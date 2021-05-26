Dana Look-Arimoto of Phoenix⁵: “The next facet is Family”

To ride the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur, you need to maximize the productivity, value, and joy you have in your day-to-day life. This way, you will always have a solid foundation as a foothold when things are tough and the ability to grow and ideate when things are going great.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Dana Look-Arimoto.

Dana Look-Arimoto is the owner and founder of the executive and leadership coaching and advisory firm, Phoenix⁵, bestselling author of Stop Settling, Settle Smart, international speaker, and the host of the “Settle Smarter” podcast. A 2018 SIA Global Power 150 for Women in Staffing, Dana has accrued a wealth of knowledge and experience over 20 years of leading corporations and understanding what motivates people. Dana launched Phoenix⁵ and settlesmarter.com to help executives, business owners, and leaders of all kinds find success without sacrificing joy and personal health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

When I started my career I began in staffing, and I stayed in that space for the majority of my career. I headed global teams for many years. Eventually, I became the President of a corporation and helped lead the organization along with its people. After a time, I realized that staying in a company was just not for me anymore. I wanted to strike out on my own and help coach leaders of all kinds to become people who serve themselves, as much as they serve those they lead.

So, I did!

I started my executive and leadership coaching firm, Phoenix5, in 2016. After a few years, I published my first book Stop Settling, Settle Smarter, which then grew to include settlesmarter.com and the Settle Smarter podcast, where I focus on helping people achieve work-life integration without sacrificing joy and personal health.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My “Aha Moment” came to me while I was moderating a Women in Tech event a few years ago. Kate Purmal was on the panel and she was talking about how she was an interim CFO, writing a book, and building her business. I was so in awe, that I asked her how she had time to do all those things. The answer was something that I felt to my core.

She said, “I don’t do them all at one time.”

She talked about building in downtime; time to just do nothing but figure out what you want. At that moment, the concept of “downtime” was foreign to me. I was a Type A, always busy, always working woman. That’s what you have to do to be successful. Or, so I thought.

Now, I know better. I have become the “protector of pause.” I value my downtime, even if it’s just fifteen minutes between meetings. You need to let yourself do nothing. If you don’t give yourself time to think or dream, you’ll stop growing.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Absolutely not! I was convinced that I didn’t have the “it” factor. That’s why I was a good number two: a good Vice President, a good COO. I told myself I wasn’t cut out for the job of a President or a CEO for a long time. Thankfully, I eventually gained enough confidence in myself and started working toward becoming a CEO, before starting my own business.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I have to say Kate Purmal again. After that Women in Tech event I mentioned, I hired her at once for three executive coaching sessions. Happily, this led to a long-standing relationship between us.

She helped me identify my passions, put together a business plan, and ideate on my services. I was so inspired by how she was working full-time as a coach and consultant, while also writing a book, that she became my muse for how I wanted to run my business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My brand promise of accelerating the transformation of my clients. I have a very proven system for coaching — GEM — and my clients are multifaceted people, who want a transformation through their whole life, not just in a part of it.

I expanded on this philosophy in my book, Stop Settling, Settle Smart, and the feedback from my readers and clients has been one of the most humbling and gratifying things. When my philosophy resonates with people, I truly feel that I am making a positive impact on people’s lives.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I am a huge believer in the Clifton Strengths Finder test, so I will use my top three Strengths from there.

First, I am a Maximizer. This means that I will find a way to bring out the best in people and situations. It’s almost a sport for me. I drive my clients and family a little crazy because I’m always saying, “Wait, there’s more!”

For me, it’s about efficiency and scale. I hate reinventing the wheel. While I was a recruiter, if I had placed a candidate in a big company, and they did well, I would look at other areas within that company and see where this person could excel. It was not always obvious to the naked eye, but when you make these types of connections, the return on time, the return on investment, and the return on joy are all very rewarding.

My second strength, or character trait, is Relator. This is all about trust and integrity. My whole career I have had the privilege of insight into people’s lives, and I take it very seriously. I genuinely want what’s best for people, so I care very deeply about the relationships and trust I have built over the years.

