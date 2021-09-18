Dani Felt: “You only get one chance to make an impression on a song so do things the right way”

You only get one chance to make an impression on a song so do things the right way. Make sure to take yourself seriously as an artist and have quality recordings, photos and videos. Make sure your content is all on point and is consistent. For example, hire a professional photographer to do a photoshoot or hire a music video person to do a video. Don’t try to DIY everything unless that skill is really in your wheelhouse. People will respect quality over quantity.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dani Felt.

Currently, Nashville-based, Philadelphia-born indie-pop artist Dani Felt has received high praises from Medium Magazine, Nashville.com, Girl Boss and so much more. Having had one of her previous singles synced to the documentary “Influencer Film”, Dani is steadily making her mark on the industry as the next emerging pop artist to watch in Nashville and beyond. Naturally thriving in the world of dark-pop, her relatable hits attract the lovers of authentic storytelling as Dani welcomes fans into her fearless, honest and exciting journey through music. Her bold personality evolved naturally from her musical theater upbringing; fiercely taking new and daring directions, she hopes to encourage fans to empower themselves by embracing the beauty of self-expression and self-love.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia. From a young age, I was encouraged by my family to pursue singing. Even at 10 years old, I started taking vocal lessons and grew up learning that you can do anything when you follow your dreams. My dad, having a business background in the insurance world and my mom being a designer/painter, I was influenced by both to think like a business person as well as a creative.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 14 years old I attended a performance at an overnight camp in New Hampshire. When I got there, each of us was assigned to write a song and show it to the Music Director of the camp. The Director then helped us write a guitar or piano melody for the vocal melody and lyrics we created. We then got the chance to go record it professionally in a studio. I absolutely fell in love with the writing and recording music process and knew that it was what I wanted to pursue.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I was attending college I was in an organization called MEISA ( Music and Entertainment Student Association). The board was asking the members for new ideas and I suggested an idea to raise money for an organization by creating a compilation album. The board members were really into my idea but just didn’t have the time to pursue it. They suggested I take it on as my own personal project. I had never really taken a leadership position up to that point. Running this project sounded like fun, so I got to work. I went around the college asking different artists to be on the album either to include a song they already wrote or a new one. Before I knew it, I had about 10–15 songs for the compilation album. I then decided to raise money from this album for the Linda Creed Breast Cancer Foundation. Linda Creed was a famous songwriter who wrote the song The Greatest Love of All and happened to be related to someone in my family, so I thought it was the perfect organization to support. I hustled hard and raised about 1000 dollars through the album for the organization. It felt so good to use music as a way to create an impact in the world. It was that moment that really inspired me to take more of a leadership position in the music industry and really showed me what was possible.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was in college I had pursued an internship in London for a PR company. I had no background in business at the time and no experience with PR. I just chose that internship category because it was related to music. Little did I know how much knowledge companies expect interns to know. One night, the PR company was hosting a show for one of their clients, who was pretty known. I was so excited, that after her set I walked up to her proudly and introduced myself. Not only did I tell her my name but I had the guts to happily hand her my card and tell her that I was a singer/songwriter. At the time, I didn’t know this was an inappropriate action to take as an intern and a week later I got fired from the internship. Though it was not funny at the time, I do now look back on it and laugh. I view every mistake we make to be something we can learn from. The lesson I learned from this is to be very intentional with your actions, to be aware of who you speak to and what is appropriate and not appropriate within the position you are in. Trying to network like a boss with a company’s client as an intern, not the most appropriate action! However, a great learning lesson!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am getting ready to release my new single and music video for “Unapologetic” which will be officially out on July 30th! I am extremely excited about this song because it is a message of empowerment. Anytime I can release music that empowers people, I am ecstatic! I use music as a channel to bring positivity and empowerment to the world.

Besides working on music, my team is currently editing a pilot for a music tv show we are getting ready to pitch. I am extremely excited about this show and can’t wait to show the world!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Having diversity represented in the film and tv world is hugely important.

Films representing diversity will give us more perspective and help us see through many different people’s eyes. When we can see through other people’s perspectives it helps us learn and understand each other better. Understanding each other better will help us gain more respect and compassion for each other.

We need to be more open-minded about what is trendy. We have been taught to only see being beautiful in a certain way. Women especially are pressured so much to look, dress and speak a certain way. We need to shift our perspective as a culture and really be more inclusive so we can really represent everyone. There is a whole rainbow of colors, not just one, from sex to race to age and on.

