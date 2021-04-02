Dance of the Love Caterpillars

The one enduring question that has always been present within me since I can remember is:

“Is there love here?”



Since I was a little boy, my heart has always yearned for the feelings and sensations of being loved. Of being in love. And loving it!

That feeling of being adored, cherished, held by another. And the meaning and feelings affectionately experienced in loving another so much.



And while much Love was gloriously rained on me throughout my childhood and into my early adulthood, I still often questioned, feared, if I was being loved. And was I loving? Was I going to find “true Love”? And it finds me? Would I recognise it? Would it ever be enough?



One day, as Life would have it, my heart was beautifully taken up in a daring, magnificent, life-changing Love that lasted a very long time. Only for illness to steal her from me, forever more.



So it is, Love. And Life.



One has the choice to open one’s heart to Love. To start again. And maybe again….

To trust life, again. To believe in Love, again.



And I have. I am.

For me, Love makes life worth living. Even with that vulnerable question vacillating within.

It is the soul elixir that we never seem to get enough of, that manifests in myriad ways.

Love doesn’t label. Nor shames. Is not impatient. Nor bullying.



Love nurtures. Forgives. Protects. Impassions. Jubilates. Supports and encourages.

Love is playful and full of surprises. It dares and intoxicates the soul. Generates abundant energy.

It reassures and calms. Honors and respects.

It frees you. And brings you to your senses.

Love is the first and last passage of our lives, at birth and death. And permeates everything in between.



My life has been about romantically finding Love in everything and everyone. Being Love in my relationships, my work, my art and creations, all my life’s experiences.

It serves to remind me that Love is found.



Within me.



Always and forever more.

So while we may, from time to time, lose romantic Love.

Or struggle to embody it in challenging moments.



Love is always, resiliently omnipresent within us, for us.

We are Love – it is neither lost nor found.



It is, simply, us.

We are here to share it with abundant sensorial allégresse.



Savoring the adventure of Love,

David Charles Brower

