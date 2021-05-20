Daniel Estrada of 86 Repairs: “The willingness to think about risk differently”

The willingness to think about risk differently. If you see failure as an existential threat, you’ll never try anything worth doing. Failure brings with it the personal and professional growth that you’ll experience running a company. If we shut down the company tomorrow, this will all still have been worth it for me. If you don’t see a growth opportunity that’s worth the risk, you should reconsider.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Daniel Estrada, Co-Founder and CEO of 86 Repairs, a subscription service that automates the entire repair process for restaurant groups. A first-generation American, multi-citizen, and speaker of three languages, Daniel started his career as a web developer, working in a variety of technical roles in both startups and Fortune 500 companies. After working as a consultant for several years, Daniel co-founded two startup companies and later led digital transformation programs for a major healthcare system.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve known since I was very young that I wanted to be an entrepreneur. My first job was building a website for a nonprofit organization in my hometown in Michigan in the late 90s, and I recruited my friends to join me. In fact, I really didn’t want to go to college, since I’d already found what I wanted to do, but my parents talked me into it. During and after this period, I vacillated between working in small companies and large corporations. I was fortunate enough to join a startup company as CTO before diving back into corporate roles. I also started a software company with my lifelong friend and now co-founder, Joe Gallagher. On the personal side, I was fortunate to travel a lot and live in a few different countries as a kid. This mix of experiences had a profound impact on me, and I’m grateful for all of them.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I can only take some of the credit for this since my co-founder Joe came from the industry and brought the early insights to the table that led us to start 86. Joe started as an engineer and eventually ran the company that makes most of the bread slicing equipment you see in a big restaurants and grocery chains. Joe saw a lot of pain in the industry around repairs and maintenance.

We had talked about starting another company together, and we decided to explore this problem. I was pretty skeptical about selling to the restaurant industry, but what I heard from restaurant operators when we started talking with them was acute, visceral pain — they really hated getting things fixed. We spent five or six months doing research and learning from operators. Early on, a key insight was that there is no data about repairs and maintenance in the restaurant industry. No one can tell you how often things break, how much it costs to fix them, or who the best vendors are to solve those problems. Even huge restaurant chains can’t provide good advice on this topic to the people who run their shops. So we set out to solve that problem.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I have always been naturally ambitious and independent-minded; I’ve always wanted to do things my own way. When I was young, that meant starting companies and seeking out opportunities to be my own boss — I was anxious to be in control of my own destiny. As I learned along the way, there’s a lot more to it. While my independent streak served me well, it was also something that I needed to temper and learn from as I grew up.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Many people have served as inspirations in my life, including some of the people who gave me my earliest work experiences. The biggest early influence was my mother, who managed to have a successful career while raising a family. She had plenty of challenges as a woman working in the male-dominated accounting industry in the ’80s and ’90s, and she rose to become a partner at a global firm. We had many conversations about business when I was young since she knew I was interested in starting my own company from a young age. She was the one who first explained to me the difference between an LLC and Corporation! I had some obstacles in my young professional life, too, since I was usually the youngest person in industries full of people much older and more experienced than me, so my mom has always been a mentor of sorts.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

86 Repairs is building insights that no one has ever been able to capture, and we’re doing it in a massive industry. In the past, restaurant operators have been left largely in the dark as they balance all the work that goes into managing back-of-house operations. We allow customers to see trends in their repair and maintenance data that help them understand where the money is really going, and because of that, significantly reduce costs.

One example: During a pilot, we ran with a restaurant franchise in Texas, our platform identified a trend of higher refrigeration repair costs than we were seeing in similar restaurants. Using our data, the software that powers 86 was able to pinpoint that grease in the air was clogging up airflow to the refrigeration equipment, causing constant expensive repairs and replacements. After identifying the issue, we suggested a few simple cleaning procedures that saved the group around $60,000 a year on repairs — just with a few steps added to their managers’ checklists. That’s the power of 86 Repairs.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, stubbornness — I can be pretty stubborn, and I think you have to be. It’s important to be able to dig your heels in, especially when it comes to building something new, something people will tell you can’t work. But stubbornness has to be tempered by humility, so you have a willingness to learn and change your mind. For me, stubbornness has often meant that I never stop looking for solutions to the problems I want to solve.

Next, being able to think independently is extremely important. My independent streak made me want to take on leadership roles early on, which provided a lot of opportunities I wouldn’t have had otherwise. Being self-reliant is important in all leadership roles — in big companies and small ones. Leadership can be pretty lonely, so you have to be able to rely on yourself and sometimes only yourself.

