Daniel Angelus: “You will need to put in the work, to get the music in front of people’s faces and in their ears”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Daniel Angelus.

Daniel Angelus is a British-born award-winning singer, songwriter, and music producer — who creates, since 2007, melodramatic cinematic pop and rock. A self-described recluse, Daniel began making music after a difficult and traumatic childhood, using it as a form of therapy. What began as bedroom music has, since 2007, transformed into an incredible career in its own right. Daniel has performed live in the UK, Europe, and North America — building a dedicated following of his music projects — and music is now his full-time job.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Speaking directly, I grew up in a difficult and complex home. My father was a very complex and deeply flawed individual who abused me emotionally and physically on a weekly basis. My childhood was spent mostly cowering in the house and hiding out in the bedroom. I read books, listened to music and generally developed a passion for knowledge through books, whilst avoiding contact with my father. I did not have friends outside of school as I was not allowed any until the last year of my father’s life, and then my father died when I was 14 years of age. The challenges I faced delayed me emotionally and traumatized me a lot. I am by nature, a recluse, only coming out to perform my music before returning to my safe spaces and personal passions. I think I alienated people a lot as a child and young adult, as I had no concept of how to simply be good enough or what was considered normal behavior. I imagine I was like a wild animal and said the most outlandish and bizarre things because that was normal to me. And when I came into contact with people who were not experienced with what I was, I was just an ‘odd and strange’ boy who lived in a make-belief world. And they would be correct. I worked hard on that in adulthood with therapy and my music is partly responsible for getting me through those years after my father passed away. I was diagnosed with Autism and Asperger’s in adulthood, and this really helped me understand a lot of my struggles in childhood and beyond. I learned a lot about self-love and figuring out how to simply cope in a very busy and overwhelming world. Music was a huge part of this and a big escape. A world I could create and dive into.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My upbringing left me feeling very low and struggling to process my experiences and emotions. At 16 years old, I started writing poems about my experiences and my feelings. I purchased a cheap keyboard and taught myself to play it. I started combining my poems with my piano, playing after stumbling across a CD in a charity shop. The CD was by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Live in New York City in 2000. It hit my teenage years like a revelation, and it blew my mind and heart to pieces. I played it on a loop at home, on my way to and from school, constantly soaking in the music, the atmosphere, and the E Street Band. Clarence Clemons saxophone shot through me and reduced me to tears. I had never felt this way before whilst listening to music, and it impacted me a lot. Previous to this, I listened to Bowie, Queen and pop acts like Steps. I was drawn to the melodies and grandeur of the songs. Very theatrical. I liked this a lot. So, I sat in my bedroom and started to write actual songs. And sang them very loudly. And I had never sung before, so it wasn’t pretty. And my neighbor hated it. But these moments brought me to this specific career path and formed the foundations for what was to follow.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As an introvert, I was not very sociable. In 2007–2008, I posted my first demos to a website called Myspace. Within weeks a member of the 80’s group ABC, called Stephen, had sent me a message on Myspace asking if I would like to perform on a show in a town called Eastbourne. He liked my demos and made a very kind offer. I will never forget this. I was overwhelmed and said yes very fast. At this point, I had performed only a couple of shows in my hometown and had spent most of my time honing my act in my bedroom. Being booked for a festival was very exciting. Little did I know that over that weekend I was on the same bill as 80’s stars including Katrina, the Waves, and T’pau amongst many other great artists. I was completely blown away and this was the most surreal experience of my life. One minute I was singing to my mirror in my bedroom, then I was playing a show with artists whose songs I was listening to on VH1 constantly. What really blew my mind that day, and was a great learning curve, and I thank Stephen for this, as I got to sit backstage and watch these incredible artists who have sold millions of records, relax with their children, and talk to the press, and be very grounded and human. It shattered any concept I had of ‘fame’ and helped me realize that what mattered on the stage was the art, sound and performance, and what mattered off the stage was family, friends and mental health.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first ever show was set up in my hometown by some very creative and wonderful people named The Nappyrash Collective. They put on some very unique and diverse shows and had an incredible ability to book artists who were cutting edge and emotional, despite the promotion’s funny name. On my first show, I took a keyboard, harmonica, a cymbal and microphone and sang and performed. I was so overwhelmed by emotion and this moment that I got carried away and smashed my cymbal and stand to pieces and then watched as my keyboard slid forward off its stand, along with my drumstick that smashed into the roof and then into pieces on the floor. Frankly, if you could not hear my music, you would have thought I was pulling off the most rock n roll moment on that evening. But my music was organic pop. I was just unleashing years of emotion to an audience that was highly bemused and dodging all the instruments I was trashing. I soon stopped doing this after I realized I needed these instruments for future shows. And I also realized that I wanted to perform, not beat the heck out of each venue.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just released my new single More Than You Love Me and it is a very special moment, as I feel like I am writing my best work right now. I am obsessed with finding the perfect sound for what I feel inside and presenting it in a deceptively catchy way. I am so happy with the music that I am making at the moment and I can’t wait to continue sharing it with you. I am now dancing my way into the indie-pop genre with a keen desire to make your ears happy and your heart genuine. There will be more music on the way later in 2021 and in 2022. I have been so busy creating and crafting, but I don’t like to reveal anything until launch day. If you like my new single, then you can definitely get excited about what’s to come. I have also written the soundtrack for an indie film called The Lights of Dawn that is currently touring the festival circuit. This was a dream come true to create music for film and more so be nominated and win awards for it. I do not feel worthy to be honest, just grateful to be able to make music and for people to hear it. All my music is on most stores and streaming platforms. I think that is so freaking blessed.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