As a coach, you have to develop deep trust with your clients, or you will only be able to help them partially. I have a client who, before COVID, I would take him and his whole executive team offsite once a year to work on the following year’s big rocks, strategy, and employee appreciation programs. During the first one of these, we had a breakthrough and were able to discuss people in the company who were not a good fit, either culturally or productively. Because they were open with me, I was able to help them see the blind spots they had when it came to the employees. We were able to talk in-depth and help move these people into areas within the company where they would be a better fit. And these were people they had been talking about for years! For me, this trait is one of the most valuable in my business.

My third, and final trait is Connectedness. I firmly believe that we are all here for a reason and it’s all connected. Building off of my Relator trait, I enjoy connecting with people and developing my network. My network is something that is so important to me that it’s a little bit of an obsession. Ironically, I am currently in the process of moving to an island, so that may sound a little counterintuitive. But, I have refined connecting virtually over this past year of COVID and I will keep building connections with like-minded people, no matter where I am in the world.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

“When you launch your own company, take a soft-landing approach. Work with a couple of clients to keep your lights on even if they are not a good fit.”

Terrible advice, even if I was the one who gave it to myself.

It is so draining and discouraging to work with clients who don’t fit with you or the image you have of your budding business. I wouldn’t say I wasted my time, but I would rather have taken a little longer to get off the ground than do that again.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Don’t underestimate the effect that joy has on your workforce. Microjoys, small joy-inducing activities, are a great way to develop this. When people remind themselves to be joyful, and the weight of the world is a little lighter on their shoulders, they are more productive and have a higher quality of output. This means companies need to give employees the ability to take little breaks during the day to decompress and unwind. Microjoys take many different forms and they will be different for everyone. Some people may take walks, others may listen to their favorite songs, and even others may watch cute animal videos. Encourage employees to indulge in microjoys every day and give them the support and ability to do so!

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

First, be authentic. Tell the truth even when it’s hard. People can tell when those in leadership positions are being disingenuous, and that breeds mistrust and suspicion. You don’t have to share every detail, but you have to tell employees what is happening in the company, the good and the bad, and what is being done about it. And, of course, follow through. Be realistic with your promises. Don’t overpromise and under-deliver.

Second, be radically candid. If you haven’t read Kim Scott’s book, this means that when you are communicating about issues, you need to challenge directly and care personally. Don’t skirt around problems. Address them head-on but take into consideration that you are talking to a human being. Simply put, be blunt but don’t be a jerk.

Third, be clear. Most employee surveys will tell you that leaders don’t communicate. Yet, most leaders are killing themselves to communicate. So, why the awful communication scores? Because leaders are not communicating clearly. Their message is muddled in half-truths, overly wordy emails, and other indirect communication methods. Be clear! Don’t walk around to whatever point you are trying to make, just make it! Your employees will appreciate the clarity and your message will be better received.

Finally, learn your wisdom pyramid. This is the model that many consulting houses are built on. It starts with data, then information, then knowledge, then wisdom. You start by asking, what makes you unique and what’s hard for others to replicate. Then, you look at the raw data you have and what information you can extrapolate from it. This is your foundation. You then apply the information and create your products. This is the knowledge tier and where you can start charging your customers. Finally, the wisdom tier applies this knowledge into something unique and irreplaceable. This is your top-tier service or product.

All of us are wise about something. Find what you’re wise about and capitalize on that.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Because people are sick and tired of living up to unattainable ideals. They don’t want to balance work on one side of the scale and the rest of life on the other. They want to live their lives in a way that serves them and those they care about. Perfection is out. Imperfection is in.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Interestingly, it is that they have no concrete plan. They start a business with nothing more than a vague idea and a whole lot of passion. Passion is great. But you need a plan. It can be flexible, but you need to have a basic understanding of what you’re going to do, when, how, where, with whom, and, most importantly, why? If you don’t have a why, or you can’t defend your why, you’re not ready to launch. And, ideally, there is a market for it. If there isn’t, buckle up.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The dramatics of entrepreneurism come from the unpredictability of revenue. Clients will often have competing priorities. Sometimes, these competing priorities will take you out of the picture, regardless of whether or not they like working with you. It’s not completely in your control. And that uncertainty will always be nerve-wracking.

