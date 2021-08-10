Dani Everson of Skinforyou: “Get a great hair stylist and be empowered to learn how to do your hair”

Get a great hair stylist and be empowered to learn how to do your hair. It seems simple but ask your stylist, watch YouTube, and learn how to create a look for the hair you have. I constantly was trying to duplicate looks on myself that were fashioned after someone with curly hair as opposed to my straight hair and being disappointed when it didn’t hold or look the same as what my “goal” hair was. (Silly, I know seeing as I do hair!)

As a part of our series about how technology will be changing the beauty industry over the next five years, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dani Everson.

As the owner of a hair salon for nearly a decade and a skincare salon since 2017, Dani Everson noticed one thing nearly everyone on her team had in common — they all felt that recommending products to customers felt “salesy”. But after realizing this is an industry pain point, she decided there had to be a better way to continue to engage customers even after they left the salon. Enter SkinForYou.

SkinForYou solves the most pressing issues that spa and salon owners have specifically, built from trial and error of doing it ourselves for so many years. Our seamless, easy to use tool takes the awkwardness out of product recommendations and gives customers a personalized approach to skincare.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been in the beauty industry for 20 years starting as a receptionist, moving my way up to going to cosmetology school, transferring to doing hair behind the chair, to owning 2 salons/spas, and now developing an app for the beauty industry!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I came up with this app idea to have skincare on a more personalized and cultivated basis while watching a Cirque Du Soleil show with my kids. Just after 2 hours of being mesmerized, and letting my mind wander, I began quietly doing inventory in my head of all the skincare products I own and why don’t I use them consistently. When we were done watching the show, I declared that I think I’m going to open a skincare app and my kids were like “were we watching the same show?”

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

When I opened my first salon, within the first 16 months we got into ELLE Magazine as one of the top 100 salons in the nation! I have no idea how it happened and was so thrilled and honored to be included as an editor’s pick. I definitely saw our business pick up momentum!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband is my rock. He has a degree in Marketing and Advertising, yet has selflessly taken a backseat to his career path in order to let my career path shine. He has been taking care of our 3 boys while being the sounding board to every decision and emotion I have about the business. He inspires me to look at all angles and stay sensible even when my mind is wild.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

I have created the app, Skinforyou, that will basically be an esthetician in your back pocket! It will enhance and create lasting relationships for clients and their spa providers and beauty routines. It will allow clients to be on a push notification basis of their skincare routine, allowing them to chat with a licensed esthetician to get real time advice, all while incentivizing them to keep consistency in their routine.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Just the fact that they will have one more app to be looking at on a daily basis, but I think that this is the way we are heading anyway! Especially for tracking apps, and apps that help with habits that we want to form from exercising, food intake, and menstrual cycle apps!

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

Empowering and inclusivity. I love that we are doing away with one size fits all for skin color, types, textures etc.

I love having more freedom to do the things I love if the guess work is taken out of my skincare/beauty care routine (not just with our app but with makeup apps that help match my foundation etc.)

Creativity, the pure passion of the beauty industry is unparalleled.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I would love to be more realistic. So much of this industry is quick fixes coupled with high expectations. Skinforyou will be rewarding clients for consistency and repeated habits.

Ingredients, allergens and not using the right products. Social media does a fantastic job of having influencers and people that we all look up to, but what they use to get their perfect, skin, make up hair is not cohesive for everyone to use.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Get good at taking a nice photo, not to everyone’s standards but your own. Looking back at pictures throughout the years you will always be so hard on yourself in the moment but if you keep a diary of the pictures you feel beautiful in, it will empower you to be gentler to yourself in the moment.

Get used to giving compliments as well as receiving them! The more you lift others up by words, the more they will want to do the same for you. It’s dynamic how words can give you a pep in your step.

Take care of your skin! It will be in every picture, every moment of your life and it’s easier to be proactive than reactive. Drink that water and put on that night cream.

Get a great hair stylist and be empowered to learn how to do your hair. It seems simple but ask your stylist, watch YouTube, and learn how to create a look for the hair you have. I constantly was trying to duplicate looks on myself that were fashioned after someone with curly hair as opposed to my straight hair and being disappointed when it didn’t hold or look the same as what my “goal” hair was. (Silly, I know seeing as I do hair!)

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Find something to be grateful for every day. It’s so easy to fall into the hum-drum of social media and comparison, the crud that constantly is put in front of us to be upset about, feel bad about etc. I try to teach my kids to look for the good in any situation, as well as if they can be the good in any bad situation.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Just remembering the sky is the limit for your dreams to come true but to be realistic and doing the work to get there comes first. I often want to skip to the “good part” of my visions but like anything practice makes better and life experiences are invaluable in building character.

How can our readers follow you online?

@hairysituationsbydani and @skinforyouapp

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.