One person’s experience is very different from others. It is important in a world so connected that we communicate and express different experiences, cultures, and stories regardless of background. There is so much empathy to be gained by watching performers share important stories from a wide range of cultures and backgrounds. 2. Film can be an emotional education. In my experience, there is a lot of personal ground that can be gained by spending your time in the worlds created in film. I remember learning about the slave trade and the horrendous treatment of black people in America, in school, by watching a film. It really affected me and helped me to form my own views on race. My father was very racist, and I would have likely followed in his footsteps had I not had the chance to educate myself and see this film at school. I am grateful for that. 3. I also embrace the belief that we are free to express ourselves and our experiences. It is important to have a safe and respectable dialogue about this. Sadly, this is simply not the case today, the world has become a safe haven for abusive dialogue, sharp judgments and the media has become a warzone dependent on political belief and cultural warfare. Film and TV have an opportunity to represent the marginalized, the abused, the forgotten and allow people to decide for themselves how this makes them feel. If we can question ourselves more than everybody else, we can start to look for the best versions of ourselves and try our best to be them daily. Love yourself. Then you can love others. Regardless of their identity. Love heals. Hate hurts. I know this only too well.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t jump around on stage, you can’t breathe or sing. Sorry to everybody at my first ever show. You will never be better than ABBA. So just be yourself. And hope that you find your audience who enjoys the art you create and gets what you’re all about. I spent my first year writing and performing trying to be like Bruce Springsteen and Freddie Mercury. I stopped that and enjoyed my shows a lot being my original self. The industry is a brutal place to be, and you must develop a strong and resilient foundation. People will tell you your music sucks, they will not understand what you are doing, or why. Just keep going and be resilient. Believe in yourself and your music. Accept that you can develop your act and your music. As you spend longer in the industry your sound and energy will change. Relish this opportunity and make the most of the feedback that curators and media give. Pay attention to the details of your music and seek as many opportunities as possible to share it. Your people are out there. You will need to put in the work, to get the music in front of people’s faces and in their ears. Work hard and praise yourself. Share your music with the world and sacrifice what you can if you want to succeed. Make the most of your creations. Put in the work and be proud of your creations. They are yours. Well done to you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I am far from the position to give tips, but I write based on my emotions. I struggle to convey them in other ways, so I will sit and write them down in song. And then start to write a melody or contact my team and start to work on a demo and build it together. You will burn out if you don’t let a song come to you naturally. If you search for it, you will likely find an average song. If you let it come to you, out of the blue, when you least expect it, get it written down and start to feel out your creative process. Get recording and you could create something worth sharing in the world. You are an artist, but a person first. So be good to yourself and don’t pressure yourself to deliver something for any other reason than you want to and it’s damn well enjoyable.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want a mental health revolution. I find it insulting that the world’s design demands so much of its people, yet cares so little for their minds, bodies or wellbeing. I want pressure on governments and companies to provide more mental health support and for societal structures to allow room for more conversation on positive mental health. It’s akin to physical health and should be taken very seriously. It pains me to see so many people struggling and buckling under the pressure of a modern world. And a lot of these wonderful people do not know what they are experiencing. Just the internal dread and fear of their own bodies and minds. It’s heartbreaking and we simply need to do better. Worldwide.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was taught at school by a man called Andrew. He was my drama teacher until I was 19 years old, and I pissed him off constantly. I joined his company for a theatre production outside of school and although I was a very complex, young individual, I definitely rubbed him the wrong way sometimes with the personal remnants of my childhood. Yet, he never gave up on me. He would often have personal chats with me after school on the school stage, or at other times and locations. He would push me to be better. He would guide me and even when he was furious with me (and showed this), it was enough to know he actually cared about an abused and traumatized performer like me. He knew what was happening to me at home because I wrote him a long letter about it and handed it to him to read. He really cared about theatre and young people. He was a very unique and special individual who said a lot to me and gave me a lot of private advice, despite venting about my flaws as a young person. And whenever I release a song or a show, I try to think whether he would be proud of me or think I did something good. We lost Andrew recently, very sadly, but he leaves behind him a big legacy amongst many former pupils and performers in the industry today. I cannot thank him enough for instilling in me a sense of self-improvement and desire to be the best I can at performing. Even when I forgot to say the most important line of a play he cast me in, on one of the performances, he still persisted with me. That meant a lot to a kid like me. And I never forget, in any of my work today, to persist with everybody and help them develop some belief and confidence. Thank you, Andrew.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The past is a place of reference, not a place of residence; the past is a place of learning, not a place of living.” ― Roy T. Bennett

For me, this quote means a lot. My relationship with my past always felt awful for the hardship I experienced and guilty for the people who were around me when during this time. It was not until I changed my relationship with myself, and the past, that I started to understand why such things may have happened. And more so, I started to embrace the incredible strength and resilience I developed as a result of it. I was no longer a victim of those events, but a survivor. I had learned so much about myself and I was using this to become a stronger and unstoppable human being capable of great deeds, music, education and self-belief. And this then led to the belief in others like me who had experienced similar hardships. It also allowed me to shed myself of abusive and advantageous people that were in my life. I become more self-dependent and courageous, and this translated into my new music with its change in style and my performance.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would dearly love to sit down and have a conversation, or video call, with Bruce Springsteen. I would love to talk to him about music, life and share our wisdom together — even for 30 minutes. I would record it and play it until my dying day, just to myself and nobody else. He is a very humane person, honest and sincere in his words and magical in his presentation of them. I admire this a lot. I would also love to open a show for Glasvegas one day. It’s on my bucket list, maybe if you tag them, they will let me open for them on one show. MAYBE. They are an incredible band. I love them dearly.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me hiding from the world on Twitter and Facebook @dreampopdaniel, and my official site is danielangelus.com. If you say hello, it does mean a lot to me. Makes me smile. I will say hello back!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!