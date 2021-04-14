Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dancer! Don’t despise your super power.

If you long to be a vibrant, expressive, focused, coordinated, aligned & strong dancer:⁠ The most important thing to do is:⁠⁠ 𝘉𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨.⁠⁠ But: If we are more concentrated, if we need more focus & power than usual. What are we doing? Yes – We stop breathing. Not completely, but for sure we change our breathing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you long to be a vibrant, expressive, focused, coordinated, aligned & strong dancer:⁠ The most important thing to do is:⁠⁠

𝘉𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨.⁠⁠

But: If we are more concentrated, if we need more focus & power than usual. What are we doing?

Yes – We stop breathing. Not completely, but for sure we change our breathing and definitely not for the good. Do you think this habit is helpful?⁠⁠ No.

If you need MORE power – if you need MORE concentration you need MORE oxygen. ⁠Because you need that extra boost.⁠ You want to use your WHOLE super power to solve this situation!! ⁠⁠So NEVER suppress your breathing. ⁠But what is so easy said is so hard to do.⁠ Because you really need to rewire this program. ⁠⁠More power never comes from more tension! (does this make sense to you?)⁠⁠

𝗦𝗼 𝗜 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁:⁠⁠

Choose – in mind – any ballet movement you want. (it could be a simple tendu)⁠⁠

Now -⁠Stand still and breath as freely as you can with total focus on your breath.⁠ Now go into that movement – execute the chosen movement.⁠ 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗧 suppressing your breathing!!⁠⁠ Yes, that’s an immense difficult task.⁠ And maybe you feel confused. Try it again.⁠ Until you feel more comfortable.⁠⁠

The breath is the motor of a dancer – so learn to be aware of it at any time.⁠ That’s your ultimate super power!⁠⁠⁠

    Ramona Schmid, Ballet mentor for adult dancers at LET'S PLAY BALLET

    Ramona Schmid is the founder of LET'S PLAY BALLET.

    LET'S PLAY BALLET offers adult ballet dancers - weekly classes and intense mentoring programs.

    Ramona Schmid is a ballet late starter herself - and over the last 10 years she combined dance pedagogy, neurocognitive imagination, dance science/medicine, body-mind connection and mindfulness into her method LET'S PLAY BALLET.

    She works internationally with amateur & professional dancers and artists.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Walking on Earth//

    Richie Bostock On the Healing Power of Breathwork

    by Reeva Misra
    Community//

    ﻿Breathe, So You Don’t Break

    by Eleen Yaw
    Community//

    How The Knicks City Dancers Stay Balanced and Fit

    by Mandy Murry

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.