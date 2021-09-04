Dana Donofree of AnaOno: “Remember, you are YOU”

Remember, you are YOU. With or without your cancer. As a patient, you can feel you were just put on a conveyer belt and you can’t get off. Remember, YOU are YOU. Try not to lose yourself through the process, have a little fun if you can. Losing your hair, try a new hairstyle? Growing it back, dye it a color you always wanted. You don’t have to have cancer consume you, you can rise above and take control.

Dana Donofree is a female entrepreneur and founder of AnaOno, a line of both comfortable + sexy intimates and loungewear strategically designed for women who have undergone breast surgery, often related to a breast cancer diagnosis. AnaOno has designed styles made for those with one breast, two breasts, no breasts, or new breasts because breasts do not define a woman, the way she feels does. Dana Donofree was diagnosed with breast cancer at the young age of 27 and launched AnaOno to promote beauty and confidence in women going through breast cancer recovery.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a tiny town in Ohio with my older brothers and younger sister. Growing up in a small town has its benefits but in the ’90s was just a little “too small” for this big heart. I headed down to Savannah of College and Design to pursue my lifelong dream of becoming a fashion designer! I started making clothing at a very young age and would design an outfit to the ball and red carpet, as well as playing dress-up with my friends and little sister, and even merchandising my new collections and charging everyone for their clothes that were pulled out of my Mom’s closet. I knew then I wanted to be a big-time fashion designer, and one day move to New York City. I was able to make that dream come true after graduating from SCAD, and in some crazy cosmic boom, my breast cancer diagnosis eventually lead me down the road of following my biggest dream ever, which was having and running my fashion line, I just never dreamed it would be mastectomy lingerie!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

She believed she could, so she DID! My motto. To count the times in my life when someone told me “It couldn’t be done.” Said “No” or discouraged me from moving forward, I wouldn’t be standing here today, both personally and professionally. I didn’t know what to do when I was diagnosed with cancer, and this saying gave me hope that I could conquer anything. Then I launched AnaOno and received so much insight as to how it wouldn’t work and how hard it would be to build a business, but I had to do it. I believe I could, so I did!

At 27, I was aware of cancer, but I was not diligent and performing monthly breast exams. I figured my once-a-year trip to the doctor was enough, because “young women don’t get breast cancer.” I was wrong, we do, and there are a lot of us. I was in the shower when I accidentally rubbed up against a lump in my armpit. I was checking in on a pimple that had developed a week or so before, and there it was, a little nodule of something that I didn’t think was there before. It felt like a tiny little pea stuck under my skin. I called the doctor and asked for an appointment to get checked out just to be sure. What happened next, I would have never imagined. The three words, “You have cancer,” came as a huge shock to me, my family, and my friends.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

When I received my diagnosis, I thought for sure that was it, I thought I would die. I had never heard of young women getting breast cancer, and all I knew was that it was aggressive and that I had to start treatment immediately. So soon in fact, that I had to cancel my planned wedding in Las Vegas. I was in surgery within weeks after my diagnosis, and then rushed into chemo, a year of targeted therapies, which was followed by 8 ½ years of hormone suppressant drugs. To be here, 11 years later, is an honor. I am grateful for every day my feet hit the floor.

How did you react in the short term?

My cancer was very aggressive and actively growing, I knew I immediately had to go into fight mode and survival mode. I was focused on anything and everything I could do to improve my prognosis, I took the most aggressive approach to my treatment and care, starting with a double mastectomy followed by reconstructive surgery. I had bad days, and I had good days. It was (and is) the scariest thing I have ever been through in my entire life.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I’m not sure the dust ever settles, the sand storm is just thicker some days more than others. My biggest misconception was that cancer was over when treatment was over, I couldn’t have been more wrong. My cancer story started after my treatment ended when I had to find some sort of way to get back to life. Everyone says “It’s your new normal.” I disagree, nothing about what you face in cancer is “normal.” There was a long time after my bilateral mastectomy that I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror, I didn’t recognize the person staring back at me. She had no hair, no eyebrows, no eyelashes, no nipples. I was lost and alone. So much of what I was going through trying to heal was not something that happened overnight for me, it takes baby steps, and I have been baby-stepping through the last 10 years, one foot in front of the other. My proudest moment, when I decided to take my life back, was when I tattooed over my mastectomy scars with a beautiful cherry blossom tree, in the shape of a demi-bra cup, as I could no longer bear to look at myself and I couldn’t find any beautiful intimates to wear, so I tattooed it! It was the moment where things turned around and gave me a new assurance that I can do things that are right for me and my body and not just what the doctors tell me.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

During much of my treatment, I was alone. I had friends and I had family that came out to support me and take me to and from the doctor appointments, but I did not connect with any other young patients until years after my treatment, and that is when I began to learn how to cope. As a young patient, it was hard to connect with others that “got it” — I was at such a different phase of my life, excited to get married and excited for the future. Every major life decision was made in 24 hours, should we cancel the wedding for treatment? Can I have kids? Will I lose my job? Once I connected with other young patients, I realized we were all going through the same thing, which helped me cope with much of the loss I experience and helped me heal day by day.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

Slow the f*ck down! Trust me, it did that, maybe not as much as some may have thought, but for me, it was a harsh reality check that I was going too hard too often. I was living the life of the fashion industry, traveling around the world, working long hours, not treating my body as the temple it was. Cancer was the hardest smack on my face I could have ever experienced. I still go hard, I still give everything my 110%, but now I know better to chill when I can chill and enjoy the little things in life just as much as the big things!