Lastly, you have to find ways of achieving balance. For example, I have to balance my stubbornness with humility and know when to take advice and when to go against it. It’s important to understand the context through which you’re receiving advice from others. Their own backgrounds and life experiences inform their perspectives, and at the end of the day, no one knows your business as well as you do. You have to balance these things carefully against what you know is right. I’ve been lucky to make a lot of mistakes and learn from people I’ve worked with — and that continually reminds me that I don’t have all the answers, but I’ll never stop trying to find them.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

This isn’t so much bad advice as it is bad learned behavior: I wish I had taken more risks when I was younger. Conventional wisdom and your own desire to stay comfortable can keep you from having really meaningful, formative experiences. I wish I had moved away after high school, lived in bigger cities in my twenties, taken more personal and professional chances. Living in a small, Midwestern city limited opportunities for me. I still had great people around me and made the most of it in many ways, but it’s not the same.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

The best thing you can do for your team is to work hard with them to build something you can all believe in. The reason all of us at 86 work as hard as we do is that we have a shared goal of transforming the way the restaurant industry runs back-of-house operations. The team can see where we’re going, why we’re going there, and why it matters in a broader sense. They hear feedback from customers about how great our service is, they see us growing, and they see us making progress in a lot of other ways, like raising money. Progress helps keep us motivated to put in the work it takes. I don’t take that for granted, and I know that the biggest part of my job is making sure my whole team knows what’s next and why we’re trying to get there.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Do something that matters to your customers! If you’re solving real problems for real people, nothing else is going to stand in your way.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

It’s vital because there is so much noise in the world. Everyone can have a voice. Anyone can get in front of the people they want to get in front of. If you don’t stand out by doing something that’s truly differentiated, you’ll have a very hard time surviving.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake founders make is getting obsessed with the solution. A lot of people — especially in the technology world — get obsessed with the product they’re bringing to market, like building an app. They spend a ton of time and energy “perfecting” the solution while overlooking whether the problem is actually a problem or, more importantly, if people are willing to spend money to solve it. If people don’t have enough pain to put money on the table, then you don’t have a business.

When we started 86 Repairs, we spent a lot of time talking to customers. We didn’t start the business with a product or service in mind, but rather with a goal of capturing data insights that could be valuable for our customers and other stakeholders in the foodservice industry broadly. We were only going to build a solution if it would lead to a scalable, valuable business. That’s served us well since we didn’t have to pivot the core aspects of the business as much as some other companies have to do in the early days.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As a founder and leader of a company, there’s a lot of pressure riding on you. The buck stops with you, and there’s no one else to catch the things that slip through the cracks. In the case of early-stage companies, you typically have limited resources and the fragility that comes with new ventures. It’s easy to become overwhelmed with anxiety about things that could go wrong or the gaps that always exist. I also get easily wound up about all the things we want to do — new products we want to launch, new markets we want to stand up, partnerships. You can never get everything you want to be done fast enough.

These pressures create amazing opportunities for highs when you hit a milestone or meet a goal and step back to acknowledge the successes you’ve had. That’s an incomparable feeling. On the other hand, running a company subjects you to some very low lows. Even when the lows aren’t necessarily super low, I have a constant sense of worry about what I might be missing, what other problems there are to solve, when I’ll actually be able to solve them. There’s always more to do; it’s never enough in a startup. Some of this pressure is self-created, and some of it comes externally from customers and investors. Our partners expect us to grow, and our employees expect us to keep the great culture we’ve built at 86. Some days it feels like that all rests on my shoulders.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

The story that comes to mind is about our first investor, ID Ventures. Before we had really launched the company, we went to pitch to the Managing Director there, Patti Glaza, and her team. We explained what we wanted to do and detailed our early traction with some beta customers. The conversation was great, but it took a few months before we knew whether they’d invest. After some emails and due diligence, Patti called to tell me that they were going to write us our first check. The fact that someone outside of the founding team believed in the idea enough to fund it meant a lot at that stage. You never know if you’re going to make it until other people start believing in what you’re doing.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

At the beginning of March 2020, we were very close to pulling together our second round of funding. We were raising additional VC money to grow the business, and I had worked very hard to line up a bunch of investors. We had a commitment from a lead investor who had set the terms of the round, and all the other investors were set to participate. Around that time, COVID-19 started hitting the U.S., and there was a lot of anxiety in the market, so the lead backed out. That caused the whole deal to fall apart. We only had a few months of cash in the bank, so this was definitely a low point for the company and for me.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

When you run a company, failure is never an option. It can always happen, but it can’t be an option in your head. I try to approach every problem with the mindset that we can figure it out, sometimes we just don’t know how yet.