If you have a “regular job,” you don’t have to worry about that. You can expect a steady paycheck regardless of whether or not a client renewed with the company you work for or not. The highs and lows don’t affect you unless they are very extreme.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Absolutely! It was when I made my first-holiday card for my company. I sent out an animated e-card where I used the Twelve Days of Christmas to highlight twelve major accomplishments exhibited by my clients. I was able to look at everything my clients and I had achieved together in my first year. I was so proud.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I was working on my first book, I didn’t anticipate that I would be sharing such an abundance of information from when I struggled with severe Post-partum Depression. I started writing the book to align with and help people live their lives holistically. I realized that if I wanted them to follow the guidance of a complete stranger, I would need to be completely authentic and honest. I couldn’t just skip the parts that were integral but ridiculously uncomfortable to talk about.

When you’re an entrepreneur, business is integrated so wholly with your life that the line blurs and, at times, completely disappears. So, I talked about my journey and experiences to impress the importance of not letting that line vanish. How entrepreneurs need to listen to their bodies, to their family and know when to step back before they push themselves over an extremely dangerous edge.

After my book came out, some of my clients had a tough time learning that I had gone through something so traumatic. It was very sobering.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

It was a hard-learned lesson on the importance of finding “the middle.” The highs aren’t so high and the lows aren’t so low. I call this the “zone of understanding:” get appreciated, get along, get it right, get it done. Staying in those four sections is difficult, but so crucial. That zone is where you have the most stability and how you can keep your health independent of the highs and lows. My story was a difficult one to share, but I’m glad I wrote it.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

To ride the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur, you need to maximize the productivity, value, and joy you have in your day-to-day life. This way, you will always have a solid foundation as a foothold when things are tough and the ability to grow and ideate when things are going great.

As an entrepreneur, you have to understand what you want out of each facet of life. There are five key facets: Career, Family, Friendships, Community, and Well-being. The integration of these will build your life by design that works for you and helps you focus on what makes you happy, keeps you productive, and produces value regardless of the “highs” or “lows.”

When entrepreneurs and founders shift their mindsets and prioritize with intention, the performance-enhanced results level the roller coaster ride. It keeps us from running sprints inside of marathons on life’s hamster wheel. Shifting our mindset is critical to our own health and welfare, as well as that of our businesses and the people that fuel them.

Let’s start with Career, as that’s the most important facet for the majority of entrepreneurs. Career is, obviously, the hours you work. But for entrepreneurs, it also includes brainstorming time, setting up and maintaining an office space, etc. And your goals here will shift as you grow your business and develop as a person. Take risks, find out what it is you actually want.

For example, when I was still in the corporate world, I was convinced that I wanted to be a CEO. I fought to get to that position and then, just as I was about to achieve it, I realized that it wasn’t what I wanted. I didn’t want to run somebody else’s business. I wanted my own business. So, even though I had worked hard to reach this point, I left the company and founded my leadership and executive coaching company, Phoenix5. It may seem like I wasted my time. I didn’t. I worked to achieve a goal and gained valuable lessons and experiences along the way. If I hadn’t gotten to that point, I would never have realized where my goals truly lay.

The next facet is Family. I have found, through myself and my clients, that this is the facet where people struggle the most. There’s so much guilt and “shoulds” involved. Toss that out the door. Leave guilt in the gutter; it doesn’t serve you. Remember that less can very much be more. Quality time with your family, where you are fully focused on them, and not pulling yourself away from other obligations, is where they, and you, will find the most value. This might mean that you only attend your kids’ soccer games but not practices. Or that every night, everyone sits down to dinner “sans” cell phones. Or that Saturdays are dedicated only to family. Whatever makes sense for you, your priorities, and your family. There is no shame, blame, or failure in focusing on quality time over the quantity of time.

Next is Friendship. There are 3 types of friends, those in your BFF Circle, Inner Circle, and Acquaintances. Your BFF circle is maybe two or three people. These are the people that you trust more than anything, that you know you can confide in and rely on, no matter what. Your Inner Circle is wider and has more people. These are the handful of people who truly know you and vice versa. Your main areas of passion and interests align, and you know you have each other’s backs. And finally, you have your acquaintances. This is the largest circle. These are the people that you like but your interests and passions aren’t aligned. The number here is limitless. What matters is how much time you want to spend with them.

And a quick word of caution here, not all friends are created equal. Make sure that the friends you devote your time to, support you and your goals, as you do for them. Don’t waste time on toxic friendships. Fixing, pleasing, gathering, and nurturing toxic relationships will drain you and take away from all your other relationships.

The fourth facet is Community. This is the facet of giving back and it is often full of feelings of inadequacy. Let that go. The way you give back to your community is personal. Sometimes writing a check is enough. And when it’s not, get involved with something you care about and support.

