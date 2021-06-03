Dana Lord Lewis: “Start putting your needs first”

Start putting your needs first. We are naturally programmed to know what we need and all we have to do is pay attention and honor ourselves, but for many reasons this often doesn’t make the list of top priorities. The best thing about this suggestion is that, should you choose to start orienting your life towards putting your own interests first, it naturally becomes a habit because it’s so darn rewarding!

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dana Lord Lewis.

Dana Lord Lewis is a maverick thought-leader in the realm of energetics. As an authority on energy and manifestation, Dana’s mission is to help her students to achieve the truest desires of their souls, through her unique framework to understand and change energy patterns. Whether she is helping clients to dismantle fear-based behavior, change interpretational tendencies, or shift energetic patterns, Dana points to the mechanics of human energy with accessible strategies to help her clients unlock their full potential in life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Canada — Toronto, specifically and am the eldest of two girls from a middle to upper-middle class family living in a cute neighborhood called Leaside. My father is a conservative, principled and “silent but strong” type person who had a distinguished career as a municipal lawyer. My mother is a wild and free-spirited (while also hugely pragmatic) person who started as an employee of a small Canadian home-care company and grew it to be one of the largest in the country.

My childhood was very innocent and wholesome — I was lucky because I was accepted into a full-time gifted program at age 7 which had me removed from my local school system and bussed to a different district. I believe this experience greatly shaped my thirst for learning because that’s what my class for four years was all about — we were all just cute little nerds trying to win spelling bees and impress our teachers. There wasn’t any drama or competition over popularity or social status in these years of my life, just a love of learning and empowerment through developing academic exploration.

I was very lucky to have amazing parents who were supportive and who I love dearly, but as it is for so many of us growing up, it takes time and maturity to untangle one’s own purpose and life path from values instilled by often well-intentioned parents. Often the the most deeply inherited notions are the ones we end up battling with a lot throughout our adult lives in order to grow in the ways we need to.

In my case, my spirit is far more like my mother’s — adventurous, optimistic, trusting, expansive. My father was a heavier, grounding force for us all, which has been a double-edged sword for me growing up and in adulthood. My father’s family was traditionalist — his father, grandpa “Po” had immigrated from England and was a mining engineer, his brother a lawyer, every single cousin in the family is an engineer, accountant or lawyer. The most alternative occupation held by a Lord family member was as a consultant in the pulp and paper industry — that was perceived as very vague and reckless to “The Lord Side” (as my mother called them). My father’s mother baked incredible apple crisp and shortbread cookies and looked like a proper grandmother. That was the vibe.

My father thus always encouraged me to establish a “real” profession and any deviation by me from that objective was met with great conflict in our home. I remember one summer I had hoped to pursue acting and in the final battle over whether or not I could, in which I was defeated, his victorious words were: “you are chasing dreams that just aren’t there”. And that was that.

As one might expect, my father’s approval was a huge influence on the choices I made in my early career life, choosing to pursue law and eventually working as an attorney for a period of time, until I had checked the box and felt free to pursue my own Alignment and purpose work which is what I am happily doing now.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Ah, what doesn’t inspire me to pursue my career? I am my career and my career is me, and that is part of what I am trying to teach people is an important piece of living happily, regardless of what their work looks like.

I consider my career to be my personal pursuit of understanding myself, this world, life and beyond this life through digging and uncovering truths, and helping others to live freer.

The career I am in is one of perpetual investigation — I specialize in the question of learning and teaching — what is it that we need to know to live our best lives possible? To do what we are each, at the truest level, wishing to do?

However, it was not always this way.

I was slogging away in a fluorescent-lit office space 20 hours a day for five years revolving my life around extreme market deadlines that served to make investment banks (my clients) money in fees. I invested five years in work which never made a lot of philosophical sense to me before I had what I needed within myself to be able to check the box and liberate myself fully.

Let me qualify this by saying I have great respect for the profession of law. I am not picking on the industry of law or the corporate animal. I am speaking about personal purpose, and for me, I always knew my purpose was outside of the established corporate structure. It had always felt confining for me and like I had to pretend to be something I respected, but that I was not. I know there are a lot of individuals experiencing this same feeling right now in their professions.

Despite this knowledge of what I did not want to do forever, it wasn’t until I personally was in great need of healing did, I start to take my passion for discovering the world’s universal wisdom more seriously. As it sometimes goes, things had to get very dark for me for me to open up to the world I was meant to step into.

Through a series of challenging relationships and un-healed relating patterns, I was on my way to becoming Punjabi royalty, having been proposed marriage by a member of the Rajput royal lineage. It was all very exciting and glamorous but after some time, I realized that if I did not extract myself from the relationship, I was in then I would be at risk for losing my freedom, my soul and eventually, possibly my life.

As the seriousness of our relationship increased, my partner became increasingly psychologically and emotionally abusive and controlling. All of the sudden, it was made clear to me that my car was tracked, my cell phone was tapped and my friends and family were under surveillance by his employees in an effort to isolate me from my life prior to him. When I was presented with a transcript of what a friend of mine said about me, recorded by undercover operatives in order to prove to me she was disloyal and should be cut off, I realized I was dealing with a level of danger that I had to separate from.

The result of the stress of this relationship and of removing myself from it without angering a person I feared manifested physically. I lost 15 pounds, clumps of my hair fell out to the point I had to wear a wig, and I developed mononucleosis and broke out into little sores all over my body.

The nightmare ended with a covert extraction to get me home. My parents and my sister visited our home, we created a plan for my escape and at the last minute, I got in the car with them to leave for the airport. For a cultural reason I cannot quite grasp, the fact that my father was with me compelled my partner to let us leave peacefully and once back in Canada, I was safe.

Back in Canada, I was a shell of a person. I had returned to my parent’s house, shocked and feeling like a complete failure. I had given up my apartment in New York and my life that was once looking so exciting and limitless felt a lot like life as a teenager which was spent wanting to explore a bigger world.

I sought out a conversation with a spiritual guide my mother had worked with to see what I could discover about why I made the choices I had that led me to such a dangerous place. It was during this call I was introduced to the idea of human energetics, and how this was the currency at play underlying the choices that everyone makes.

My choices for why I sought out that kind of darkness and danger were distilled to habitual energy spending patterns, and my ex’s antisocial behavior was also explained in this way with such accuracy that I felt intensely drawn into learn whatever I could about the subject matter.

