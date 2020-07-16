Dancing in the Storm of Life

Recently I found myself in a whirlwind of a personal storm. It felt like the heavy rain was drenching me from every side. I could not find my umbrella for the life of me. Maybe I don’t even own one at this point, because life sure threw me into a downpour…good hair and all. Isn’t life like that? When it rains it truly does pour? I mean what would happen if only ONE thing went wrong? Why not just throw all of it to us at once? I felt like this recently when life threw me a curve ball…I mean a whole line-up of curve balls. I was trying to dodge them and then I realized that sometimes…the rain is meant for a reason. Sometimes, we just need to only shift our perspective of the storm. As I was trying to come up with the words to accurately describe my feelings of the life storm; I resorted to poetry. Enjoy.
Rain, Rain…
Rain drops don’t go away
They fall down just to stay
I keep waiting on the sun
Just a peek of it I would love.
But somewhere
In this stormy sky
I see lighting crashing to the ground
I hear thunder clapping loudly all around
As if it’s happy to see me standing there
With no umbrella and wet hair
Guess if it’s gonna rain this hard
I’ll learn to dance away the storm.
Rain rain
Don’t go away
I’m here to play
Rain rain
Please do stay
Take me by the hand, lead this dance
Rain rain
Keep pouring down
Some of us find solace there
Rain rain
Say my name, make me strong
Drown out the pain
They say lighting don’t strike
The same place twice
So, I’m safe to stand my ground
I’ve already had it hit me down
Some people see more rain than sun
My life story — the rain I’ve come to love
My fear of most storms
Have been erased with comfort in its place
I guess when rain starts to pour
There is no need to fear or run
Stand there — soak it in
Feel it sink into your skin.
Rain rain
Warm me with your embrace
Kiss me with reminders of the pain
Rain rain
Come take me home
Flood my soul with your cold
Rain rain
You made me strong
Because of you I dance my song
Rain rain
Still my heart
Keep pouring down
Some of us find solace there