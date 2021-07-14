Daniel Cidon of NextGate: “Delivering a mobile-first healthcare experience”

Delivering a mobile-first healthcare experience — Patients are increasingly expecting a smooth, easy, consent-driven experience with their healthcare providers that rivals what they can do in other aspects of their lives. One-click shopping, location-based services, and automatic account recognition are the norm in the consumer world, creating frustration among patients who wonder why healthcare seems so far away from catching up. Healthcare’s current slow, often frustrating, paper-based world has collided with the consumer’s digital reality.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Daniel Cidon, CTO of NextGate.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation and success, Daniel Cidon has been a pioneer in the health information technology industry for the last twenty years. As CTO and co-founder of NextGate Solutions, Inc., a global patient identity solutions provider, Danny is responsible for shaping NextGate’s long-term technical vision and turning emerging technologies into leading-edge solutions. Dan believes that in today’s rapidly evolving healthcare environment, information technology companies cannot settle for incremental improvements, but rather undergo relentless transformations to help hospitals and health systems thrive in a data-rich, interconnected era.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

As far back as the early 1990s, I noticed a significant increase in the amount of duplicate and incomplete patient data while implementing interface engines. The issue only proliferated as adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) to replace paper-based charts became more widespread. With the goal of finding a way to compare and accurately link together medical data, I co-founded NextGate to solve the issue of poor patient data management and misidentification in healthcare.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Patient identity is a global issue, and this has allowed me to do a fair bit of traveling over the years, at least up until COVID pushed everything toward virtual discussions. NextGate’s software operates in quite a number of countries, and it never ceases to fascinate me how this universal problem of identity has resulted in such a broad reach.Working in different countries and adapting our software to operate in different regions has certainly been a very rewarding aspect of my work. One of the most interesting locations where I have traveled to over the years is New Zealand. At the time I was based in Germany and it required two long haul flights heading east. This resulted in two very short (and sleepless) nights back-to-back with just a few hours layover in between flights. Upon arrival to Christchurch there was snow on the ground which was an amazing reminder of just how far I had traveled. When I left Frankfurt it was a hot summer day. An additional reminder came while taking a walk near the hotel as I noticed the sun making an arc toward the north rather than the south. It all seemed like the land of opposites! While it was a very quick trip, we did get to see a bit of the city. Christchurch was filled with shipping containers that were transformed into little stores. This was as a result of the devastating earthquake that hit some years prior. The containers were a convenient and sturdy structure that could be stacked and turned in to usable spaces for businesses while the city was being rebuilt. The constant sound of construction, jack hammers, saws, and other heavy equipment is something that I still vividly remember today. It was a fascinating place and I hope to return one day to explore the area further.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well pretty much anything that has to do with Andy, our CEO, can make for an entertaining story. Andy, Edy, and I started NextGate in 2005 as a three-man company, and we each played different roles in the organization. Andy took on the role of CEO early on as he was the kind of person that never had a problem making difficult business decisions. As the company grew, I took on the role of CTO because I was always a nerd and happily developed software. Edy took on multiple roles including CFO and CIO since he was by far the most structured with these matters among the three of us. In any case, during the first years, it was Andy and I that did most of the client engagement. These were sometimes stressful affairs with roomfuls of decision makers because our software is at the heart of many strategic initiatives and impacts many departments.

I recall one such meeting where we were being pressed from all directions about software functionality and deployment timelines. I tried to answer as best I could, but after watching me flail around, Andy said a few simple things which magically quieted the room. Two things that he said that day still make me laugh fifteen years later. The first was “we are a software-based solution running on a hardware-based platform”, and the second was “there are only ten days in February”. These were nonsensical statements at face value, but he said these things with such conviction (he is a Greek Cypriot who grew up in England and has a strong mixed accent), that the entire room of people settled down and we moved on to the next topic. His point was simple, you folks are hyper fixated about some minutia which is not really important. At the end of the day, our software works, so don’t worry about this! And the second statement was, February is a short month, so we better just get on with it if we hope to make any of these deadlines.

