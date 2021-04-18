Dani-elle Kleah: “Always be ahead of schedule like way ahead of schedule”

Always be ahead of schedule like way ahead of schedule. Showing up to venues with more than enough time than needed that way you have time to figure anything out.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dani-elle Kleha, an aspiring performer and recording artist from Jermyn, Pennsylvania who was recently honored with a “Humanitarian Award” for her work heading the “Positive Youth Tour,” a series of live shows performed at schools in Pennsylvania’s Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties where she makes time to give back to the community and as well as being the National Spokesperson for “Veteran’s Promise.”

The “Positive Youth Tour,” is a series of live shows performed at schools in where the performances include segments during which Dani-elle speaks to students about following their dreams, bullying, and self-worth

Dani-elle Kleha has a sound well beyond her years. Her voice is a combination emulating a throwback to 90’s country mixed with a modern flair. The ability to captivate the audience from the moment she steps on stage to the moment the crowd files out the doors, Dani-elle always leaves her fans with a lasting impression. She has shared the bill with artists Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and more.

This is only the beginning and there is no stopping her now. Her fresh new look and unique sound has her taking the Country Music world by storm one song at a time. Her current radio single, “No Foolin’ Me,” was released February 112020 and is available on all digital music platforms for streaming and download. Stay current with Dani-Elle at dani-ellesings.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started singing at the age of 3 in a little country church. In Sunday school they asked if anyone wanted to sing a solo in the Christmas pageant. No one raised their hand except for me, and I said I could not read, but if you gave my Mom the words, I would learn it. And that I did. I sang “Angels Among Us” by Alabama. I remember in that moment absolutely loving being in front of everyone. Ever since then, I have said I wanted to be a singer and my Parents have supported me ever since. That is where my musical journey began.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I truly have so many of them. One of them that comes to mind would be one of the “funny” interesting stories. Our bus could not fit down the road where our venue was to play at that night, so my band and crew had to unload at the top of the road, and we had to walk down. It started pouring raining as we walked and as we finally got there, the doors were locked, and no one was there yet. We ended up having to wait at least an hour under umbrellas, under bridges and ended up singing and playing some warmups while waiting. It ended up being one of those interesting laughs after it is over kind of moments. We have so many stories!!

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

I currently live in Pennsylvania where I was born and raised and travel between PA and TN. Nashville is my second home and everything about it is magical in every way. Everyone knows everyone somehow and it is the coolest circle. We will eventually be moving full time to Tennessee.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This is not necessarily from when I was starting out, however it is a funny mistake that comes to mind. I quickly learned to always have a backup pair of heels because you never know the type or build of stage, you are on. I have gotten stiletto heels caught many of times in cracks on stages almost falling over mid song. Quickly learned to have those backups just in case!!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am always so thankful for my parents. They listened and trusted in their 3-year-old when she said she wanted to be a singer and have encouraged me ever since. They are my #1 fans and are there through it all. Without their love and support I would not be where I am today.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Before the pandemic hit, we were on “The Positive Youth Tour” and will continue it once it is safe to do again. My band and I tour elementary, middle, and high schools and I share my story on dealing with bullying, my own personal stories, following your dreams, talking about my musical journey and the importance of just being yourself. Then my band comes out and we put on a mini concert. It is one of the coolest things that we get to do. The way that my music and stories inspire others is something that gets me every single time. We have gotten to be in front of thousands of kids at this point and it gets more and more magical each time. My goal is to make as much of a difference through my music and my message one song at a time. And we get to have our awesome tour partners Ronald McDonald House of Scranton and Texas Roadhouse of Wilkes-Barre along with us as well!! I look forward to the day that I get to get back out there once it is safe again!! I started a new merch line, Fan club, have been writing new music and we have a lot of cool projects in the works right now that I am so excited to share very soon!!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. You are going to meet people along the way who are not genuine. Example being that some people are not who they say they are.

2. Always do your research. Example being some things and people are not what they lay on the table.

3. Always be ahead of schedule like way ahead of schedule. Showing up to venues with more than enough time than needed that way you have time to figure anything out.

4. Know every detail of venues and appearances. Example, I have showed up to outdoor shows where there is no stage, no covering and that is always a time when a rainstorm comes through. Always gets the finalized details.

5. When on the road, have your desired stops and such mapped out for your bus driver. Example, we have ended up at some very random places when not having a “stop plan”. Now, we have an app that tells us where all of our favorite stops are including Dunkin’ for our coffee runs.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Have that true passion and drive in all aspects of your music and brand. Be yourself in all that you do and be real. Love what you do, continue to learn every day, find your purpose, and make a difference through your music and your message every single day. Forever be grateful.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am a huge advocate of just being yourself, being real, being kind and dreaming big. I think the world needs so much more of all of that and I try to implement little bits of that in all that I do and all that I am to inspire others to do the same.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I absolutely love the saying “In Omnia Paratus” that is Latin and translates to “Ready for Anything”. It is a reminder for me to always be prepared and always be on top of my game.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are a bunch of people whom I could mention here, but I will say entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis. His story is so inspiring showing that through hard work and dedication anything is possible. I admire him for all that he does in his philanthropy work and the way he uses his platform for good.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am huge into social media and would love to connect with everyone!!

Instagram: @DaniSings

Facebook Fan Page: Dani-elle

Facebook Fan Club Group: Dani-elle’s Daily Coffee Corner

Twitter: @DaniSingz

TikTok: @DaniSings11

YouTube: DaniKleha

Website: www.Dani-elleSings.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!