My passion in this facet lies with my kids and their schools. But I was never a PTA mom. Or a bake sale mom. Or a fundraising mom. I was, however, a temporary art teacher, a classroom reader, a field trip driver, a playground painter, and a major donor. Give back in a way that makes sense for you.

At last, we get to the final facet: wellbeing. Well-being is more than just physical fitness. It is about emotional wellness too. It is about taking time to unwind, focusing on something that recharges you and gives you joy. For me, this is the hardest facet to control. I have made, and sometimes still make, mistakes that compromise what I want for my wellbeing. When I do not put the things that give me joy first, I am totally depleted, de-energized, and unable to take care of those that need and love me the most.

The hardest part here is to not shoehorn in other facets. Case in point, when I take a walk with my husband in the evening, I no longer bring my dogs every time. I used to insist on bringing them because, what was the point of the walk if I wasn’t also taking care of something else, too? But now, I find it freeing and refreshing to be focused on myself or my companion, and taking the time to recharge.

I’ve given examples here of how the facets look in my life. But this is by no means set. The point is that, as an entrepreneur, you will always have highs and lows, no matter how successful you become. By understanding what you want to spend time on and cutting out or down on what you don’t, you maximize the productivity, value, and joy that you experience in your everyday life. This will give you the flexibility, headspace, focus, and resilience to ideate and innovate when things are going great and bounce back when things are tough.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is tricky because the type of resilience you need will vary on your situation. We’re all in the same storm but different boats. I can only come at this from my own perspective and it would be disingenuous to speak for anyone but myself.

For me, the mentality of “me before we” is what keeps me resilient. When I am peaceful, fed and watered, outside occasionally, not taking on too much at once, and allowing myself to do nothing every once in a while, I can bounce back from basically anything. Even when I’m making a lot of major life changes at the same time (I don’t recommend this, though), my stress levels stay relatively low, and the hurdles and speedbumps don’t bother me so much.

I also think that we have to acknowledge that our levels of resilience are pretty depleted at the moment. This pandemic took a lot out of me and I know it took more out of others. Be kind to yourself. Remember to look for the silver lining and appreciate the small joys of life.

Because of the broad and wide-reaching effects of the pandemic, I don’t think there are set traits of resilient people. However, in general, people who are adaptable, willing to ask for help, have healthy boundaries with family and friends, and a good perspective about their situation tend to weather the harshest of storms.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I didn’t have much choice when I was growing up if I’m honest. I had a bi-polar mother and a blind sister, who was the first blind kid to be brought into the regular public school in our schooling community. I loved both of them dearly, but I would be lying if I said there weren’t some very tough times.

I was also always a little bit of an outsider. I never truly fit in with my family, my community, or any circle of friends. I always felt a little bit alone, and I was hyper-aware of it.

All of this contributed to my drive, though. Little hurdles didn’t bother me and I knew that I could tackle bigger problems.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I am awesome in a crisis! That might be weird to say, but I am. I work very well under pressure. I tend to see the glass as half full. I have been accused, on many occasions, of being all unicorns and rainbows, and I refuse to give them up! But, I temper these with a dose of reality. I am not idealistic. I understand the worst-case scenario of the situation I am facing. But I also keep in mind that that is the worst case, not the only case. I can find a way around the worst. You can’t be realistically positive unless you see the whole picture.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I have a client, the CEO of a company, who, in their own words, “just wants to love on people.” He’s honestly one of the most positive people I know. It’s absolutely infectious. When he couples that positivity with direct and honest leadership, people really listen. They know he cares and they know that what he is saying to them, positive or negative, client or employee, is coming from a good place. In short, they trust him to have their best interests at heart, whether he pays them or they pay him.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Clear is kind, unclear is unkind” by Brené Brown.

Clarity is so vital at work, with parenting, partnerships, even when you’re talking to yourself. It frees people from the constraints of suspicion and guesswork. It’s not difficult but it is a habit that needs to be built up. I’m not perfect but I am pushing myself to go that extra mile to become clearer when I communicate. I slow down, try to look at the whole picture, and communicate directly but from a kind place.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can follow me on Twitter and Instagram @settlesmarter. I am also on LinkedIn as Dana Look-Arimoto. And check out my Settle Smarter Podcast anywhere you usually get your podcast fix!

