Dana Bruck Of Ova Moon: “Let yourself be vulnerable ”

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dana Bruck, L.Ac, MSTCM and Co-Founder of Ova Moon.

As a student of Chinese medicine, Dana received treatments that shifted the balance of her hormones and helped her realize that period pain wasn’t normal. Now, as a Licensed Acupuncturist and herbalist specializing in fertility and women’s health, Dana is on a mission to harness the wisdom of Chinese medicine in combination with functional medicine to support women’s bodies. Creating Ova Moon, in collaboration with Ariel was a way of simplifying life for her patients and helping more women have pain-free cycles. When she’s not with clients or working on Ova Moon, you can find Dana on a long hike, doing yoga or foraging for wild foods.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Phoenix, Arizona with my parents and brother. My dad was (and still is) a doctor, and my mom was (and still is) really health conscious. I had always loved science and was really athletic, but definitely grew up in a more mainstream world. Back then, something like Acupuncture was considered to be a really fringe occupation. So growing up, I thought I’d be a doctor like my dad. But I was also pretty alternative and liked to try new things. I definitely didn’t always fit in, and now looking back, I see that I was destined for a more alternative way of thinking about science and healing.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As I mentioned, my father is a western medical doctor and I grew up loving “take your daughter to work day” and getting to go to work with him, learning about the body, and watching him help people. I had started to pursue a path in western medicine and halfway through college felt like something wasn’t fully right for me so I sought out other ways to learn about the body and how to heal it. Eventually I discovered Chinese medicine and acupuncture as a way

to heal my own chronic hip pain and was hooked. I loved that I didn’t need to be injected with any drugs and that I felt better quickly. From receiving acupuncture, I had the unexpected benefit of experiencing my first pain-free period and from that moment on it was my mission to make sure everyone with a period knew it didn’t have to be painful. Through that passion and with the support of my business partner, OVA MOON was born.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The funniest mistake is probably also the best choice I ever made, which was going into business with my best friend. We have so much fun working together but now it’s impossible to hang out without talking about work things! I learned that working with friends makes work more fun but it also takes a lot of thoughtfulness to turn off the work brain and have some play time. It also means that we feel safe to be really honest with one another. With that said, it takes a high level of emotional maturity to go into business with a friend because you are balancing two relationships at once. For us, we try to keep friendship as the first priority- not an easy task.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There is a book called “The Language of Emotions,” that changed my life. In the book, the author goes through and explains what the different emotions that arise are trying to tell us about ourselves and this helped me learn to be more comfortable with the emotions that came up and pay attention to them, rather than stuff them down or avoid them. That was such a game-changer for my entire well-being.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Work hard, play harder.” I have always felt that there is no point in working hard if we don’t get to relax and also enjoy our lives. This supports mental and emotional health so much to create moments to slow down and reconnect to our more playful parts of ourselves.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Obviously, our work at OVA MOON is number one on most interesting projects. Just today, we met a woman who shared that she had debilitating cramps for two days of her cycle. After only one month of taking OVA MOON, she now has a totally pain-free cycle. Now that’s a gratifying thing to hear!

I also love gardening and supporting my friends.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Eating a balanced diet that includes vegetables of all colors. All the different colors of foods contain different nutrients and we really need to be getting the full spectrum of nutrients to be able to stay balanced in our bodies

2. Getting enough sleep. When we don’t get enough sleep our brains just can’t function properly leading to a decrease in our moods and fatigue. When we get to bed early we wake up refreshed (when we are hormonally balanced) and ready to take on the day.

3. Getting out into nature. Science has more recently proven that getting out into a forest or natural setting can actually reduce stress and increase your natural killer cells which boosts your immunity. I find that breathing fresh air and slowing down is key to balancing our busy lifestyles.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I love yoga and it has really been a savior for my life. Lately, I have been syncing my yoga practice with my menstrual cycle. That looks like doing harder, more physical, flowing classes in my follicular and ovulatory phases (the time of the month from post period through ovulation), and then more gentle and yin classes in my luteal phase (the two weeks before your period).

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Yoga — it is so important to stretch our muscles out so that our body can move with ease. This leaves us feeling open and relaxed and more balanced from other more muscle-building workouts.

2. HIIT workouts — High-intensity interval training really gets the body moving. It improves circulation in and for women, it helps with promoting ovulation. In the follicular phase of the menstrual cycle we have a lot of energy, so doing something like a HIIT workout gives that energy somewhere to go. I would not recommend doing HIIT workouts the week before your period.

3. Strengthening exercises — It takes 8 days to gain muscle and 3 days to lose it. Our muscles support our body, our bones and our metabolic system so doing exercises that maintain muscle mass is essential.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think we try and take too much on at once. We come at it with a warrior mentality and think that it’s all or nothing. I like to tell people to aim for 70%. If you can eat healthy 70% of the time you are on track. No one is perfect and I really think we are meant to enjoy life and the pleasures of eating foods that might nourish parts of us that aren’t our physical bodies.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Feel your feelings — If you need to scream, don’t feel embarrassed, find a place where you feel safe to express yourself.

2. Take ownership of your feelings — No one can make you feel a certain way if you don’t let them.

3. Let yourself be vulnerable — we weren’t meant to feel all our feelings in private and it helps them pass more quickly when we are willing to be witnessed and supported.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Smiling is contagious and I highly recommend it! When we smile and see someone smiling back we feel connected and seen which supports our emotional wellbeing. With that said, we live in a society that promotes chronic optimism, and that’s not actually aligned with the human experience. The more we can allow ourselves to feel our “harder” feelings, the more we will actually feel like smiling. It’s kind of like jumping. You’ve got to bend your knees and go down in order to jump high. No one just jumps high without first allowing their body to go down.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Spirituality is such a personal journey. Remember this: 1) Your journey is your own and copying someone else will tend to not lead you where you needed to be. 2) Take time to be alone and figure out what you need personally so that time with others is enjoyable. 3) Remember that your struggles are usually not personal even if they feel that way. Chances are, almost everyone else you know is struggling with something similar to you.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

For me, it feels like connecting with nature is the easiest way to build a relationship with spirituality. Nature is so beautiful that it is near impossible not to see our own beauty reflected back at us. It also tends to be quieter and the sounds that we hear in nature are more relaxing to our nervous system. Being connected to our spiritual body is all about getting quiet, and we really have to pull back from the daily flow of our lives to be able to do that.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Everyone deserves clean water, food, and a safe, warm, dry place to live. No matter who you are. If I could inspire a movement, it would be to guarantee every human these basic rights. There are a lot of economic implications to this that I won’t go into in this article, so I’ll just keep it to that.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Sara Blakely, I really admire how hard she worked to build up Spanx without many resources. As female entrepreneurs, it can feel like an uphill road for a while and I’d love to hear more about her journey and get some tips for how to grow in a way that doesn’t sacrifice the integrity of what we are doing.