We hunkered down and made some tough decisions to ride out the storm. We cut costs, including laying off some people and pulling offers for new folks to join our team. Those choices are brutal because they impact people’s lives in a profound way. But the best thing we did was not to overreact. We could have changed the business completely, changed the product or the customers we were going after. We definitely explored those options and talked about how the post-pandemic landscape might look, but we remained confident that the restaurant industry would bounce back despite some of the devastations it experienced in 2020.

Fortunately, our existing investors knew what we knew — that 86 would be OK — so they helped us pull together a new round of financing. In the end, we emerged with a stronger, more diverse group of investors, and the company is better for it. We grew 93% in 2020, during the worst period in the history of our industry. That proved something important to me and my team: 86 Repairs really is indispensable to our customers.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

A strong team and support system of stable people. My husband and the rest of my family, our investors, and our leadership team help to ground me. Our team at 86 is the best group of people I’ve ever worked with. They’ve talked me off the ledge on more than one occasion, and they help push me through the highs and lows to what’s next. Some luck. I’ve always been a strong believer that in addition to the right kind of hard work, success always includes an element of luck. I’ve been privileged to grow up in a family that provided a solid foundation for me to be successful. My parents are well-educated, successful people in their own right. Because of that, I was fortunate to have early career opportunities and mentors who shaped how I approach my work and my life. I can’t take credit for those advantages, and other people aren’t that fortunate. Confidence in what you’re doing. It’s a cliché, but you have to believe in what you’re doing. If you don’t believe in it, it’s not worth all the blood, sweat, and tears. Trust me — you can find a much more stable career path and flatten out the highs and lows by doing something else. The willingness to think about risk differently. If you see failure as an existential threat, you’ll never try anything worth doing. Failure brings with it the personal and professional growth that you’ll experience running a company. If we shut down the company tomorrow, this will all still have been worth it for me. If you don’t see a growth opportunity that’s worth the risk, you should reconsider. Layers of security. There’s a myth that true entrepreneurs throw caution to the wind, that you have to max out your credit cards to start a company. Most of the founders I know have a safety net. They have savings, or a spouse with a solid job, or at least a backup plan — they can get another job themselves if things don’t work out.

This is one of the reasons underrepresented founders are sometimes disadvantaged in starting companies. It’s not just financial security; it’s the security of having a network that has your back, and the ability to raise outside capital. That’s what has made it significantly harder for women and people of color to be entrepreneurs.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think resilient people are stubborn. You can call that confidence, but sometimes it just manifests as stubbornness! They’re willing to hit the ground running again when things knock them down. You have to be a little bit crazy to be that resilient, especially when success seems improbable.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

When I was a kid, I hated being in school. I wasn’t a bad student, but I didn’t like the structure, and I had a hard time relating to my peers. I always felt disconnected from the circles I was running in, and when I got to my teens and early 20s, I was working in professional settings earlier than most people my age did. I was going to networking events and managing client relationships; I was trying to be older than I was. I’ve grown into that now, as I’ve become more comfortable with the idea that being different is okay. My parents were both immigrants to the U.S., and I didn’t realize until much later what a difference that made in my ability to relate culturally to my surroundings. I wouldn’t change it for anything, because I appreciate now what a huge advantage it was in my ability to navigate change and uncertainty and think differently about problems.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Honestly, not always. But I do have the attitude that the solution exists for me to figure out. And while I wouldn’t call that positive, it does make me determined to figure it out.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Part of the job of a leader in any position is to insulate the team from the chaos that happens both in your own head and in the realities of the business. We run a very transparent company, and we’re open with employees about our successes and challenges. But I also try to protect them from the deliberation involved in making decisions and the negativity that sometimes seeps into my own thinking. Exposure to that can be really distracting and demotivating for a team. I do, however, want our team to have context for the decisions I make and be empowered to make their own good decisions because they know where we’re headed.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

This is tough because I prefer a little snarkiness with my motivational quotes. The quote that comes to mind is from a John Lennon song: “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” It reminds me that starting something new requires you to acknowledge that the road is winding and you’ll have to navigate those twists and turns. You aren’t in control of the situation all the time, and if you try to be, it won’t go well.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Follow @86Repairs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and learn more at 86repairs.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!