Dance Floor Tunes: Gram Parsons

Dance is the awakening of love. In fact, it’s the performance of it, too. So, when you are granted with that invitation, joining someone on the dance floor, remember the reason for why you have a partner. Should someone you love bring you an invitation, make sure to dress well, for the occassion. After all, the dance floor is sure to bring in enough room.

Slow dances and slow love have a way to make love grow in stillness‘ time! In fact, you are granted the opportunity to take your time. Now, that’s one to be written in time. No. You don’t have to hurry and end it so quickly. For however long you want to be there, through whatever time frame, the very decor of moving through the dance is a blessed perfume, within its own right. In harmony. Together. Intertwined. You feel her dance. She feels your beat! The rhythm moves the two of you! Together. In sync. Locked and connected. Yes. It feels good. The two of you move together in order to ensure you have secured each other’s rhythm. For certain dances, its more than entertainment. In this regard, it’s about taking care with each of your beats!

A slow song and a slow dance is about checking in with your partner. How is their rhythm and flow? Is it holistic and conducive enough for you? Do you feel safe with her? Does she feel safe with you? Does the dance demonstrate an element of trust? How is the level of nourishment between the two of you? Dancing is more than a movement. Baby, it’s a conversation. A singer, who converses well, is sure to move through an audacious experiences. Should there be any disharmoney within the dance, the right song will bring it, through.

Treasure, and take heed, for those songs, which are an inclusive invitation. For not only is it a private affair, but it’s a special song, just for you!

Gram Parsons