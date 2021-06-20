Dani Ticktin Koplik of dtkResources: “Related to the above, make room for error and even failure”

There’s no doubt certain workplace cultures are toxic for any number of reasons but the leaders with an expectation of 24/7 employee availability are gunning for resentment, burnout and ultimately, attrition. There was a time in the not so distant past when workaholics wore that 24/7 as a badge of honor. But science tells us that the brain can function at a high level for only so long before it runs out of steam: the brain is energy-hungry and must have time to recharge. So, if leaders of toxic environments don’t catch on, they’ll lose their most valued employees to burnout or to other companies with cultures that understand the best, most innovative work comes from people who feel valued and are given time to process.

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dani Ticktin Koplik, founder of dtkResources, a boutique executive coaching/consulting firm in NYC. Within moments of speaking with her, it’s clear she’s not only a dynamic executive coach and leadership consultant but also a bold and provocative thought leader whose often nuanced insights have proven to be well ahead of their time. Combining her study of neuroleadership with a commitment to a ‘growth mindset,’ Koplik partners with leaders to effect transformative and regenerative change, thus creating more human, equitable and inclusive cultures. A true CEO Whisperer and breakthrough resource on bias and DEI, Ms. Koplik’s sweet spot is helping small to mid-size firms/organizations, boards and socially intelligent start-ups mitigate bias within and thread robust DEI strategies through their cultures.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After graduating from Brown University and initially entering the world of work through the entertainment industry, I retired to be a full-time mother which has been the most existentially gratifying work of all. During that time away, I discovered I had an aptitude for business: My husband owned a small service business — also in the entertainment business — and I learned so much by being a sounding board. My really big shift into business came when he joined the NYC Metro Chapter of YPO, a professional organization for CEOs. Their motto was ‘better presidents through education.’ Happily, they knew spouse buy-in was key so my involvement was a big leap forward in my business education. Plus, it was there that I caught the facilitation bug, with YPO’s training me to be a moderator/facilitator. At first just moderator of my own forum, I was then invited to chair all the spouse forums and, for the first time, the spouse Chair — I — was invited to attend a retreat for facilitators of members’ forums.

When I chose to re-enter the workplace, I knew what I didn’t want but I thank a high school friend for steering me toward a career in coaching. Having been ‘on sabbatical’ to raise my kids, I challenged myself by pursuing the executive/business -rather than personal/ life — coaching track and, once certified, thrived. In fact, it was my coaching training that gave me the tools to help other women navigate the rough and male dominated terrain of mid-career. It did surprise me how little the work environment had changed for women and other marginalized groups since I left which just deepened my commitment to both strengthening women and promoting workplace parity.

So, while I re-entered as an executive coach and skill-builder with a mission to help women successfully navigate the workplace, it was clear there was broader applicability. The progression had its own internal logic, first widening to help Millennial women entering the workplace for the first time; and then, it made sense to widen again to offer veterans much needed professional development for their re-entry to the civilian workplace.

Which brings us to now. All that came before naturally evolved into the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work I’ve added to my offerings. Contrary to all the newcomers in the space, my interest in helping marginalized groups has always been front and center — it was part of my upbringing — so my study of racism and bias did not start a year ago May: I was already immersed, using my neuroscience training, experience and proclivity for challenging assumptions to get at the true definitions, triggers, responses and, ultimately, insights to make a meaningful contribution toward closing disparities both in the workplace and beyond.

While entering — and at times, leading — this conversation over the past decade or so, I have always called out the performative, check-the-box and, honestly, stale, diversity and anti-bias initiatives. This has never been and will never be enough. Recently I was invited to participate as an expert in AT&T’s forum dedicated to Women and Careers, with a focus on overcoming bias. I was quoted as saying, “Diversity, equity and inclusion is hard, noble and essential work that takes boldness and tact, sensitivity and steely resolve, influence and humility and authentic, not performative investment.”

In this most essential work, my unique ability and my value as a consultant is in seeing what’s in the gaps — and calling them out — while also seeing the bigger picture; in other words, addressing boots on the ground real-time issues and implementation while also zooming up 10,000 feet for the landscape view for larger context.