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Cancer taught me to love and appreciate the little things in life. It helped me erase a lot of toxic energy in my environment. I vowed to myself to never do something if it does not bring me joy. I reemerged with both positive energy but also a different kind of energy to change the world around us. I launched AnaOno as a part of my healing journey and I put everything on the line to do so. Launching a business in the cancer space exposed me to a lot of the trouble we face in the world, both here in the US and beyond. Breast cancer is a damaging disease, it strips patients of so much, their hair, their lives, financial, physical, mental and we aren’t doing a lot to stop it. We are dying at the same rates we have for decades; billions of dollars are raised annually but they are wasted on marketing and “building awareness” instead of going to research treatments and therapies that extend the lives of those living with terminal breast cancer. I have lost more friends than I can count. We have to do better, and I believe we can, but there is still so much to work do and the work can be exhausting.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I hope. My vehicle has been fashion, my experience as a designer allowed me to create AnaOno, the message behind AnaOno is that no one feels alone when they are faced with a diagnosis, that they have someone or somewhere to reach out to. This is both a personal and professional calling of mine. I am proud to say that the love letters we get from other patients around the world are what keep’s me going because it is more than just a bra. It is a part of your life that was taken away, and we want to bring it back. There are so many challenges when diagnosed with breast cancer, the way you express yourself, how you feel, how you dress, doesn’t need to be one of them.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

Cancer is never over. It may bury itself in the sand from time to time, and it will often rear its ugly head, but cancer is for a lifetime. Every morning I wake up and see my scars all over my body from the treatments and surgeries I have healed from throughout the years. A new pain, a new ache, a new rash, all of these send you to the doctor’s office to check if cancer has spread. Annual appointments leave you anxiously awaiting test results. I wake up every morning thinking of my cancer, I go to bed at night thinking of my cancer. Some days the voice is just a whisper, some days it’s screaming at me. These are real thoughts and feelings that I deal with every day. It reminds me life here is precious, conquer this day as if it were my last.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Find community. I couldn’t stress this enough, you have to be ready when you are ready, but all-in-all if you can find someone that you can relate too there is strength in that connection. I was diagnosed in an era before Instagram, online support groups, etc. today there are many ways to reach out and I urge you to do it before you need it because you will.

Fill every day with positivity no matter how dark it is. Find something that makes you happy. It may be taking a walk, or binging your favorite show. Whatever it is, don’t let the negativity and fear consume you, no matter how hard it is.

Remember, you are YOU. With or without your cancer. As a patient, you can feel you were just put on a conveyer belt and you can’t get off. Remember, YOU are YOU. Try not to lose yourself through the process, have a little fun if you can. Losing your hair, try a new hairstyle? Growing it back, dye it a color you always wanted. You don’t have to have cancer consume you, you can rise above and take control.

Do what is best for you and your body. There will be lots of opinions throughout the path through cancer. When it comes down to your treatments, surgeries, and other key decisions, make sure you ask, listen, and absorb what the medical professionals are telling you, but also take a deep breath and decide what is best for you and your overall health. When doctors wanted me to tattoo on nipples, I knew that wasn’t what I wanted. I stepped out and find an incredible tattoo artist that gave me something beautiful to look at for the rest of my life. Just don’t endanger your well-being and when in doubt, be sure to run any alternative decisions past your doctors to make sure you are safe.

LIVE. LOVE. HOPE. These are the three pillars I continue to rely on today. Live every day to the fullest. Love deeply and often. Hope for a better future and a chance to make a difference.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire others to be mindful of the war we have on cancer, I would ask non-profits and corporations to be responsible with their fundraising and donations. It is argued that 3–5% of the monies raised in the name of breast cancer go to researching Stage IV metastatic breast cancer. This is NOT enough. We continue to bury the ones we love because we don’t understand all the nuances around Stage IV disease, and we don’t have enough lines of treatment to extend our lifespan beyond the average of 36 months. This CAN change, but we have to be diligent and hold one another accountable for funding and the actions surrounding that funding. So I would urge organizations that “raise for a cure” to put their efforts behind just that and don’t leverage it for marketing but for the actual work that needs to be done to do so.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Hands down, Donna Karan. I grew up idolizing her fashion and her trailblazing achievements as an American-born designer. She has the rags to riches relatable story, starting at the bottom as an assistant designer and climbing the ranks with both her talent and skills. She is a designer and the successful CEO of her empire! I knew stepping into this industry that there was not a glass ceiling above my head, because others had already shattered it for those of us following in their footsteps. I was once told I would never be an executive because I had a fashion design degree from an art school, well….so did DK.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I share my entrepreneur story and cancer story on Instagram at @DaynaDono and you can visit our collections or share with others in your life that may need to know at www.AnaOno.com and through social media @AnaOnoIntimates