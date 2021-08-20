Dana Basu of everGROW: “ONCE YOU OVERCOME THE FEAR, THEN YOU GET TO BE IN CHARGE!”

ONCE YOU OVERCOME THE FEAR, THEN YOU GET TO BE IN CHARGE! This is the culmination of all of the previous steps. Learning to recognize how your perfectionism is hurting you, to see the opportunity in failure, to recognize the impermanence of all feelings, and to build your distress tolerance skills, that is when you take back control over your life! Instead of making decisions out of fear of failure, you get to make decisions about what is right for you, your work, and your life. And that is incredibly rewarding!

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dana Basu, PsyD.

Dr. Dana Basu is a licensed clinical psychologist. She is the owner of everGROW therapy, an online private therapy practice in California, and founder of Everything But Crazy, an online mental health resource for parents.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in Wisconsin on my family farm. It was a beautiful place to grow up, but not something I was aware of at the time. I spent most of my free time outside with my two sisters — making play houses out of leaves, climbing trees we imagined would take us into space, and choreographing dance routines to whatever songs we managed to tape from the radio.

I tried hard to fit in, but sensed from early on that I was a bit different. Looking back, I now know that was my highly sensitive personality differentiating me from others. It made me feel things deeply, notice details acutely, and analyze everything.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Trust yourself.”

My family was great in a lot of ways, but they just weren’t good at emotions. And being a highly sensitive person, I had a lot of them. I never learned how to utilize them to my benefit, and instead ended up feeling a lot of shame around my feelings, and as a result, around who I was as a person.

In my adulthood, little by little, I have been working on trusting myself and all the important things my feelings are telling me. Instead of interpreting them as a nuisance, I have learned to utilize that information for my benefit. This has helped guide me forward and allowed me to make positive decisions for my business and in my personal life.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Elaine Aron’s books The Highly Sensitive Person and The Highly Sensitive Child. These books were monumental for me in changing the way I understood myself. I first became introduced to the concept when I was searching to try and understand my infant daughter and all of her quirks better. While reading The Highly Sensitive Child, I kept hearing Dr. Aron describe myself. It was this sudden lightbulb that went off and everything made so much more sense.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

DRIVE- This is something I definitely inherited from my family, as we all have this incessant drive to keep going. This drive has followed me through my graduate school program, when I was drowning in the demands of the program; through my early career, when the expectations from my job nearly broke me, and in starting my own practice, when I faced one hurdle after another. Giving up was never an option, and it has helped me get to this place where I get to create the life I really want.

EMPATHY- Part of being a psychologist and a successful business woman involves the ability to understand the world from another’s point of view. This has allowed me to better understand what they might need and to respond in a way that is most beneficial, whether that be in the therapy room, on social media, or in my marketing materials.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS- The power of communication is not just in what we say, but also in how we say it. I have worked with many, many clients on this issue, helping them recognize the impact of their facial expressions, tone of voice, and body language on others. And because I am aware and able to modify my communication approach to whoever’s in front of me, I’m typically able to convey messages in a way that shows new opportunity for growth, instead of creating defensiveness or shame. In the business world, this is an under-recognized resource that allows you to get your goals met while making others feel good in the process.

Self-growth — Embracing my imperfections

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

In a world filled with gray areas, perfectionists try to live in the black and white. They essentially want to do everything exactly right, otherwise it is all interpreted as all wrong. They strive to be the best, because otherwise they are the worst. They seek out the titles of fastest, smartest, prettiest, and most successful, because anything less feels like failure.

Perfectionists have low tolerance for mistakes or human error. Those experiences can be so soul crushing to them, that they are willing to push themselves to the extreme in order to avoid them.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Being a perfectionist of course has it’s advantages! One major advantage is the external praise and recognition that being the best gets you. It can be incredibly rewarding to be recognized for your hard work, and the combination of that external praise and internal achievement can boost your self-esteem and motivate you to keep going.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I think the biggest negative consequence of perfectionism is the anxiety and stress that surrounds it. With non-perfectionists, they often have goals that are more realistic and leave more room for being human. This protects them from being hit too hard when something doesn’t go as desired.

Whereas perfectionists are often unsatisfied unless they achieve 100% excellence. Even if 99% of the situation is excellent, they will often dwell on that 1% that went awry, to the determinant of their own mental health and that of those around them. This means that even situations that are deserving of celebration are experienced as frustrating and burdensome for the perfectionist, and this can quickly squeeze out the joy in life.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Fear is often what keeps perfectionists stuck. “What if I’m not good at this?” “What if I fail?” “What if others doubt me?” These are some of the questions that might plague a perfectionist and prevent them from sleeping at night. And the anxiety around these questions can be so intense that it often feels safer to stay in the place the perfectionist is already excelling, rather than try something new that might not go as well. This leads them to keep the status quo and prevents them from growing.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

YOUR PERFECTIONISM IS HURTING YOU. When you’re the perfectionist, it’s easy to miss all the ways that your perfectionism is hurting you… but it is. This makes me think about my experience in high school, when I NEEDED to get straight As and perform best in the class. I think about the stress that went along with that unnecessary goal, all the effort that went into studying, completing assignments, and cramming in every bit of information into my head. But the goal was clearly the A and had nothing to do with actual learning, because much of the time it all left my head just as quickly as the exam or assignment was over.