Not content with only coloring in the lines of executive coaching, as it’s typically defined, I realized my expertise, interest and passions were best suited to being a culture change agent, a consigliere, brought in to effect change within many organizations. Today, I workprimarily with leaders of small to mid-size firms, organizations/associations, boards, and start-ups with conscientious cultures who understand that the time for palliative ‘solutions’ is over and who see the need for and potential of a robust DEI program with not just sustained but , more importantly, regenerative results.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I was scheduled to deliver a talk on women and confidence at the East Tennessee Women’s Economic Conference. I arrived, armed with my brilliance, only to find day-of that I was to follow the world renowned poet Nikki Giovanni, one of the best known and most celebrated poets of our time. Uh oh, what now? In a flash I lost, of all things, my confidence, dreading following this awe-inspiring opening act. And then, in another flash, I stumbled into a potent facet of my talk: I may have been seriously intimidated by the fame that was preceding me but I was able to gather myself and distill it down to its most basic: True, I can never be Nikki but the truth was, there really was NO competition: I couldn’t do what Nikki does — she’s the poetry expert — but she couldn’t do what I do, as I was that day’s expert on women and confidence. Kind of lived the whole experience in mini microcosm!

Hands down, reaching way out of my comfort zone and landing a professional service firm as a client. What started as a modest engagement of working with five partners grew to working with around 30 of the investment professionals. As I gained what was close to a 360 view of the culture, I developed an integrated and systemic platform, coaching individuals and leaders but also coaching the culture, identifying gaps that impeded productivity and optimal performance. I absorbed so much about dealmaking, executive management, motivation, execution, transparency…

This was an example of my getting as much out of the experience as I gave. The best kind of work!

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My whole second and third chapters have been about moving people forward, helping them own their strengths and passions while also helping them develop skills and perspective to break through real obstacles and perceived potential. What excites me is that the work I’ve done for so long is now thrust into the national conversation. While the current events and implicit bias that led to this sudden awareness have been a low but persistent simmer for a long time, I’m thrilled to no longer be the only voice challenging leaders on, for example systemic racism or promoting an ALL (not two) gender solution to gender bias. The difference, though, is that my thinking and strategies are informed by an evergreen Growth Mindset and designed to take root in a newly regenerative culture.

I’ve always challenged status quo and legacy thinking but sadly, I was often the lone voice when industry wasn’t yet open to new thinking. Even though these issues have been central in my work and conversation around leadership, management and parity for over a decade, the awareness and increasing adoption of a Growth Mindset means my audience is slowly catching on. So, in terms of specific projects, they’re the same as they’ve been since the beginning: coaching and advising executives and speaking out on what constitutes compassionate leadership, motivating, effective and humane management, performance, the folly of the traditional performance review protocol, gender parity, allyship, racial inequity, implicit bias. Now, I’m even better equipped with training in the neuroscience of leadership as well as a DEI certification.. This is especially important during the life-changing era of Covid, as conventional models of being an effective leader are, out of necessity, evolving…for the better. The experience of overlapping crises has even accelerated their evolution with circumstance demanding changes in how leaders lead: able and successful leaders now see the value of leading from the heart, with empathy, compassion and most importantly, vulnerability. We were already inching there but the pandemic clearly accelerated the impetus for a more human and humane leadership style. The key will be imposing the accountability to stay the course rather than regress to old behaviors, post pandemic.

They say coaches and consultants should just be catalysts but the truth is with every engagement, I continue to grow, learn and improve, regenerating myself and my craft every day. This truth is what let’s me be the accountability partner to leaders in flux or navigating the complexity of the changing landscape.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

In response to the article’s standard explanation that bad bosses are the source of employee unhappiness, it’s first important to note that the Forbes piece is from early 2018. Why is this important? Because context is important. The world moves at the speed of change and can’t stop for old news….and, given this last year…2018 is old news.

In the old order, it was easy and, I suppose, acceptable for business to rest on old tropes, promulgating the simplistic explanation that employee unhappiness stems from bad bosses. Are there bad, micromanaging, ill-tempered bosses whose purpose it seems is to inflict misery?

Absolutely.

But even in simpler times, that was a cop-out and gave way too much credit to the boss. The truth is that the employees are also unhappy because of toxic cultures that: create/tolerate/promote bad bosses; cascade down from the top; don’t treat people fairly and use the stick — not the carrot — to motivate people. So, by extension, while bosses used the stick — harsh feedback/no recognition — as ‘motivation,’ rewards were calibrated to man-hours, risk-aversion and compliance. Easy to see how so many employees might feel stifled, less creative, less engaged, unappreciated, disrespected, unhappy and tired.

And then came the supreme disruption of 2020.

With productivity and motivation suffering, the brains’ prediction machine would have bet on a bigger traditional stick: the suck-it-up strategy, which only worsens misery. Instead — and this is remarkable — 2020’s magnification of existing issues didn’t result in driving the team harder, it cued leaders to address something more existential than unhappiness — threat. At the snap of the fingers, leadership had to pivot to manage not just WFH but also provide employees with both physical and psychological safety.

