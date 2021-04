Dancer! Don’t despise your super power.

If you long to be a vibrant, expressive, focused, coordinated, aligned & strong dancer:โ The most important thing to do is:โ โ

๐˜‰๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ.โ โ

But: If we are more concentrated, if we need more focus & power than usual. What are we doing?

Yes โ€“ We stop breathing. Not completely, but for sure we change our breathing and definitely not for the good. Do you think this habit is helpful?โ โ No.

If you need MORE power โ€“ if you need MORE concentration you need MORE oxygen. โ Because you need that extra boost.โ You want to use your WHOLE super power to solve this situation!! โ โ So NEVER suppress your breathing. โ But what is so easy said is so hard to do.โ Because you really need to rewire this program. โ โ More power never comes from more tension! (does this make sense to you?)โ โ

๐—ฆ๐—ผ ๐—œ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฎ ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜๐˜๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜:โ โ

Choose โ€“ in mind โ€“ any ballet movement you want. (it could be a simple tendu)โ โ

Now -โ Stand still and breath as freely as you can with total focus on your breath.โ Now go into that movement โ€“ execute the chosen movement.โ ๐—ช๐—œ๐—ง๐—›๐—ข๐—จ๐—ง suppressing your breathing!!โ โ Yes, thatโ€™s an immense difficult task.โ And maybe you feel confused. Try it again.โ Until you feel more comfortable.โ โ

The breath is the motor of a dancer โ€“ so learn to be aware of it at any time.โ Thatโ€™s your ultimate super power!โ โ โ