From this funny encounter, and many similar experiences with Andy, I began to learn that a conversation has a lot more to do with reading the emotional state of an audience rather than a strict concern for dotting every ‘i’ and crossing every ‘t’. I often made the mistake (and still do to this day) of assuming people want to know the details of everything. Sometimes people just need a sense of confidence and reassurance, and the details do little more then get in the way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Our CEO Andy has many quotes that he has translated, rather roughly, from Greek. One that I try to remember is “don’t start shaking your legs until you get on the donkey”. In other words, don’t worry about things in life until you really have something to worry about. While my tendency to worry was useful in environments where tiny mistakes could lead to big problems and where you can control almost everything, like software development, it was not useful in less predictable situations which pretty much describes anything that has to do with running a software business! What I later learned is that this is true generally in life. There are some things that we have a good deal of control over, but there are far more things that we simply cannot predict and control. There is little point in worrying about all the possible negative outcomes because they might either never manifest themselves or by the time that they do, the perceived problem will cease to be a real problem.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The result of the pandemic has amplified the need for virtual, contact-less healthcare interactions. Many patients over the past year and a half have conducted doctor’s appointments over Zoom, received test results via email, or had to wait in the car before seeing their physician. As the restrictions of Covid-19 forced the industry to deliver care at a distance, healthcare quickly pivoted to embrace tech-driven strategies to improve efficiencies while keeping individuals safe. The rise of telehealth, patient portals and other remove care interactions exploded.

I believe the industry must now build upon the innovations of the pandemic to institute a digital-first healthcare environment that delivers better patient experiences while protecting and verifying consumer identities.

The number of medical errors that occur annually across the U.S. healthcare system is staggering and demands that the industry engage more comprehensive approaches to eradicating patient misidentification. Healthcare delivery organizations need unprecedented clarity and consistency into one’s medical record to improve clinical, administrative, and operational performance. This is critically important as consumer expectations evolve and care providers become more dependent on federal initiatives such as population health and value-based care — all of which rely on accurate, easily accessible data quality. In healthcare, a digital ID tends to incorporate some aspect of a person’s legal identity, such as a digital driver’s license or insurance card.

Today, NextGate is leading a new transformation in patient identification, with the introduction of OneDID — a consumer-focused, digital identity verification app that puts patients in control of managing and sharing their personal information. Using their mobile device, consumers determine what information they share, with whom, and for what purpose, to streamline redundant, time-consuming interactions with their care providers, such as patient registration and filling out redundant healthcare questionnaires.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

For far too long, the patient has been left out the conversation when it comes to their care. An excellent care provider is one that can give consumers timely access to their longitudinal medical data to become increasingly more aware, involved, and educated about their well-being, reduce costs of care, and change unhealthy behaviors.

This includes 100% medical record matching accuracy and data exchange across all touch points in the patient care journey, including physician practices, hospitals, urgent care clinics, behavior health providers and social care services. This model ensures complete transparency and coordination of one’s care.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle?

The COVID-19 crisis exposed a number of painful deficiencies in our nation’s healthcare system, from testing mix-ups and shortages to insufficient contact tracing efforts that were notoriously stalled because basic patient demographic elements like phone numbers and addresses to identify and communicate with individuals were not being captured. At the height of the pandemic, about 80 percent of coronavirus test results were missing critical patient information and 50 percent are missing addresses. Further, some laboratories routinely had to input the ordering provider’s phone number instead of the patient’s because no phone number was ever recorded, resulting in significant care delays. Many consumers found results of their COVID-19 tests were either los, or that they simply never heard back.

In the frantic rush to treat patients by an already overwhelmed front-line clinical staff, a number of shortcomings in how patient data is collected, and how patients are identified, has weakened response efforts. While it’s difficult to think about prioritizing data management during a public health crisis, the collection of COVID-19 patient data, and how it is preserved and managed, plays a crucial role in effectively meeting the data demands of pandemic preparedness and prevention.

