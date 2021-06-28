Dance or Die

One of my students asked me what I would do if a doctor told me that I had to stop dancing in order to live. I told her with the biggest smile on my face, I’d choose death.



For me, there is no life without dance and here are some of the reasons why.



If you were to ask me why I dance, when I first started I probably would’ve said something like, “It makes me happy,” or “I can express myself.”



And while all that is true, there is something deeper. There is something magical and crucial going on beneath the surface.



If you’re on the spirituality train like me, you see the world in energy and vibrations.



Dance changes the energy in our bodies.



Our body stores our emotions: The disappointment that rests in our shoulders. The tension in our neck.

The aching sadness in our hips.



Obviously, hormones are released, but literally, the energy that we store in our body is changed through the vibrations we raise by dancing.



I firmly believe that our thoughts control how we feel. But so does our bodies. Ever notice that when your body feels good, you feel good too?



The after-gym mirror selfies do have a psychological effect.



Ok, hopefully, I haven’t lost you with all the spiritual talk, but let me just say this:



Go dance.



Go move.



It’s life-changing, I promise you.



If you were to start with five minutes of intentional movement, where your heart rate is increased and you feel good afterward, how would you feel by the end of the week?



Go ahead, try it, and let me know on a scale from one to 10 how amazing you feel.