The wider angle lens of Covid 19 and the murder of George Floyd revealed indisputable evidence of entrenched and systemic bias and racial/gender inequity in the workplace, a microcosm of our social construct. It’s not hard to see how the old, superficial explanations were beside the point: overlapping crises revealed real disease within.

Interestingly, the 2018 Forbes study didn’t parse the results by race or gender. I have to believe that, had the same study been conducted and evaluated today. the results would not be blended, disguising where the real (and increased) unhappiness/unfairness/bias lay.

Bottomline, while of course there will be interpersonal issues, the roots of much employee unhappiness lay in unchallenged and often unfair legacy systems, values and beliefs,and that stems from the top.

So, today, instead of pushing, bullying, debasing or criticizing, leaders have to reckon with their own culpability, do a deep interrogation of themselves, their cultures and their systems. This is typically the way my work begins within an organization through my proprietary Dynamic Inquiry process.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

This is a particularly relevant question during the Pandemic and now, as we start to envision a healthy future. The answer to c) informs the other two questions. When people are unhappy at work, they’re health and well-being suffer. In fact, an unhappy workforce also manifests physical symptoms and increased illness, resulting in higher absenteeism, higher medical expenses and depleted teams.

Unhappy people suffer from low expectations, both of their company and themselves. And, in the case of living through multiple crises, there is a vicious cycle — people have been in a threat state, worried about both physical and psychological safety and that sense of threat feeds on itself.

Safety is one of the most basic human needs and when threatened (this has been magnified by Covid and WFH) the central nervous system goes nuts: when life becomes about survival our cognitive abilities are necessarily compromised to prepare us for fight, flight or freeze.

So, not only does this negatively impact productivity and morale but it also impedes innovation, retention and the ability to problem solve. When people are stuck, they’re unproductive and when employees are unproductive, companies stagnate or, worse, take a dip. And so, the companies that don’t take informed action to mitigate stressors, won’t be able to keep up with constant change and ultimately will lose competitive edge and profitability.

The impact of systemic bias against marginalized groups is a whole other thing that, if not expertly mitigated, will do violence to a companies’ ability to attract talent, customers and increasingly, investors, But this is a whole other topic I hope we can discuss at another time.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

1. As I mentioned above, it all starts with self-interrogation, meaning leaders must seriously reexamine all the systemic and personal assumptions that likely are contributing to a less happy (aka productive) and systemically biased culture.

If you (and your boss) are not working with an executive coach or your coach doesn’t challenge you to do this essential work, you’re being done a disservice. Here are a list of initial inquiries you may want to consider:

How can I become a more human and compassionate leader without compromising my authority?

As people return to work what are the best strategies for providing psychological and physical safety and building back productivity, engagement?

What am I missing, what am I not seeing?

What am I missing that my team isn’t telling me?

Where are our cultural blindspots and how to address them?

How should I be engaging with my employees, from senior management, down?

How can I improve morale, engagement, retention?

How can we improve/modernize our antiquated performance review system?

How can I meaningfully answer the call for DEI…and quickly?

How can we improve corporate training and why are our sessions around bias and racism so ineffective?

How can I best manage/persuade our Board that big changes must be made?

I have some managers who aren’t performing/selling/executing well. How do we develop them professionally?

We just tacked on another company. How do we merge cultures and how can we reduce friction in the transition?

We were just bought by another company. How do I choose who to lay off? How do I deal with them?

As a thought leader with strong beliefs I, too, have to continually monitor my own thinking for errors or new information.

ex: Once upon a time, I was all about clients’ interviewing for ‘cultural fit’ to optimize the odds that a new hire would be able to hit the ground running. I now realize that cultural fit is not what we want or need: instead of fit we want two things: 1. New employees who understand the values of the company and 2. a culture that embraces a diversity of ideas and welcomes the challenging of assumptions.

It all starts with the leaders themselves who must have and model vulnerability, trust and compassion which then cascades down the organization. It allows people room to breathe, to create, innovate and execute. It also models the art of the apology which is very difficult for many so they avoid doing it.

ex. In the days when I worked for a boss other than myself and even in my personal life, I have both apologized and been apologized to. Instead of apologizing being seen as weakness or shame, it should be normalized, modeled and regarded as a gift: it, of course, is a welcomed reward for the aggrieved but it also unburdens the apologizer of guilt and, when well done, can leave the perpetrator with a sense of well-being. The collateral benefit is that relationships get level-set.

2. Related to the above, make room for error and even failure. Growth and innovation come from being able to boldly experiment without fear of reprisal, embarrassment or retribution.

ex. In a paper for a college seminar, I went out on a limb with a whimsical idea for reinventing Congress with 3 chambers. Happily the professor saw it — as impractical and probably ridiculous as it was — as an example of creativity and critical thinking. He made that space.