Lack of healthcare interoperability, which harmed timely efforts to address the outbreak, also made front-page news. While a number of laboratories ramped up efforts to provide free widespread testing, many stalled due to fragmented and disparate electronic systems. In California, testing backlogs mounted because clinics had to turn away offers by labs for free testing because they didn’t use compatible health record software. Bogged down by software integration and administrative issues for exchanging data and handling billing, several hospitals rejected free tests. Even when one of the labs was able to use its free COVID-19 testing in Berkeley to test the city workers and homeless individuals, data had to be entered manually because the city and the lab’s systems didn’t “align.”

How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

The need for seamless information exchange demonstrates how effective patient record matching and data interoperability could bring some degree of order.

While it’s clear that the nation needs to see improved patient identification to track hotspots, trace patterns in illness severity and recovery, and ensure that patients receive the most appropriate follow-up care, it’s exceedingly difficult to do without an accurate patient identification underpinning the continuum. Lack of comprehensive medical data can greatly impair a provider’s ability to know how many people have the virus, the geographical location of confirmed cases, and the effectiveness of treatment.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

We have so much to be proud of and grateful for. Today, over 65% of Americans age 18 and older have received at least one shot — that’s an incredible number and our healthcare workers and scientists should be applauded. At one point, more than 2.2 million U.S. residents were being vaccinated per day. Our patient identification software proved invaluable during these times of crisis in two main ways. First, health information exchanges became focal points of analytics and public health reporting. This required an accurate depiction of identity to avoid counting inaccuracies. As one of our clients once told us, we “help figure out the denominator”. In other words, when it comes to totals and percentages based on a population, you first need to know what that population is! The second main way we helped organizations during the pandemic was by helping them connect newly created online user accounts with legacy medical records. The need to do things virtually resulted in an acceleration of projects where patients could communicate virtually with providers of care such as via portals where they could view test results. The user accounts that were created had to be cross walked with the existing identifiers of backend legacy systems that were often never designed to have a public facing interface. Our software helped our clients perform this difficult task with a high degree of accuracy. All in all, despite a slow start and early mistakes, the healthcare industry responded admirably to extraordinary circumstances, and this should be looked at as a real success.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Improving patient identification:

The number of medical errors that occur annually across the U.S. healthcare system is staggering and demands that the industry engage more comprehensive approaches to eradicating patient misidentification. Healthcare delivery organizations need unprecedented clarity and consistency into one’s medical record to improve clinical, administrative, and operational performance. This is critically important as consumer expectations evolve and care providers become more dependent on federal initiatives such as population health and value-based reimbursements — all of which rely on accurate, easily accessible data quality.

Duplicate records and poor patient identification caused by data fragmentation cost the industry $6 billion annually. Not only is duplicate and incomplete data enormously costly, but a major impediment to interoperability and patient safety. Disparate records trapped in silos of systems lead to medical errors, denied claims, administrative waste, poor data quality, physician burnout, and patient frustration.

2. Providing a better patient experience and consumer empowerment

We’ve all been in the situation of going to the doctor, filling in a form, going down to the lab, filling in the same form — saying our address a hundred times and repeating our insurance information. While there are certainly good clinical safety reasons for confirming the identity of a patient who’s receiving a treatment, there are also some administrative areas where we can significantly streamline the process and improve the patient experience. Patients want speed, convenience, and privacy. They want seamless capabilities to share their information with the health system instead of the health system having control of who is seeing what data. Right now, we have a “pull” process where the health system is repeatedly trying to drag information out of the patient at all these different touch points. But we need a “push” system where the patient can hold their information, maintain it or alter it when it changes, and share it with the right people when necessary. That way, the health system becomes the recipient of data that’s already been verified by the patient instead of having to initiate the verification process every time the data is needed.

Healthcare’s heavy reliance on clipboards, signatures, and plastic ID cards can cause significant frustrations for patients and providers including incorrect patient matching, medical errors, repeated services, and poor communication. Today’s consumers want access to care on their terms. The rise in urgent care clinics over traditional doctor offices is to receive tests, flu shots and Covid vaccinations one example.

In healthcare, a digital ID tends to incorporate some aspect of a person’s legal identity, such as a digital driver’s license or insurance card. A unique, verified digital identity has many benefits. Namely, they can be authenticated remotely, making many healthcare interactions, such as patient registration, faster and simpler. Consumers can leverage their mobile device to control and verify their identity in real time — allowing them to skip the check-in process, avoid redundant paper-based forms, and expedite care delivery.

