better decisions. That decision paid off big and as my knowledge grew my ability to service my clients and income grew. All this reading also unknowingly laid a solid foundation for writing my books in the future.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I recently finished my second book, The Millennial Experience: Stories of Hope, Growth and Success. This was a bit different for me as my first book was self-help and this new book is more fiction. I was very excited to express my creativity for this new book and I have a big goal of 1000 books being sold in 3 months. So far so good. Outside of that my next project will focus on creating resources to help educate Caribbean authors on how they can self-publish successfully.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

My newest book, The Millennial Experience: 30 Stories of Hope, Growth and Success focuses on relatable and insightful stories that can help motivate and inspire Millennials to better their lives. Some of the stories are based on real events and people and some are fiction. Each story will encourage readers to think of their life from another angle and to hopefully make a change. One of the stories entitled, “The Life-Altering List” centers around a character who has a lot going for her in life but is somehow unhappy. She has a high-paying job, a home, and is loved but she is unsatisfied. She feels guilty for having these feelings and is confused as to what to do. Her situation at work begins deteriorating due to her boss and she almost experiences a mental health crisis. The stories focus on the everyday situations that we as Millennials face but outline different actions one can take or different ways of seeing certain situations to move forward effectively. Interestingly, that story was inspired by a conversation I had with a close friend where we were catching up after not speaking for a year or two.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy

I put myself in the shoes of my readers with everything that I did. When writing I thought about how my words should help my readers and when my book launched I had to think about the easiest way to get my book into the hands of readers with as little hassle as possible. This is why in my native country of Trinidad and Tobago, I offered free delivery in the first couple of months that my first book was out.

Commitment

I was able to sell 1000 copies of my first book within 5 months because I set the target and made no excuses when working towards it. When my book launched my country experienced its first lockdown due to Covid-19 but I did not let that deter me. I kept pushing sales and I found innovative ways of reaching my readers as book stores were closed. I made up my mind that I had to achieve my target no matter what.

Positivity

Murphy’s Law stalks me like a wolf on the hunt. While launching both my books many many things went wrong. From problems with getting my manuscript edited on time, to marketing plans running late and even almost having the incorrect book cover printed. Were it not for my ability to stay positive and to keep thinking about solutions, I may have given up a long time ago.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book?

Writing my books opened up so many doors for my business and brand. After my first book was published I made it into the local press a lot. This urged many organizations to reach out to me to do speaking engagements, run webinars, or be on a panel of experts. Due to Covid-19 these were all mainly done virtually but they were all great experiences that increased my exposure. This exposure not only helped me to sell more books but it brought me overall more business for my coaching. I was also approached by a local eyewear company to become a brand ambassador which increased the visibility of my brand even further. The most unexpected growth came with the new business idea to help educate local authors to self-publish as successfully as I did. That was never planned but with the success of my books and with the weekly calls by local authors this decision felt like a no-brainer.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming an author and promoting a book? Can you explain to other leaders why they should invest resources and energy into this? Can you share a few examples of how writing a book in particular and thought leadership in general can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

Becoming an author helps concretize your expertise within a niche audience. It builds your credibility and can open doors that you would not expect. I became known as the Millennial Coach and even without me knowing it, I would be top of the list of certain projects. If you can put out a great book and get it into as many hands as possible you will be in the top 3 or top 5 when people think of your area of expertise. This is invaluable if you are trying to attract clients or reach out to corporate for work. It helps when you send a proposal and someone in the organization has heard of your book or has even read it. This is more specifically for self-help books. What I invested in my books I received ten times over in work opportunity and exposure. You will become an inspiration to others and you may not even realize it as well.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share a story about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I wish I knew how important marketing and sales were. Don’t get me wrong, I put the majority of my efforts and resources into these two areas but I know I could have done more. I learned that people’s want of your book can be here today and gone tomorrow if they aren’t being regularly reminded to grab a copy. I also learned if you can create a scenario where getting a copy of your book is seamless, you are more likely to make more sales. In the context of the Caribbean, we don’t use Amazon and Kindle as heavily as let’s say Americans or people in the United Kingdom so it’s really important to get your book into bookstores and to reach out to friends, family, and acquaintances to get a copy. You’d be surprised how many books you sell simply by asking. To combat obscurity I did a virtual book launch. This concept was unheard of in my country and it captured the attention of many of my peers. I was very consistent with my email and WhatsApp marketing. I also went all out. I rented a studio, camera equipment, and enlisted performers to take part in the virtual launch. The launch was such a great success that I had almost 2000 people viewing it and my books were flying out of my hand faster than I could produce them for the next few months. I share this story to say that marketing is important, especially your book launch. It can drum up a lot of attention if done well.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

I would suggest running social media ads and doing PR. You should look into marketing and PR specialists for these activities because once these aspects are done well, you will get great attention for your book. You can also figure these activities out on your own but for me, it was more important that I focus on sales so I did not want to be busy with anything else. It’s really all based on your goals for your book.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Who is the target audience for your book?

It is important to know exactly who you are targeting to read your book. What is their age range, their likes, pain points, etc. This information will better inform how you promote and where you promote. My books, as the names suggest, are targeted towards Millennials and more specifically Millennials between the ages of 23–35. Understanding this earlier on helped me to focus my marketing and promotional efforts.

2. What is the best message to attract them?

Once you know who your audience is you need to sculpt messages that will attract them to your book. You have to put yourself in their shoes and think about if they knew nothing about your book, what would make them want to buy it. With my books, I always curate my messages around relatable and insightful experiences. I use messages that pull my audience in because my message speaks to something that they are either going through, went through, or may go through in the future. I then hook their initial curiosity with the value that my book has to offer. Offering 2 free chapters helps with this.

3. Where can you find your audience?

You must know where your audience spends most of their time so that you can meet them there. Millennials are mainly on Instagram so I live on Instagram. At different points in time, I would post 3 times daily and direct messaged at least 50 people per day. Those are the lengths I went to reach my audience where they were. You have to find out where your audience is and be relentless when engaging them. Obscurity is the biggest problem for your book so make sure as many people know about your book as possible.

4. What are your goals and targets?

You must have goals and targets before you start doing anything. Set targets for how many books you want to sell in a particular period so that you can be motivated each day to hit those targets. If you do not do this your actions will be haphazard. I set a target of 1000 books in the first year of my first book launching. I was so focused on this target that I was able to hit the target 7 months early. If I had not set a specific target I probably would not have gotten anywhere near that number.

5. Who do you need on your team?

I would always suggest surrounding yourself with a competent team. You don’t want to do everything on your own. You will be stretched and exhausted. When I decided I wanted to self-publish I immediately enlisted professionals from different fields to assist me on the journey: marketing, book publicist, event coordinator. I even had mentors who had successful books out. The assistance from all these experts was invaluable to the process and helped me to achieve success. I would not have been successful without them.

