Daniel ‘D’ Katz of No Cow: “Consumer knowledge”

Daniel ‘D’ Katz, founder of plant-based nutrition brand No Cow, is the kind of guy who was turning ideas into reality and learning the ropes of the startup life while most of his peers were worried about who they were going to take to the Spring Dance. He started No Cow out of his parent’s kitchen as a teenager from a personal need for a protein bar that fit his health, wellness, and fitness regimen. D could never find a protein bar that didn’t turn his stomach in knots, so saddled with his lactose intolerance but armed with tremendous vision and passion, the first No Cow plant-based protein bars were born. What started as a labor of love quickly evolved into one of the fastest growing food and beverage brands. D remains an active member of the No Cow Board of Directors and continues to be a creator, including recently founding an emerging tech startup.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in Cincinnati, OH and I was an entrepreneur from a very early age. My favorite hobby growing up was taking any idea that popped into mind and launching a business out of it.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

I was really into fitness in my late teenage years and needed a high amount of protein while avoiding sugar. Protein bars are definitely helpful and convenient for that, but I soon discovered most bars used whey protein, and that meant dairy was a big part of all the bars I was eating. That didn’t sit well with me since I had a pretty high intolerance/sensitivity for lactose and dairy. Plant based protein was really new at the time, but whey protein bars were hugely popular. I knew there had to be a better way and went off to create it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Honestly, there were too many mistakes to list. One that’s coming to me now is when our first large production run of ‘Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip’ bars actually had a mis-spelling in the word ‘chocolate’. I had already blown so much money on stupid mistakes at the time, that I ultimately decided to leave the product on shelves and send a ton of free product to any consumer that pointed out the mistake.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A lot of people try to overly perfect things at the beginning, vs. getting it going and out there so that actual consumers can tell you what they think. So much of what you have can evolve and be improved as you go.

Also — I knew I had something great, and I went right to major retailers immediately vs. spending each Saturday at the local farmer’s market.

It’s important to start and get going in the day-to-day. Just do it and learn as you go. You can’t be afraid to think big, too. Never sacrifice perfection over speed. Speed is always the most important thing.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Honestly, just stop making excuses and figure stuff out on your own .If you have a product that you truly believe in, you need to follow your gut on what moves you should be taking to get it produced and put in front of millions of people. Someone can’t hold your hand the entire way. There’s no crystal ball, just break down what little things you need to do in order to make the big things happen and get after it.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Don’t get too hung up on being perfect at first. Our bars have come so far in terms of taste and texture. I mean, the first edition of No Cow Bars literally tasted like cardboard and we were still able to sell millions of them. You can improve it as you go and that’s ultimately how No Cow was able to scale. So long as there’s a consumer who needs it and you have a sustainable business model.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

Absolutely not.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

It totally depends on the industry. For a high margin CPG business, you start generating revenue immediately which flows right back into the company. There are other industries that focus on user acquisition in the short term and don’t monetize in a real way for several years. In that scenario, raising VC ’s is an absolute necessity as it’s the only thing providing funds for your business. For a business like No Cow, I’d suggest bootstrapping until you’re ready — ready to go big and go fast. I sold into national retailers by cold calling and taking bar samples to them in plastic baggies. I slept on my office floor for 2 years and grew my team only when I couldn’t work any more hours. That didn’t require significant capital.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

I called on suppliers pretending to be the head of product development for a large company and that gave me the legitimacy I didn’t have and allowed me to get access to free quality ingredients I was looking for. I don’t know that I recommend it now, but it was a clever way to get my foot in the door.

I cold called manufacturers too. It took a while to find someone willing to bet on me, but that same manufacturer has been with us since Day 1, and it certainly paid off.

On the retailer side, I certainly called on lots of people, but I think it was great to start out niche like we did with specialty health retailers like GNC and Vitamin Shoppe which is where a lot of people like me, who were early adopters for a product like ours, were shopping. It gave us a fast start and set us up for success in all the other retailers I sold into shortly after.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Great product — As simple as it sounds, when you are talking about food and beverage, you have to deliver a great tasting product, while ALSO delivering on an unmet need like cleaner ingredients, better nutritional profile, or a functional benefit. As I touched on before, this doesn’t have to be perfect at launch. Once you launch the business and start seeing some early signs of scale, it’s important for successful entrepreneurs to shift their focus from financials back to product. Delivering the best product possible and continuing to innovate is how you will survive in business. Doing it better than the rest is how you will win. Consumer need — there has to be demand for your product. I found our consumer need because it was a personal need — there was no protein bars that were plant based AND delivered an optimal nutritional profile. Margin — it’s hard to keep the doors open for very long if you can’t make any money. Know your cost to make and deliver the product, and the price that you will sell it for, whether that is to a retailer or direct to a consumer. Consumer knowledge — you have to know WHO it is that wants your product, WHY they actually want it, and the right way to speak to those people. I started meeting our consumers by attending major fitness events and literally talking to thousands of potential consumers to learn everything about them that I could. Category understanding — the food and beverage world is competitive. You need to really know your market — who you are up against, where the best places are to sell your product, and so much more.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

You’ve got to fulfill an unmet need. A real solution to a real problem. Continue delivering on that solution, and continue getting better along the way, and you’ll soon have a community of fanatics.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We’re helping people make the switch to plant based nutrition and doing it while reducing sugar. Two really things that consumers are looking for. They have lasting health and environmental benefits. As No Cow has grown over the years, it has provided additional capital to work with on furthering the impact that No Cow has on the world. For example, we recently announced our new protein powders that are packaged in 100% recyclable aluminum. Peace plastic.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We want to eliminate the idea that plant based food choices come with compromises. We aren’t just creating the best plant-based products, we are creating the best products period. We’re working on lots of exciting stuff that will be ready soon!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are lots of awesome people in this world doing really cool things. Choosing one person would be hard.