When consumers have unobstructed access and seamless movement of their own medical records, they have the ability to foster and improve healthy behaviors.

3. Effectively managing populations

Population health management is one of the major concerns of every provider organization. Whether you’re trying to improve coordination of care or reduce ER visits and readmissions, every organization needs to be able to identify their anticipated clinical needs and associated spending.

It gets even more challenging when you start looking at the social determinants of health and their impact on patients. In many communities, there are people with severe issues around transportation, food security, housing, and personal safety. They are struggling to meet basic needs. They might not have the ability to fill a prescription or stay on a care plan. There is a growing recognition among healthcare providers that they need to think about how these circumstances affect patient outcomes and overall spending.

In order to reach beyond the borders of the hospital campus and connect individuals with the services they need, the data on each of these individuals has to be accessible and reliable. And as organizations start to integrate more and more data sources from community organizations and social service agencies, they need to make sure the right data is associated with the right person. A lot of these community agencies are still working with paper or basic spreadsheets.

4. Performance monitoring and quality reporting

Accurate quality reporting depends on having a reliable source of truth. Quality reporting for value-based care is always a difficult — sometimes it requires thousands of hours of custom coding and data science work to create the automation that you need. The accuracy of the data you feed into those models is always the key issue. If you are documenting on two different John Smiths in different care settings or within one care setting, at different times, your reporting is going to be skewed. I’ve seen situations where patients have had six or seven fragments of their record worked on by different segments of a single organization. That’s seven instances of the same patient. If you’re reporting off of that, you’re obviously not capturing your activities accurately. If you’re in a large health system where the percentage of duplicate records often reaches the double-digits, that’s a huge impact.

5. Delivering a mobile-first healthcare experience

Patients are increasingly expecting a smooth, easy, consent-driven experience with their healthcare providers that rivals what they can do in other aspects of their lives. One-click shopping, location-based services, and automatic account recognition are the norm in the consumer world, creating frustration among patients who wonder why healthcare seems so far away from catching up. Healthcare’s current slow, often frustrating, paper-based world has collided with the consumer’s digital reality.

One recent survey found that 60 percent of younger consumers would leave their providers if offered a poor digital experience — up to 20 percent already have. However, most healthcare organizations still have one foot in each boat. Manual processes are mixed in with the beginnings of automated workflows, often creating a worst-of-both-worlds scenario.

The solution lies in mirroring the successes of other industries by creating a digital identification wallet managed by the patient and seamlessly integrated into the provider’s health IT environment. This strategy allows patients take the lead in double-checking their own data for errors and providing informed consent for data access across providers, all from their own mobile devices.

For example, patients could download a digital wallet app to create a personalized ID card containing information such as demographics, insurance coverage, and care team members. After the provider verifies the patient’s identity the first time, using a photo ID or other methodology, the digital ID card would become a one-click tool for check-in. A green light could even let providers automatically generate clinical worklists for the encounter ahead, ensuring comprehensive, high-quality care.

To reduce crowding and keep staff and patients safe during COVID-19, providers could enable remote check-in from the parking lot or use location services to begin the check-in process for patients who have just arrived at the clinic.

Patients could also use their digital wallet to authenticate requests for information from new or current providers when initiating a new clinical relationship. This would allow users to automatically populate forms and share selected clinical data while remaining fully in control of who is accessing their personal information. Leveraging the smartphone for this task ties in with other industry-wide efforts to enhance patient engagement through personalized, on-demand services.