I feel the tv/film world only shows people from a stereotypical perspective. We need more unique perspectives to be creating art to share their stories from an authentic place. We need more screenwriters in the tv/film world from all kinds of backgrounds! We need to start portraying people in a better light so we can inspire the youth with positive role models and people they can relate to like them.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Thoughts become things! What you focus on you attract into your life. Focusing on negativity or what you fear will just bring more of that into your life. Make sure to be intentional with your thoughts and what you choose to focus your energy and attention on. An example of this would be if you are worried about messing up on stage and you focus all your worries on that, chances are you will most likely mess up. Another example is if you are worried about not making money or your core belief is that people don’t support artists, you will attract people into your life that do not want to pay you. You only get one chance to make an impression on a song so do things the right way. Make sure to take yourself seriously as an artist and have quality recordings, photos and videos. Make sure your content is all on point and is consistent. For example, hire a professional photographer to do a photoshoot or hire a music video person to do a video. Don’t try to DIY everything unless that skill is really in your wheelhouse. People will respect quality over quantity. Your relationships are everything in this industry. Do not burn any bridges. Be kind to everyone. You never know where someone will end up and who could end up becoming your boss. Respect and appreciate everyone, from the assistant or intern of a label to the CEO. People talk, so make sure to only speak kindly about others. If you speak badly about someone or treat someone poorly, it’ll come back to you. An example of this is someone you might have met years ago who could remember you and decide to write about your song in their magazine or shout you out on their social media channels. You really never know, so, be kind to everyone! Get on social media! If you are not on social media you are truly missing out on reaching potential fans. Some artists state they rather not use social media but that is where your potential fans are. You can’t just hide from the world when you are in the public eye. People are looking for your music and want to hear your voice so get out there and get yourself discovered. Showing up consistently on social media is a big key to this! Take advantage of all the different options you have to connect with your fans. Utilize Instagram Live, Reels, Instagram TV, posts, stories and more. An example would be Instagram. This is a platform you can really take your fans behind the scenes and into your world! You can show them clips of your recording sessions, writing sessions, road tripping, live performances and more. Not everyone is going to be your superfan. The important thing to focus on is finding your tribe and attracting the right fans that are a match to what you are releasing. Don’t put any energy on your haters or people who tell you anything negative. If someone does not like your music, try not to take it so personally. At the end of the day, everyone has their own taste, likes and preferences. Make the music you want to make. When you make music that you resonate with, you`ll attract the right fans, who also resonate with your brand and what you stand for. Every artist has their own unique brand, sound and persona. You don’t need to make everyone happy or worry about competing with all your singer friends. Just focus on what makes you happy and the kind of music you want to do and the right people will be attracted into your life to support you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Pace yourself! You are only one person, be careful with how much work you take on. Delegate and build your team. Hiring people will make your life easier! Take time for yourself, reflect, meditate, take walks, and bubble baths. Make to-do lists to help you break down tasks. Take on one project at a time and put your all into it. Be aware of who you surround yourself with. We are extremely influenced by the people we surround ourselves with so make sure to be around positive people who support you and your dreams. This will have a huge impact on your overall energy and emotions.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would like to inspire is being more intentional with your thoughts. When we choose to focus on positive things we will bring more happiness into our lives. If everyone can start being more focused on what they choose to focus their time and energy on it would make huge impacts in the world. It is so easy to speak negative thoughts about yourself or others. Being more intentional and conscious is the challenge. I encourage everyone to start being more aware of your everyday language and what you choose to tell yourself as truth. For example, you might tell yourself playing guitar is hard. Is that a fact or are you just giving yourself an excuse because secretly you are scared to actually reach your potential?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was bullied a lot in my childhood. Instead of naming one person to thank for my success, I want to thank everyone who has ever bullied me in my past. It has really helped inspire me to push myself to be the best version of me and to go all-in with everything I do. I don’t know if I would have as much drive or passion for success as I do today if I was never made fun of or tormented as much as a kid. Also, the pain I felt going through this helped inspire so much powerful music! That is the magic with artists, we can transform our pain into songs! For example, this guy in high school totally broke my heart. We were seeing each other and then all of a sudden he just stopped wanting to hang out. This caused a real impact on my self-esteem and caused me to wonder why wasn’t I good enough for him? I decided to channel my sadness about the situation into a song called Drowned In Heartache, it became one of the best songs I wrote and recorded at 16.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote would be “Just Do It”! When you want to pursue something, go for it! You have nothing to lose but if you don’t try you will never know. I can relate to this in many areas of my life. If I want to release a song, I do it. If I want to walk up to someone at a networking event to potentially work with them, I’ll walk right up to them and introduce myself. Whatever it is you want in your life, I encourage you to take a chance on it! Better to try than have regret or resentment!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast or lunch with anyone it would be Alicia Keys! Just from watching her on The Voice, I love her vibe! Her energy is amazing and you can tell she truly cares about people, helping her team’s artistry thrive and is such a genuine soul! It would be fun to meet her. She seems super positive, kind and smart! I love that and know we would instantly click!

How can our readers follow you online?

Your readers can follow me on the following platforms. 🙂 I would love to connect with them!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/danifeltmusic/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/danifeltmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/danifeltmusic

Website: https://danifeltmusic.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6eSYoqIwDTv7g7GxEmXl9g

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!