From then on, I began my study of human energy and different ways of understanding it, initially through planetary energy archetypes known as the Magi, and then into a variety of modalities. I never would have found this work in Manhattan. There was only one person, my former mentor, who could have introduced me to this knowledge and now my work aligns and expands upon this understanding through deep wisdom of ancient scripture and modern science.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

That is a very true statement.

My first mentor, who goes by the name G (I have never learned her full name), was a massive encouragement to me in my career.

G taught me about human energy — how it works, what it is, and how we can become aware of it in ways that help us align our lives.

Equally valuable to me was that by working with a mentor for the first time I felt encouraged to use my unique skills to pursue something that arose passion in me. I wasn’t encouraged to apply my reasoning abilities to credit agreement definitions or my emotional intelligence to hide behind conservatism in order to fit in and appear professional.

I began to allow myself to celebrate the value in applying my brain to divinatory tools and uncovering universal truths for the purposes of healing myself. Shortly after this discovery, I started studying in a practitioner capacity, applying my understandings to others in need and empowering them through further developing and teaching this knowledge.

When I first started looking into human energy through understanding the planetary archetypes of the Magi, I was still straddling the corporate world. I had left my associate job at my law firm and had started a company which assisted corporations in managing their legal bills. The business was doing very well, having just landed a major Toronto-based hospital as a client, but I hated the work. Negotiating with law firms for bill reductions was adversarial and my whole world was scarcity-focused which is not my soul’s thing.

Around this time, I was moving from Toronto to Los Angeles and was looking to set up another office on the west coast when my now-husband (who is a bit of a business guru) sat me down and said frankly that the number one consideration for any entrepreneur has to be whether they love the work they are doing. He told me if I do not love this work, it will not succeed and I will not be happy.

I thought deeply about this and realized that he was absolutely right. How could I possibly sustain, let alone grow, a thriving business that I did not enjoy running? I shut down the company following that talk and opened Energy Think doing 1-on-1 teachings shortly thereafter.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh my gosh, yes!

When I was a second-year associate at my large, “white-shoe”, 150-year-old institution of a law firm, I worked on a project with the head of the leveraged finance group, a fantastic partner named Josh.

Josh was very tense and not as personable as many of the other heads of groups were. In fact, he seemed downright angry and stressed all the time. Morale amongst the younger associates in the group was pretty low — work was seriously demanding and there were very few group events or perks that kept spirits up (this was shortly after the 2008 crash).

I have always had a natural proclivity to helping other people. I was always the listener/amateur couple’s therapist for my girlfriends in university. My nickname for myself in New York was a Pro-Bono Emotional Call-Girl for many of my high-powered male friends, to help them with the challenges of navigating the ego-kicking New York City.

So, when the deal team found itself at a closing dinner, and I was sitting next to Josh, I took the liberty of letting him know how I felt he could be a better group leader. Specifically, I told him that if he could show the other associates some joy, some demonstration of the love for the life that we are all working towards in firm partnership, then it would go a long way for boosting our inspiration to get through the taxing times. In other words, I went deep and essentially asked him to face whether he was happy with the life path he had chosen.

A good career move? No!

I won’t say our relationship was utterly ruined from that point on but it certainly shifted and Josh began to keep more of a distance.

I learned that even if one has what they think is a very important insight for another person to hear, they need not share it unless requested to do so. Consider carefully what your prerogative is in offering unsolicited advice and whether it is secretly coming from a place of self-interest or your own projection. I would go so far as to say do not offer it, no matter how strongly you feel compelled to — especially to your boss!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, I always recommend to my students to read the Celestine Prophecy. It is an entertaining story but it gives great insight as to how human energy works.

What was so eye opening for me about this book was that prior to it, I always gave people the benefit of the doubt and assumed that everyone was as purely generous as I believed myself to be.

What I have realized is that each of us are subject to the same laws, the same energetics, the same planet and nature and that within this nature is an inherent self-interest that leads us to behave in ways that steal energy from each other, without realizing we are doing it. Even me!

After reading this book I had to take a hard look at my own “Energetic Economy” (a term G taught me) and establish where I was “accidentally” (meaning, subconsciously) trying to dominate others in ways that profited me energetically but cost others.

For me, one of these examples had to do with over-giving. I used to believe that I was a purely kind and generous person and that I gave a lot, emotionally and otherwise, to people because I just loved to give. Upon further reflection and study, I have learned that to over-give is very much a defense. It is actually based in fear and it is also very much self-interested because it allows for the over-giver to, on a subconscious level, believe that they are *owed* gifts in return.

When these owed gifts are not given, and more is asked of the over-giver (a common occurrence since the over-giver advertises their willingness to give), the over-giver will eventually reclaim the balance of energy they feel is owed to them in some negative way either by getting angry or getting sick or taking energy from others in a different idiosyncratic way that likely involves guilt. This is a way of getting energy from others but it is a negative strategy and does not serve to strengthen or deepen bonds but instead keeps them limited (a classic product of defense).

Alas, I have greatly curtailed my own willingness to over-give, recognizing it not as a function of pure generosity but as a function of the health of my own boundaries. Now, if I catch myself doing it, I can reverse it immediately.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself — Rumi

This quote embodies one of my core beliefs which is that everything takes place within me. Likewise, for you, everything — every single thing — takes place within you.

This is a big idea and it truly has unlimited depth, the more one understands it, the more one’s perspective and life will change.

We can look at it from every angle, but I find I get good acceptance to introducing the concept through the lens of neuroscience.

First and foremost, there is no objective reality. Why? Because every single encounter of a stimuli — a sight, a smell, a touch, a sound, a taste — is translated into our experience through being processed within our consciousness.

All must filter through the complex matrix of learned and inherited understandings and associations in order for us to identify a chair as a chair, a smile as friendly, a sip of water as helpful.

The light that hits our retinas and gets translated into our understandings of dogs, human beings, an ocean, is all thanks to that processing unit known as the brain which is mysteriously connected to all that we are “conscious” of. If an extraterrestrial being who had no inherited familiarity with gravity or matter molecules somehow woke up on earth, it would be entirely discombobulated and very possibly traumatized.

We have evolved understandings of the world which are based on representations in our consciousness that we have stored. We can recognize a table because we have representations in our memory for what tables look and feel like.

On this simplistic, purely material level, this makes sense and is easily understood. But what people don’t realize is that this same nature behind processing simple external stimuli equally applies to encounters of a much more abstract and emotional nature.

This is where things get interesting, because as the great late David Bohm, a fantastic physicist and author posits, our brains behave in such a way as to categorize as many functions as possible into “reflexes” in order to save on energy. It doesn’t take much mental energy to sing the ABC’s to my 18-month-old daughter, for example, I can maintain the tune and keep the correct letter sequence while thinking about the next article I plan to write. My brain goes into autopilot in a sense because I have sung that song so many times, which is an evolutionary function.