3. Overhaul, I mean seriously overhaul your performance review process. The old way, with rankings and annual commentary, is pleasant for neither the receiver nor the giver. Even just the anticipation of an annual review causes stress so when the day comes, employees are already on the defensive. One big problem with the old process is that any examples of errors can be as much as 11 months old and therefore no longer relevant. This can leave an employee feeling victimized and so, they shut down and hear NOTHING else.

In its place, I created the practice of Dynamic Inquiry which relies on small, real time conversations. Not only is it the best way to nip wrong turns in the bud but it also provides employees with reassurance that they’re on the right track so they can rack up small victories along the way.. And, because Dynamic Inquiry is in real time and the conversations are smaller but more frequent, employee and manager are able to establish a strong working relationship built on honesty and trust.

4. Be terrific communicators. This isn’t just being articulate but rather being as transparent as possible. Especially in this last year of Covid, I’ve encouraged leaders to communicate honestly and often to offset the threat response that comes from loss of control, autonomy, certainty or human connection: when certainty isn’t available, offer clarity which goes a long way toward reducing workplace stress,

ex. A potential client was struggling with some DEI agitation in the ranks and there was a big divide in the perspectives of senior management and employees. I did a deep dive into all their modes of communication, from their email exchanges to how they responded publicly to the tragedy of Summer 2020. What I found was dissonance between their internal messaging — and the intent of the messaging — and what employees most needed. Externally, as in communicating more publicly, there was also a dissonance between the message they thought they were sending and the performative one they actually sent. This leader, more responsive to her board than her employees, absolutely didn’t get it. And I didn’t win the client.

5. There’s no doubt certain workplace cultures are toxic for any number of reasons but the leaders with an expectation of 24/7 employee availability are gunning for resentment, burnout and ultimately, attrition. There was a time in the not so distant past when workaholics wore that 24/7 as a badge of honor. But science tells us that the brain can function at a high level for only so long before it runs out of steam: the brain is energy-hungry and must have time to recharge. So, if leaders of toxic environments don’t catch on, they’ll lose their most valued employees to burnout or to other companies with cultures that understand the best, most innovative work comes from people who feel valued and are given time to process.

There are, of course, other ways in which a workplace can be toxic. In the current environment, even evolved leaders miss how marginalized their women and BIPOC employees feel. This is a complex and very nuanced issue that even the most evolved among us are still trying to decode and remediate. It’s a tragedy that it’s taken this long to acknowledge profound systemic iniquities so the number one mission for any leader is to make employees feel safe. Clearly, there’s still so much wrong to right…and it takes time…but the truth is that leaders first have to commit to ongoing introspection as they make room for others to challenge them, their assumptions and their practices.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

The $64,000 question! There is no doubt that the US has a toxic workplace model that, given the intensifying stressors endured by employees, must change. To start, we need to create reasonable childcare/eldercare measures so women, especially, can be fully present to pursue the path of their choice without lopsided domestic responsibilities. Basically we’re talking about parity which applies to all marginalized groups, including BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and the differently abled. Companies have the power to make serious changes but that can only go so far: it’s up to we, the people, to take responsibility — as individuals — for what we teach and how we socialize our children. Some change is legislated, some comes from the top down but more meaningfully is when it comes from the bottom up: we’ve seen how individual and community effort has made us reckon with past tragedies and establish values of inclusivity and equality.

In very real terms — and as Covid has shown us — we must also remove inequality in healthcare. Employees at companies with robust coverage enjoy greater health and well-being, thus clocking in with fewer days of missed work and a healthier frame of mind.

We need to relax the toxic culture which is the baby that Manifest Destiny and Protestant Work Ethic created. As a culture, we don’t put enough value on rest and recharge which are so critical to, of course, creativity and productivity but to the larger issue of well-being. Which means: instead of encouraging and rewarding a workaholic mind set, encourage vacations, family leave, sabbaticals, healthy practices (on-site gyms, yoga or meditation spaces), etc.

And finally…or maybe firstly… we all have to do deep interrogation and replace legacy systems, beliefs and thinking with a Growth Mindset that promotes an equal, fair and inclusive environment for all. BUT please don’t get me started on anti-bias training. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t work -especially when mandatory — and is a vestige of old and fixed mindsets. Happy to talk about it at another time.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

Hopefully, due to the extraordinary events of 2020, leaders are reimagining their styles and how to show up. Prior to this last year, leadership was more of a contact sport; since then, effective leaders have had to step back, accept economic uncertainty and reconsider how to manage swaths of employees living in a threat state. Leaders have been more open, more vulnerable and, to use the word of the year, more authentic in an effort to normalize quintessentially abnormal situations.