Using their own phone, patients could manage their health data transactions whenever and wherever they want to, making it easy and convenient to work with providers outside of the four walls of the clinic. With the next generation of digital tools in hand, healthcare organizations can finally offer the frictionless patient experiences they have been chasing.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Heightened by the pandemic, the rate of physician burnout is astronomical. There is little doubt that EHRs are largely to blame. As such, it’s incumbent on IT executives to make working within that system as painless as possible. As an industry, we need play a better role in reducing doctor frustration with the EHR so they can spend more face-to-face time with the patient. The EHR should be an extension of a physician’s care team, not a hindrance. We need to ease the administrative burden on clinicians and improve the functionality of EHRs. We are losing a number of caring, qualified care physicians annually to burnout. Physicians now spend two minutes at their EHR for every one minute they spend with patients, and their workdays are now drawn-out inputting patient data into the system or searching for information.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Better data sharing for one. While EHRs have become commonplace, the disjointed, competitive nature of systems contributes to an influx of duplicate and disparate medical records. Lousy EHR integration and interoperability continue to plague providers Coordinated, accountable, patient-centered care is reliant on seamlessly orchestrated access to data. Yet, providers remain daunted by software applications and EHR systems that fail to communicate or transmit information effectively. For providers, integration projects are constant and costly — and vendors’ sluggish efforts to make progress have only placed more distrust in the market.

Patient data caught in fragmented clinical and financial systems, breeds errors and record duplication, resulting in suboptimal outcomes and avoidable costs of care. When sent downstream, poor interoperability triggers further harm, leading to medical errors, skewed analytics, denied claims, and increased cost from repetitive tests and procedures. The absence of just a single medication in an individual’s record can greatly impact a decision made by a clinician.

Patient matching functionalities within EHRs often lack the complexities to unify information from external systems. Poorly designed systems that fail to integrate or communicate with one another exacerbate inefficiencies, generating millions of duplicate and incomplete records that lead to patient safety errors, skewed reporting and analytics, administrative burdens, and lost revenue. The issue of poor patient identification becomes exponentially more problematic and dangerous as more data is generated and more applications are introduced into the healthcare environment. Without knowing that the right data is available about the right patient at the right time, hospitals are increasingly placing patients at risk and barring physicians from making informed, life-saving decisions.

Instituting a centralized system to automate data matching and integrate with other applications is key. An Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) is an industry best practice essential for promoting interoperability and helping evolving healthcare enterprises map an individual’s entire care journey. As a vendor neutral, centralized platform for enabling timely, bidirectional access to patient information, an EMPI is critical tool in ensuring data flows freely and accurately from provider to provider. If we are to deliver on the promise of a fully-integrated, highly interoperable healthcare system, a solution that consistently matches all of patient’s clinical and financial data will be required to enable a trusted, connected view of every individual during every encounter.

Further, the proliferation of technologies that are hitting the healthcare market is constant. For organizations held prisoner by their legacy systems, isolation and silo inefficiencies will continue worsen as IT environments become increasingly more complex, and the growth and speed to which health data is generated magnifies. Advances in cloud computing, mobile technologies and machine learning create an urgent need for an EMPI to ensure that the organization is capable of integrating emerging applications and accurately linking new data streams into an individual’s medical record. With more patient data sources on the horizon, EMPIs are in a position to help organizations to swiftly incorporate new information systems and match patients with their information to keep pace and remain competitive as complexity of interconnected systems grows. As importance around social determinants of health grows, an EMPI is a core piece of technology for integrating social determinants data with extensive clinical information so care managers can apply meaningful insights into a patient’s treatment plan. When screening for social needs are combined with one’s medical record, this critical data can be put to use to expose potential gaps in care and make more informed decisions.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe the work being done by pioneers in the area of decentralized identity is truly revolutionary. NextGate’s OneDID project is based on our firm belief that decentralized identity is beyond any doubt the wave of the future. Not only will it revolutionize how patients interact with the healthcare system, it will revolutionize practically every aspect of our lives. At the end of the day, people and organizations interact with other people and organizations. Being able to identify those entities in a way that is trusted and secure and maintains the privacy of the actors involved with those interactions is about as fundamental as things can get. It will be like advent of the Internet, or public/private key cryptography. These are things that forever changed our world. Likewise, if all of us can begin to exchange our identity digitally, it will make all the silliness of usernames and passwords, and paper forms, and inefficient manual processes look like things from the Stone Age. So, I hope that others will start to look at decentralized identity and see how they can apply it in their own organization and that we will soon see the tsunami effect that will launch a new era of identity.