This same idea of habit or reflex is at play with everything. How a person responds to a type of stimuli (which is identified based on our subjective consciousness — (a very relevant point, I might add)) becomes engrained over time. For example, let’s say I was bullied as a child. And let’s say every time I told my mom about it she would say, “oh honey, I am so sorry. The kids are just doing that because they are jealous of you.” At some point, this is going to develop a held belief that if people are jealous of me, they will hurt me and, if this hasn’t been healed, on some level I will fear jealously from others — it will represent a lack of love. Subconsciously, I will then do things in my life to prevent jealousy from other people, unbeknownst to myself. I might hold myself back in my career, in my marriage, in my aspirations, for example.

Each time something happens where, on some level, I perceive the representations of a dynamic where someone could become jealous of me, I will experience a cascade of neurological reflexes that release chemicals that I identify as signaling something is wrong — a discomfort of some kind — and I will seek to remedy that, often coming up with a logical explanation in the moment which has nothing to do with the underlying subconscious origin.

This also is at play in incoming data that is ambiguous. You send a friendly text message to a person you like but maybe don’t know that well and they begin to write back but then mysteriously stop. You don’t hear back from them for a number of hours or days. During that time, what hypotheses do you create? What cascades of thoughts derive from your speculations that flood your body with stress-associated chemicals? It happens to all of us, wherever we are storing beliefs that are fear-based and thus house our vulnerabilities — these beliefs underlie the biological mechanics that play them out in our bodies

The reason it is so powerful to understand this is that to really invite the concept behind Rumi’s quote into our lives gives us unparalleled empowerment. Everything takes place within us. When we can release resistance to the idea that we are in control of how we understand everything around us, we can make any changes we want.

When we can take what I call Radical Self-Ownership, we are operating on another level of personal power and manifestation ability entirely — for many reasons.

It is a battle, because there are so many beliefs that are at play to keep us believing we are a casualty of our environment. This is a larger topic matter, and there are many ways I can explain this concept but you have here one grounded in neuroscience and biology, so it’s a good place to start. I think Rumi had it completely right.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I am preparing the canons of the Cadre. The Cadre is an exclusive member community that is dedicated to helping students find their most Inner Alignment. The teachings are focused on doing what needs to be done within one’s own self-consciousness to live Wildly Free, or how they are most deeply longing to live.

For each person, the path to wild freedom will be slightly different but it all involves the same journey — the releasing of falsity of fear through the connection to one’s source energy and higher self. Continuously attacking the fear consciousness through consuming more and more Light, more divinity, more high frequencies, more truthful authentic ownership of who you are. In with the real stuff, out with the untruths that keep us hidden.

This is truly the most rewarding work for me because with every person I help find their own inner guidance as to what their truest wishes are, I am brought closer to living what I believe my true purpose is, which is to continue to distill the great wisdom of our universe in ways that people can absorb and apply.

In addition to this we are working on looking into more unconventional ways of engraining the same profound messaging into people’s lives. One of the ways we are doing this is through fashion. That’s part of what all self-work is, to remember on a moment to moment basis what we know to be true — that we are incredibly powerful beings with the ability to make our lives look exactly how we want them to. We really are capable of this, and so much more that we have yet to uncover about our humanness. I will be announcing these initiatives as they come to fruition.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

What an exciting series! I like the four areas of wellness and that we are beginning with the mental. People do not always realize just how much emotional and physical wellbeing can be improved by better understanding and working on one’s mental patterns.

First off, when I speak of mental wellbeing I am going to reference the notions of energy gain and energy loss. Simply put, each of us is a walking energy system that needs sufficient energy to be healthy. When we do not have enough energy, we will be impacted and this largely comes in the form of mental suffering (which begets emotional and physical pain). Thus, some of what we understand as mental illness can be described as a chronic lack of energy and can be remedied with a greater intake of energy.

In my opinion, one true key to mental wellbeing is awareness. We are of course usually aware of what we are thinking, but we are less aware why we are interpreting things the way we do and thus we take our perceptions as objective fact when they are not; in fact, they are entirely subjective.

We are also not always aware why we react to the degree we do when faced with challenging stimuli, nor are we aware as to why we have trouble focusing our energy on tasks we know we need to do or why we cannot seem to achieve the goals we set for ourselves.

Getting clear on what is at play within our own consciousness is critical to flipping those aspects of our being which hold us back from growth and loving, intimate relationships into belief systems which serve us. Identification comes first.

Here are three habits to get into which can help with this:

HABIT 1: Using personalized affirming declarations (I call these “Saysos”)

As you are probably familiar with affirmations which are phrases that are uplifting in nature and are meant to influence our mindset to resonate with a positive idea (or “frequency”). I think affirmations are great, but what I have found in my work is that a positive sentiment will only go as deep as a person lets it. If a person is struggling with an area, for example, the closely-held fear of not being able to earn enough money, then a mere “I have financial abundance” probably won’t impact the individual enough in order to make a lasting change.

Instead, a person needs to do a little work to understand what underlies the fear. Though fears around money are commonly shared, each person has their own version of it. For some it may look like living with their parents, or being laughed at by their high school community, or ending up in a homeless shelter and being attacked.

However, the fear most potently manifests in the imagination. This provides a path to identifying the underlying beliefs at play. These beliefs are what need to be flipped and the closer we can get to the deepest beliefs, flip them into a positive statement and put that on a manual override through speech, thought and song (yes, song!), the more powerful the impact.

In lieu of “I have financial abundance” it would be more impactful for someone afraid of being rejected by their peers, for example, to absorb the message that they are loved for who they are, that they have the truest bonds of friendship, and that those around them are always supportive of their wellbeing.

HABIT 2: Take inventory regularly

Bringing awareness to the parts of our lives that are draining us of mental energy rather than giving us mental energy is important. In some cases, this exercise will be obvious but as one becomes more aware of their own serial experiences of where they feel good versus where they don’t (i.e. where they gain energy versus where they lose it), patterns will emerge.

When we are able to identify the situations and relationships in our lives that are operating like “black holes”, taking energy from us but not giving back, we can see where we have tendencies to lose energy. When we know our own tendencies, we are in a stronger position to create and even more importantly, implement, boundaries.

One example of this has to do with a propensity for over-giving. Over-giving is a classic and prolific imbalance where the over-giver displays a pattern in their life where in almost all their relationships they give more to others than they allow themselves to receive.