Even though my career is now devoted to supporting leaders ideally, my style would be rational, human, empathic, emotionally intelligent, respectful of difference and guided by the neuroscience of learning, performance, engagement, motivation, etc.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Four come to mind:

Miss Tyroler, 8th grade English teacher who taught me the mechanics of both writing and persuasion. She was tough. It was hard…but the return has been tremendous

Dr. Ed Beiser, Constitutional Law Professor, taught me critical thinking and bold commentary. And to be terrified of the Socratic teaching method!

Dr. Jacob Neusner, Religious Studies Professor: 2 things 1. loving families can be messy and loud 2. In true Socratic/Talmudic form, the formulation of the question is more important than the answer.

Professor Neusner was ahead of his time, forbidding note-taking in his classes insisting that if we’re busy scribing, we’re not listening. Now it would be, if you’re typing, you’re not listening and under the heading of everything old is new again, hand writing is much more effective in learning than note typing. As a result and with the exception of digital programs, I rarely -if ever — use powerpoint presentations: I know that if folks are busy reading, they truly are neither listening nor engaging. In fact, when I consulted with a financial services firm on their annual meeting presentations, I insisted that the slides be pared down and the graphics simplified — the brain simply cannot process two tons of copy and retain them.

Besides. what I know from my neuroscience foundation is that learning is better and stickier when there’s a social component, i.e. engagement.

Dr. David Rock, Co-Founder of NeuroLeadership Institute. My original exec coaching professor who 15 years ago, taught about leveraging brain science for best results. We’ve now come full circle as, 15 years later, I engaged in the Institute’s neuroleadership certification program. I listen to David’s webinars whenever possible and have totally expanded my thinking as a result.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I like to think that the goodness I bring starts with the premise of always leaving things better than I found them, from moving clients to places of insight and career/life fulfillment to guiding an association through turmoil to a place of understanding and progress to offering my services pro bono to people in need. I operate with confidence but from a place of total humility.

More specifically:

I”m now very active in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion space and have created solutions for small to mid-size businesses that know they must change but don’t have resources or know-how to do it themselves. I’m always excited and gratified to share what I know to thread the values and habits of DEI through smaller company systems to create muscular DEI solutions that deliver regenerative — not just palliative or sustainable — results.

In terms of what else I give away… I’ve mentored/advised both women college seniors at an elite university on positioning themselves for career success and seniors at a high school serving a less advantaged population — they’re often the first ones in their families to contemplate college — on the application process.

I drew from that mentoring to run a career conference for under-served recent college grads and new hires — bubble2boardroom — that focused on self-management, executive presence, communication — rather than transactional stuff like resumes. I relied on the generosity of sponsors so I could offer this essential knowledge to hundreds of attendees (mostly of color), gratis. The third time I ran this conference, I opened it to returning veterans trying to transition into the civilian workplace. Talk about gratifying!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I like to say it’s an attitude of not just thinking outside the box but of not even seeing the box.’ Safra A. Catz, CEO Oracle

I never see the box which allows me to challenge and outthink the competition.

‘Be Yourself. Everyone Else is taken.’ Oscar Wilde

This is particularly germane today, as the ability to bring one’s whole self to work is a front and center concern.

‘What Got You Here Won’t Get You There.’

-Marshall Goldsmith

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.’

-Eleanor Roosevelt

‘There a special circle in hell for women who don’t help other women.’

-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Hands down, my biggest mission — for women, BIPOC, differently abled, LBGTQI+, et al — is to educate around bias, impart positive habits, break down silos and silo-ed thinking. We’ve magically arrived at a more hopeful and expansive moment in leadership so this is the time to advocate.

The truth is that we have to agitate for big change by working on a micro level. My personal peccadillo has to do with how casually language is thrown around and how potently it can influence and worse, sting

I have personal peccadilloes that I try to effect on a micro level — like writing to gender editors at prominent publications suggesting they can make a huge difference — subliminally — by not using gender or difference modifiers (woman lawyer; Black woman lawyer), biased terms and language. Subtle, but language is both nuanced and powerful so using it mindfully can make a paradigm shifting difference.

On a larger stage, I don’t like the term ‘allyship’ which, I believe, was mindlessly proposed and adopted in haste. I think the term does the opposite of what it intends, perpetuating power differentials and paternalistic norms. But, again, a subject for a different interview!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!

Thanks so much for the opportunity to share my thoughts and experiences.