Often over-giving goes unaddressed because the over-giver considers themselves to be doing what they do out of generosity and also links that to the reason they are loved, while those around the over-giver are happy to benefit from what a good friend she is or a good brother he is or whatever the role.

However, long-term over-giving comes with a price which is a buildup of resentment and a notion that one is “owed” energy from those he or she has been giving so much to. This buildup will often result in outbursts, breakdowns or illnesses that either aggressively or passively demand the attention of others in order to rebalance the scale. This is a negative strategy that does not help relationships.

Taking inventory can prevent this because once a pattern is brought into the light of awareness, it can be nipped in the bud. An internal boundary can be laid, in the case of the over-giver it might be finally putting their own needs first from now on, or perhaps only giving energy to those relationships that are reciprocal.

Then, out in the world an internal monitoring system will naturally develop whereby the over-giver will become aware instantaneously if they have violated their own boundary or if another is attempting to. It will become easier for them to know when to resist a request for help or to resist offering to help when someone feigns distress.

HABIT 3: Pick a song and surf the lows

This third habit is super easy and in the moment, can give you a powerful mind re-set that can shift the trajectory of an experience in a big way.

Let’s take a scenario that many would relate to. Let’s imagine you are cooking a special anniversary dinner for your partner and you are very excited about the meal. You planned it, you shopped for it, and you have dedicated your afternoon and evening to making it just right. Then let’s say he or she comes home to the sumptuous perfumes of your toil, walks into the kitchen, comes up to you to give you a kiss and says, simply: “babe, stand up straight, you are getting really round shouldered.”

This moment, one of such high potential for appreciation and romance, turns into a critique on posture. This can be a stimulus that creates a response of anger. Not on all days surely, but for the sake of the lesson let’s say that your partner’s comment was taken as a low-grade rejection and that your defenses to such rejection start to kick in.

Specifically, you start to feel very angry, as if you have been wronged! When we feel wronged in any way it naturally sets off a cascade of reflexes in our brain and then in our body (which reinforces our brain’s interpretation of the event as harmful) that are toxic to us and that if left unchecked can create a downward spiral of mood. They can be powerful enough that the emotions can lead us to do things which are very damaging to relationships.

To mitigate against this, the habit I recommend is to choose a song (or a couple of songs) that when you sit and listen to it you experience a visceral transcending of mood. For me, I cannot listen to “Let it Go” (yes, the Frozen theme song) without having shivers all over my body. Pick the song that does that for you and when you are about to descend, disconnect from your situation, even if it means turning off the stove, and go listen to that song.

It is important to recognize that no matter what another person chooses to do or say, we are able to interpret the actions of others in a way that either helps us or hurts us. Our emotional states are often susceptible to others because we are entangled energetically with those we love, and in many cases this entanglement is to an extent that is out of balance, overly-dependent and actually hurts the relationship.

We must take as much radical responsibility for our emotional states as possible, which is full and complete ownership. As tough as that is to swallow sometimes, it is the only way to true empowerment. So, turn on that tune and jam until you remember who you are, and then if you choose to express how the comment made you feel, you will be doing so with a very different energy and one that does not put your partner on the defense off the bat.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I practice yoga and Pilates five times a week. I have always been an avid yogi and I absolutely adore the practice! However, I have learned recently that my love for stretching MUST be matched with strengthening, which for many years I was not doing.

For my body type which is very flexible, stretching feels so wonderful but since injuring my SI joint separately of my practice, I understand the incredible importance of pelvic stability which is not always worked on even in the strengthening poses of yoga, if you aren’t aware of it.

My preferred meditation practice is transcendental meditation. I find I respond very well to that method because it gives a clear focus to my mind that is personalized to me in its mantra.

I also practice channeling of higher consciousness which is useful for receiving clear answers on life decisions (which is what some people use meditation for). This is a different approach than meditation and requires me to stay grounded in my body while connecting the higher consciousness external to me which I process through my imagination as messaging I can understand.

It’s the equivalent of “tuning in” to another person’s energy or emotional state but instead invites in higher modes of understanding one’s own truth. I highly recommend that as a way to connect to your deeper desires and most fulfilling life path — the guidance is quite crystal clear and insightful.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Here are a few unique habits to think about and try. These habits are in addition to exercising daily, eating well (and eliminating or reducing animal products) and getting lots of sleep, since you already know those. Hopefully these go a little deeper.

Habit 1: Start putting your needs first

We are naturally programmed to know what we need and all we have to do is pay attention and honor ourselves, but for many reasons this often doesn’t make the list of top priorities.

The best thing about this suggestion is that, should you choose to start orienting your life towards putting your own interests first, it naturally becomes a habit because it’s so darn rewarding!

It’s just about giving ourselves permission and it can help to understand this in terms of energy.

It’s important to keep in mind that the amount of energy we have on a day-to-day basis is finite and the degree to which we are consciously choosing to spend it plays a big part in our physical wellbeing.

Once we become more discerning where we are spending our energy and set healthy boundaries around this, people adjust often without even realizing there has been a shift and in the long-term benefit from having a healthier, happier mom or sister or friend or son.

With this simple reprioritization and increased awareness of its importance, you will see a pivotal transformation in your life: you will experience Energy Builds on a regular basis rather than battling a constant deficit.

When your system is topped up you have more willpower to make healthy choices. This can be with nutrition, exercise, and you have more energy to be able to give others when you can afford it and when you consciously choose to.

Habit 2: Listen to your body for the right balance

Everyone’s body is different. For some people, it might be a healthier choice to remove one run from their weekly routine and for another it might benefit to add one. Similarly, some people react badly to avocados or broccoli while others swear by their healing benefits.

There are guidelines but no one size fits all when it comes to the gritty details of physical health. Therefore, when we can get into the habit of listening to our body, really tuning into what our body needs, we will achieve the balance that is right for us.

For example, I suffer from allergies. I also love coffee. Some days, coffee is like a best friend in a cup. When I get run down from lack of sleep or if I have been spending too much energy outside my own system I start to get allergies.

If I ignore the signs, I will have a dreaded allergy attack which will incapacitate me for three days, all of which will be spent me either on my back in bed with my eyes closed or in the shower where I can find relief from the too-familiar sensation of having my eyes poked continuously until the attack passes.

To my dismay, coffee plays a big role. When I’m tired and run down, I drink more coffee and coffee is not good for my body. For my husband, caffeine doesn’t seem to change his state but for me, one sip and I can feel the adrenaline let loose.

If I start to have mild allergies when I’m tired but do not stop drinking coffee, this will lead to an allergy attack. Thankfully I am now at the awareness level where I can ward off the attacks by moving to a healthy drink like an herbal tea. Regardless of that it still takes willpower.

Pay attention to what your body is asking for. More sleep? More water? Less dairy? More walking or stretching? If it is not clear what it is you need but you know you could make improvements, check out my third habit suggestion.

Habit 3: Seek your version of inspiration

Sometimes eating what we are “supposed to” and getting the “right amount” of the “proper type” of exercise can be overwhelming, especially when there are so many different perspectives on what constitutes a healthy lifestyle.

Oftentimes we feel overwhelmed because we are trying to meet someone else’s standard of knowledge or idea of health and that doesn’t help anyone. Once we get over the initial intimidation of information overload, and realize we can surf through the noise to find out what works for each of us individually, it takes the pressure off and it makes learning about ourselves a lot of fun.

When this happens, suddenly our relationship to food changes. It brings us closer to it, maybe it inspires us to cook more or to try different types of recipes to use new ingredients.

Positive choices around your physical health come from your willingness and ability to make those choices, and the more we can make the healthy choices fun (especially at the outset when you are making the first shifts) the less willpower and mental energy they will take and the easier it will be to ease them into habits.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I do have a lot of thoughts on this subject matter. Having been pregnant twice and believing strongly in the power of food to heal the body as well as contribute to mental and emotional well-being, I have toggled between veganism, vegetarianism, pescatarianism and a full-out omnivore and have monitored the experiences closely.

This is a great question because it parallels precisely with the conversation of mental thought patterns and behavioral habits we discussed earlier. It can all be explained in terms of energy mechanics which operate the same across the different wellness categories, mental, emotional, physical and spiritual.

I believe the biggest blockage to fully integrating our intellectual knowledge around healthy eating has to do with the amount of energy it takes to do so versus our immediate needs for energy.

In our formative years, we grow up eating in certain ways, some of which aren’t always great. Even if mom and dad were superstars in the health department, by the time you could make your own decisions, chances are that every once and a while you would sneak in Doritos or a hefty dose of genetically modified corn syrup. Your brain registered the positive short term effects of such foods, such as an increased dopamine release and of course, the calories. Preferences were born and habits were formed around them.

Often it takes a catalyzing experience to compel lasting changes to these habits.

I look at my mother as an example of this. My mother had intense pain in her hip from bursitis. She suffered for a long time with this, each year getting worse and worse but it wasn’t until I had my daughter and she had her first granddaughter that it was acutely critical she become agile and fully mobile again. A healer told her what she had to do to assist her body in its own healing which involved a plant-based diet, eliminating animal products entirely except for the occasional fish. My mother has eliminated all meat, all dairy and eats better than any of us now. She has even removed the milk and sugar from her daily black tea and instead opts for clear dandelion root tea. I do not believe this could have happened before she had incentive to make this investment in herself.

That is what we are really talking about here, a person’s willingness to make energetic investment in themselves and only themselves, and this is one of the hardest things for many people to do. So many of us are focused on putting the needs of others ahead of ourselves because we have been taught that is the right thing to do. I disagree with that teaching. I believe if everyone put their own true needs first, the world would be a happier place with much more genuine generosity, love and physical health than there is now.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

In order to have sustained emotional wellbeing, a person must develop what I call a “positive infrastructure”, which means that there are systems in place to ensure that the emotional wellbeing is sustainably protected against forces which oppose it, and many forces oppose well-being, like it or not.

If a person is surrounded by unhappy people, they will oppose your emotional wellbeing by draining you of your positivity to boost their own wellbeing. This is part of what it is to be a human who is using negative strategies to better their own emotional state.

Our own unaddressed wounds and vulnerabilities will also tug at our emotional state, allowing fear or its derivatives to operate when given the chance. The great news is that we can fortify ourselves against these forces, armed with an awareness of how energy works and how to protect it. Here are some simple techniques to keep your energy in the face of challenge and thus develop defense against anything trying to bring you down:

1. Develop an Allergy to Guilt

First and foremost, guilt is antithetical to your emotional well-being. It takes from happiness and it hurts relationships. It a big topic, but in a nutshell, it is a major source of energy loss which we all contend with it in various ways and in many cases our behaviors and our decisions are impacted by it in order to achieve relief from the energy leakage it causes.

Part of the reason it is so effective at stealing our energy is that, on some level, we believe that by playing into guilt, we legitimize ourselves as good people, with good morals who, importantly, deserve the love and acceptance of others. We actually believe we have to experience it in order to give ourselves permission to experience happiness elsewhere. Interesting eh? How it works is something like this:

We do something that we reject in some way, perhaps we felt happiness at an insensitive time or anger at the wrong thing, perhaps we hurt someone’s feelings or had negative thoughts about another. We begin the lengthy process of “feeling bad” about this thing we did.

As a necessary component of feeling bad, we judge ourselves harshly for our choices and we poison our happiness with guilt for a period of time, much like a sentence we have self-imposed.

The tricky thing is, when we have done this enough over time we become resentful of those we have lost energy to via guilt (even when they didn’t ask for it). This leads to distorted views and trouble within relationships all born out of the ironic desire for the other’s love.

If a person is frequently compelled to action because of guilt, even if the actions may seem loving, a well of resentment will build up eventually demanding to be compensated for the energetic loss the guilt has caused and this could very likely be directed at the person for whom the guilt-drive behaviors were meant to benefit.

This is one reason why I suggest developing an allergy to guilt. Guilt is a choice that comes from your own interpretations and it is never necessary, even if a lesson has been learned through making a mistake.

If someone is attempting to guilt you into feeling a certain way or doing a certain thing, they are doing this because they have learned that it works. You have either advertised this to them in some way or you have not yet had the opportunity to make it clear to them that the tactics they have learned work so well on others, simply will not work on you.

Guilt only works on those who carry around the belief that, on some level, they are guilty. This is the belief I want you to develop an allergy to. Keep an open mind, maintain your desire to constantly become a better person. All of these can be done out of love and well-being.

Personal growth never has to involve guilt and to believe otherwise is to be manipulated out of your own energy. Keep that precious energy for the things in life you want to see more of and that deserve it, like dancing and hugs and exploration and aspirations. Not the guilt monster.

2) Look out for Venting

Many of us are taught that important to our emotional wellbeing is not to bottle things up and to “let things out”. It is certainly true that to bury emotion is detrimental — no question. However, the “letting things out” is not given a lot of specificity. I would venture to say many individuals elect to adopt the strategy of recurrent venting to release their emotions and often not directly to the person whom the issue is about.

I will distinguish venting as talking about a problem to someone who is not positioned or equipped to help move the underlying energy in a transformative and permanent way, versus having a conscious conversation where two people are solely there for the purposes of resolving the underlying issue.

The reason this made the three most important habits for emotional well-being list is because of the harmful patterns that emerge in one’s broader energetic economy when venting is relied upon frequently.

Consider this: Rebecca has a fight with her boyfriend for not taking out the trash. Rebecca then calls her friend Susan and tells her all about it, and also about five other things that have bothered her lately, clearly contributing to her anger.

Susan, wanting to be a good friend and thinking this is the way to do it, stops what she is doing, sits down and offers a patient ear and consolation. Rebecca is cycling negative energy, specifically anger, in an effort to offload it (get it out of her system). Susan is cycling comforting, sympathetic energy, positive in nature in response.

Susan and Rebecca have set up a dynamic where Rebecca gets paid concentrated positive energy for offering up negative energy. Rebecca’s strategy for offloading negative energy and receiving positive energy is working.

A problem arises when this strategy for gaining positive energy becomes overly relied upon. Not only does this dynamic naturally put stress on the friendship, because over time recurrent venting is tiresome (Susan cannot make easy use out of the negative energy Rebecca brings to the conversation, yet she is spending useful positive energy on her friend), but it also teaches Rebecca that an easy way to get positive energy is to have drama in her life.

Venting thus perpetuates the creation of conflict and anger as it provides a surefire, socially acceptable way to gain as much positive energy as Rebecca wants, depending on how many friends she has ready and waiting to take her calls.

I highly recommend taking inventory of your own life and ask yourself whether you have set up an economy that depends on energy received from others in return for your venting. If there is any of that hanging around, it’s an easy fix.

All it requires of you is to stop venting to your friends and to cultivate the relationships around mutually positive energy exchanges instead. This will ensure the longevity and quality of your friendships so that they will be there for you in times you truly need their help to make meaningful transformations.

It will also eliminate any energetic subsidization of areas in your life that might require a bit of direct adjustment, like for Rebecca, finding harmony with her boyfriend for example, which will free up a lot of positive energy that can be put to enjoyable, enriching and productive use.

3) Create Positive Streams

Emotional well-being can be understood as a matter of how much useful energy you are taking in versus how much energy you are putting out.

Like balancing a budget, if you are spending more than you make you will be in the red. This is a foundational learning.

It’s also important to recognize that taking in energy that is negative, such as anger or fear, is not actually that beneficial. It is analogous to eating a packet of gummy bears — it is energy, but its energy that comes in a form that is somewhat toxic and though it gives you a boost initially, in order to process it the body experiences a low and eventually, lasting negative effects like inflammation.

The same goes for negative energy — in order for you to use it in any productive way, you have to process it and make it coherent. Anger is not coherent — anger is energy not in a form that is naturally controllable, it requires us to force it down or out or into something that can produce positive effects whereas left to its raw nature it will cause destruction.

That said, many people intake energy which is not positive on a regular basis without realizing it. Susan in Habit 2 is a perfect example of this — she sat and diligently facilitated her friend offloading anger. Did this harm her? It depends on whether she had the awareness not to take it in to her own system, which requires conscious attention.

We are always spending energy, every moment of the day on whatever our mental attention is focused upon. The question is, does our focus pay us back? Are we taking in as much as we spend?

The amazing news is that we can stack the deck in our favor by becoming aware of our own energy budget — where we spend and where we intake. We can curb our spending (the first habit for physical well-being touches on this) and we can curate our lives to feed us more positive energy.

When we take our emotional well-being seriously and we look at how we spend our time — literally, like look at your weekly iCal — how many slots are given to things that feed you energetically with purely positive energy? One? Two? Is there something every day?

If there isn’t something every day that is replenishing your system, fueling you with a purely energizing force, yet the rest of your day is filled up with expenditures that are not garnering you a surplus, then there is going to be a deficit over time.

Deficits show up in low emotional states such as depression, deflation or listlessness as well as in susceptibility to viewing things in a negative light and having a negative emotional reaction, such as anger, feelings of rejection or feelings of anxiety.

Make room in your life for things that feed you. Courses that educate you in topics you are passionate about. Networks of inspiring people who will expand your thinking and shift your mindset. Motivational speakers who will reframe thought patterns and in an instant, make you see yourself more accurately, with less criticism.

We live in a magical age where all of this and so much more is literally at your fingertips and in many cases free of charge. It just requires an openness and a willingness to receive pure energy for yourself (which, by the way, is a challenge for many of us).

Consciously create positive streams of energy flowing into your system. Once you realize this is a possibility, to truly balance everything out, one by one the things that seem like problems in life will disappear — they will take care of themselves. For the sticker ones, you will have what you need to reframe them and overcome them and will be well fueled to pursue your growth and best of all, you will do it all while feeling happy, because that is what an abundance of positive, useful energy inevitably brings you.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Great question! I will try to give two differing perspectives on this for completion sake.

Firstly, I am aware of the science behind the idea that smiling improves emotional wellness. According to a number of studies, smiling in the moment can trigger a facial-feedback response in the brain similarly to if you were in fact smiling from something that compelled it naturally and so a slight mood boost results.

I would never recommend against smiling since the more your brain experiences positive stimuli, the easier it is to experience it and the more you will experience it because you will be more aptly wired to perceive and receive stimuli in that way.

The only caveat I will add is that though this is a mood booster it is a very light and temporary one. In my opinion, to expect to be able to change a mood that is based upon the arrival of a disturbing thought such as “my partner doesn’t think I am attractive” or “I hate my job” will be inadequate and no one should be hard on themselves if they cannot suddenly feel happy simply by smiling.

Really, smiling is meant to be a result of an emotional state, the emotional plane of causation is higher than the physical, though they are inextricably interconnected. I am always an advocate for the deeper work, and the deeper work takes place on the mental, emotional, and spiritual levels. When the work is done, true healing and shifts into true self-expression take place, and with this, smiles come much more easily and more often!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

This is probably my favorite habit list to discuss!

It is my understanding that what is a play on the spiritual level trickles down to what is at play on the emotional, mental, as well as the physical levels.

Developing a consistent and genuine and enjoyable spiritual practice is the single most important factor contributing to each of our overall well-being.

Thus, it is my pleasure to offer you these three suggestions in hopes that you will make them into habits and enjoy the vast benefits they will confer upon your life.

1) Consume More Light

I borrow the term “consume light” from a teacher named Tom Monte who has really crystalized the notion for me. What it means is to do things and intake things which connect you with what you understand to be your Source.

When I speak of “Source” I speak of the higher intelligence of creation that is the underlying origin for all that we see in the material world, every blade of grass, every human, every mountain, planet, star, nebula.

But why? Arguably the most pressing question for humanity is not whether there is a God, but whether or not that God can help us. Can the power behind what created the world we see, actually make our lives better?

The answer to this is yes, undoubtedly so.

It is hard to adequately articulate just how profound an influence having sense of being supported by higher forces is on a person’s spiritual well-being (which impacts all facets of well-being). I will try.

Each moment we live we contend with the notion that we will die and that we could or will lose the ones we love the most. Every single moment that is our reality. We have a multitude of ways to repress and suppress this truth. We place such importance on things in our lives that we become consumed with those things and forget about our existential crisis, the same one each of us faces every minute of every day. It’s a confounding and miraculous conundrum, this life!

Nothing is going to change the fact that you and I both will die one day. However, what a person’s understanding of what death is, and therefore how they relate to it, makes all the difference in the world as to how our mortality impacts us emotionally, mentally, spiritually and physically.

What if death truly is a mere transformation? A simple pivot from one conscious experience to another, like shutting off a movie or waking up in the morning?

The new series on Netflix called Surviving Death has given the western mainstream audience a lot to think about vis a vis our relationship to death. It would appear there is an abundance of evidence to illuminate the truth that life — i.e. conscious perception — is a guarantee after the end of a lifetime, and in a more relatable / less dogmatic (no hell?) format than traditional Christian messaging purports.

If we believe that we are ultimately alone and separate from the rest of the universe around us, then we will suffer immensely in life. We will seek comfort in other people in ways which are overly-dependent and ultimately suffocating, for another human can never heal an existential wound. Only one’s own spirit can do that.

If, however, we are inextricably and profoundly connected to that which made us, we can enjoy a sense of security, knowing that we are each a part of a benevolent whole and we are all in this together, ultimately as expressions of the same thing. This is known as Unity Consciousness.

Fostering your ability to connect with your spirit, your soul, your Source through what you consume offers deep empowerment. I recommend reading religious texts or ancient spiritual texts in philosophy, astrology, theology, mythology, whatever draws you in, to get a sense of the potency of the connection between humans and the spirit, recognized throughout the ages.

2) Develop Expertise in Forgiveness

This habit is very important for containing your energy within your most important relationships.

By way of background, remember that everything can be explained in terms of energy and that emotions are our experiences of different qualities and amounts of energy.

Also, recall that relationships with other people can be sources of energy or they can be sources of energy loss.

If someone gives you a genuine compliment that makes you feel good, you take in positive energy. Conversely, If someone does not write back to your kind text message or does not thank you for the dinner party you hosted the night before, this could be the source of an energy drain.

The degree to which we are impacted by another person’s treatment of us is the degree to which we are energetically entangled with them. It is absolutely natural to find ourselves entangled with those we are most closely bonded to, like our parents for instance.

However, as we get older and learn our true natures and prioritize our most truthful self-expression, developing a healthy degree of energetic independence is very important. Being energetically independent of others allows us not to rely on anyone in particular for our main energetic supply.

It does not mean cutting off emotional ties to anyone, it simply means that if another person chooses to behave in a way that is interpreted by you as offensive or rejecting or withholding of love, your overall energetic system is not so deeply impacted that you experience an emotional low.

Your energy is contained, for you, independent of anyone else’s behaviors.

An example of this would be if you were having a tough day — say you didn’t get the job promotion you wanted — and in talking to your spouse about it you hoped to feel better but instead of helping you to feel better your spouse asked a number of questions that made you feel as though he or she thought you had messed up, you were incompetent and ultimately maybe didn’t deserve the promotion after all.

This scenario might make a person feel bad. It might even make a person angry at their spouse and turn on them, accusing them of being unsupportive and insensitive, which would likely lead to a fight, since the spouse, in his or her mind, was offering clear support.

Instead of engaging in the battle of right and wrong, winner and loser, there is another option…forgiveness!

Easier said than done perhaps. Indeed, practicing forgiveness at first can be extremely challenging. But have you asked yourself why?

When we look closely at why we do not wish to forgive, we see that it is a protection device. Holding a grudge does two things: One, it keeps legitimized the interpretation that the other has committed a wrong and that this wrong was against you and disadvantaged you in some way. Two, it punishes the person for this wrong, which when we are angry feels like it is upholding justice and protects us from any further vulnerabilities to the wrongdoer.

If another has wronged us, we are, by definition, a victim. Though the thought of that frequently repels people, it is a simple matter of definition, and this is what constitutes the Victim Mindset.

If we exist in the position of a victim, we are going to be angry. Part of ourselves wishes to be considered a victim, for in any conflict the victim is surely the more righteous relative to the perpetrator. But another part of ourselves resents the victim and despises it for its weakness. We are not meant to be victims, we are meant to be empowered beings!

What we do not always realize, however, is that to hold on to the identity of the victim causes long term damage. It diminishes our power, it strips us of our sovereignty and as a result of this it makes us angry because anyone who feels disempowered is going to be angry. Our natural state is one of empowerment.

Therefore, to be able to forgive must be understood as a superpower that is used for the betterment and protection of the self. Not, as some might think on first glance, for the enjoyment of an unjustly-vindicated evil-doer.

The focus must remain on the self, not on the other, otherwise a person can get dragged into a quagmire of right versus wrong where there really is no objective right or objective wrong and both parties are half right and half wrong and the argument will go on forever. The energetic loss could go on forever if allowed, which will cause everything to suffer.

Maintaining your energetic freedom, no matter what kind of negative strategies get thrown at you is a superpower that very few people try to master, but it is one of the most truly liberating and powerful practices I have come across in my studies.

3) Ask for Vertical Help

It can be surprisingly hard to communicate with however you identify with a or the higher power if you are not used to it. In my work, I have come across a fair amount of resistance to the common understanding of “prayer”.

A lot of the way we have been taught to pray in Judeo-Christian culture is to approach prayer with a humility that is sometimes confusing for people who are looking to feel empowered by their spiritual connection.

Additionally, since the Abrahamic religions have bestowed the title of “Father” to the source of all creation, this can also be confusing for people who have challenging associations with men or with the father archetype.

The way I see, it doesn’t matter at all how you commune with Source because ultimately what you are doing is fulfilling the truest purpose of the spirit simply by connecting to it. The source of creation wishes to be expressed in its fullest capacity, in ways that we cannot even remotely conceive of but that we can connect to and can channel through us.

If God or Source, the Holy Spirit, Allah, Advaita, or whatever the name, is pure creative energy, and this is experienced by us as euphoric, joyous, embracing, loving energy (the same sensation many people who have died and come back to life report feeling during their “death”), then the question becomes one of allowing this true nature to express itself and dismantling those resistant parts of us one by one to achieve a greater sense of belonging and fulfillment.

Peace within through greater connection.

So, it doesn’t matter if you are in a place of worship or if you have the right candles or the right deity to look at. It doesn’t matter if you put your hands together and bow, although at some point you may genuinely wish to.

What matters is developing a dialogue, a communication with your Source and becoming comfortable with the idea that you can ask for help and that you will receive it if you are open to it.

Tom teaches a beautiful prayer that I start my day with that is so simple and bestows so much peace and confidence in my decision making throughout the day. In it I find deep empowerment:

“Source, please guide my every thought, my every word and my every action. Please heal my fear-based thinking and guide me to the Light.”

Living in partnership with the force of creation — doesn’t that sound better than watching it as a hapless bystander? The choice is yours to claim the inner peace and true empowerment that is your birthright.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Oh yes, absolutely. The Japanese have it right with their honoring of the human connection to nature through shinrin-yoku, or “forest bathing”.

In Japan, the act of walking through a forest for the purposes of opening the senses to nature is a sacred act, one that is taken seriously. In the coastal forest of Linan Furusato-no-Mori, doctors are present to welcome guests and offer physical health assessments as well as psychological questionnaires. Following these, the type of forest walk that is best suited to a visitor’s needs is prescribed.

The Japanese approach to walking in nature is based on the ancient reverence for the importance of fostering a connection to nature to enhance overall wellbeing. The forest bath is meant to open the senses which then bridge the gap between the human consciousness and the natural world.

In my opinion, connecting to nature is vital for keeping us in aware connection with our spirit.

According to a recent study sponsored by the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American spends 93 percent of his or her time indoors. Working in an office 50 hours a week, or even at home but at the computer has the effect of turning our orientation horizontally, meaning primarily toward the material world and toward other humans.

When this happens, we lose our footing. Suddenly our life becomes meaningful relative only to whether the world tells us it is. Our worth becomes defined by what a corporation is willing to pay us or what invitations our friends are willing to extend us.

We must connect to nature to maintain our vertical orientation. To remember that we are spiritual beings experiencing the physical plane and that there is so much more to existence than we could ever conceive of in human form.

If we find ourselves living only in the material world for too long we run the risk of adopting that human arrogance that begins to believe we created our surroundings. That we are in control and that therefore, the rules of society must be paramount. This disconnection is what causes people to experience existential crises, anxiety attacks, and depression.

Our spirit needs to be expressed and we need to integrate our connection to it as much as possible, day in and day out. The more we can do this, the more inner peace we experience, for that peace is the true nature of the Source and our spirit.

Nature keeps us humbled by its greater intelligence, and connected to the unknowable energy of creation. For how can anyone deny the existence of a higher power when they look out at the reflection of the perfect moon upon the gravitas of the ocean or upwards at the phenomenal magnificence of the stars?

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement I would start is called Radical Self-Ownership.

Ultimately it is a philosophy that takes a profound ownership over one’s self and begins to recognize the incredible opportunity each of us has to partner consciously with a greater intelligence (the intelligence underlying all of creation) at every moment, to live a truly magical existence, transcendent of so many of the trappings of our purely materially-focused minds.

This movement encompasses three main ideas:

The first, is that we are empowered to make any and all changes we would like to see in our own lives. We can adjust our relationship to anything in order to make it support our well-being, when we learn how and commit to doing so.

The second idea, which is simply the flipside of the same coin, is that we are responsible for everything that happens to us in our lives. In other words, the more we can acknowledge that nothing happens randomly and that there are laws at play on higher planes that have causal impacts on this material plane, the more we have the power to claim our destinies and fulfill our purposes.

People balk at this idea because when someone sees themselves as a victim, it can be too much emotionally to take on the idea that they were to blame for what happened. I have seen this with my students before and it is a harmful distortion of what I mean to convey. There is no fault or blame because understood a certain way, there is no wrongness in one’s experience of life, even when there is pain. There is sadness and there is pain but there is not wrongness in the sense that there is no place for rejection of the self.

The third idea, which supports an opening to the second idea, is that on a different level, in such a way that we cannot fully understand at this stage in human evolution, we have agreed to experience the life we do experience. We have a gnosis, a “knowingness” that is accessible to us only in states of peace and connection, of what our souls will to and thus must experience in a lifetime. Think of it like a contract we have agreed to. The closer we can be to this connection in our daily lives, the more peace we experience and the more clarity we get around decisions.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

My pick would be Elon Musk. It is my goal to have the tenets of Energy Think filter through to the corporate world, and I would like to start with Tesla.

I came from corporate America, both in banking and in corporate law and I believe there is immense room for improvement in the relationship between an employee and an employer that would foster enjoyment, creativity, loyalty and dedicated inspiration.

I believe that though the nature of the relationship is professional, to ignore the personal feelings which underlie it is an enormous opportunity wasted, particularly as companies have to adjust to the more emotionally-intelligent and oriented millennial and gen-z generations.

There is no limit to what a person can give when they are operating from a place of love, gratitude and inspiration. Yet so many people hold these things back, out of fear or resentment. People have needs that are easy to meet when you know what they are and if they are empowered within themselves, truly empowered, they can perform miracles which they will happily donate to a company they feel part of, and integral to.

Understanding relational dynamics through a lens of energy allows for a language to be spoken with more objectivity about a subject matter which historically has been considered entirely subjective.

Though an emotional response may seem illogical, the fact is that emotions are entirely logical when you understand that they are how humans process energy (or a lack of energy), and if you understand how energy operates.

I choose Elon because he had the courage to celebrate Nikola Tesla, where so many have not and because he can present notions that may otherwise be rejected as pipe-dreams, but because he has succeeded so well in conventional ways that naysayers struggle to poke holes at (i.e. self-made wealth), his ideas are considered legitimate as default starting point.

That is a massive feat — he has carved out a place for himself as a the most forward-thinking credible businessman, and thus I feel his company is where these ideas and systems around true employee alignment should lay their corporate roots.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on Instagram at @energy_think and at our website energythink.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.

It was my pleasure, thank you for having me!