For any fellow perfectionists out there, I encourage you to ask yourself: What am I missing out on by needing to be perfect? How does the stress that goes along with my perfectionism impact me? Does perfection at this thing even matter in the long run? FAILURE MIGHT ACTUALLY BE THE BEST THING FOR YOU. Sometimes facing our fears and finding out we didn’t die is the best way to move forward. This applies to overcoming perfectionism as well. Failure might be the very thing that helps us realize that we are still OK even when we are not perfect. It can humble us and help us build stronger connections with others as a result. I have two children, and both of their infancies were incredibly demanding. Because of a combination of medical problems and temperament, they had difficulties with feeding, sleeping, elimination, and traveling in cars or strollers. Essentially every aspect of their little lives at the time. And with my first daughter, I took on those challenges head on and didn’t allow them to derail my vision of “perfect parenting.” It absolutely took a toll. But it wasn’t until my second child was born, who had similar challenges, when I finally broke. I COULD NOT continue trying to be superhuman, because I had nothing left in me to try. I absolutely needed to stop and get more support. I had to accept that I was not going to be able to achieve my model of perfect parenting. And that hurt. Quite a lot. But I’m now on the other side of that (mostly) and think to myself “Thank God.” I needed to be forced out of that perfectionistic parenting role so that I could breathe. And it has ironically made me a better parent. NEGATIVE FEELINGS WON’T LAST. One of the fears that tends to coincide with negative feelings is that we will unwittingly get “stuck” in that feeling. And so we might try to avoid the negative feeling at all costs. Just like the heartbreak, embarrassment, and shame that might go along with failure or even mediocrity. But that’s not how feelings work. Instead, feelings operate like a wave. As they come rolling in we might anticipate getting consumed by them. Because for a while, they do keep getting bigger and bigger. But the wave reaches it’s peak, and after that it begins to recede. Feelings are the same. We see them approaching, getting bigger and bigger, and it can be scary. But if we stay the course, eventually that feeling will reach it’s peak, and then begin to recede. JUST TOLERATE THE ANXIETY. For perfectionists, the feeling that we are often avoiding is fear or anxiety. If we can just be perfect, then we won’t have to experience the fear of what happens when we suddenly aren’t perfect. But that perfectionism comes at a cost (as I described above) and so you might find yourself ready to overcome it. And if so, distress tolerance is a key tool in doing so. Distress tolerance relates to our ability to tolerate difficult situations and emotions without resorting to our fight/flight/freeze responses. It means learning how to sit with the discomfort of anxiety and fear and not letting those feelings dictate our reactions. In my work, there have been different moments when I’ve missed an important detail. And when I come to realize it, I am quickly flooded with anxiety. But instead of trying to pretend the mistake didn’t happen, to blame it on someone else, or to give up entirely on the goal, I just sit with that feeling for a moment. It’s not that I want to ignore the consequences of my mistake, but I want to make decisions about what to do next from a place of thoughtfulness and not reactivity. And the only way to do that is to pause. To feel the emotion. And give myself space to consider my options. ONCE YOU OVERCOME THE FEAR, THEN YOU GET TO BE IN CHARGE! This is the culmination of all of the previous steps. Learning to recognize how your perfectionism is hurting you, to see the opportunity in failure, to recognize the impermanence of all feelings, and to build your distress tolerance skills, that is when you take back control over your life! Instead of making decisions out of fear of failure, you get to make decisions about what is right for you, your work, and your life. And that is incredibly rewarding!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m a psychologist who has worked with a lot of people to heal their childhood wounds, and most people didn’t even realize they had any. Perfectionism can be one of the ways that people learn to cope with those wounds. If I could inspire a movement, my mission would be to inspire everyone to heal the wounds from their past that hold them down. Many times we are the way we are because of our past experiences, but we are not destined to live those unhelpful patterns out indefinitely. I would love to see regular participation in therapy become just as routine as a visit to a primary healthcare provider, so that people can let go of old burdens and create new patterns that allow them to live more freely and joyfully.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I can’t decide between Dan Siegel, MD and Brenè Brown, PhD!

Dr. Dan Siegel, a psychiatrist and author, is just amazingly brilliant, but has the ability to turn difficult topics into digestible information for those of us who didn’t attend Harvard Medical School. Despite his knowledge and prestige, he is still a highly relatable human. I have loved his books No Drama Discipline and The Whole Brain Child, but he has several more, including some on the benefits of mindfulness that I have on my reading list!

And Dr. Brenè Brown is a professor and researcher who has devoted her work to the study of shame and vulnerability. I love the candor and humor she brings into her work, and I really respect the knowledge she offers around the ways that shame influences all areas of our lives, both personally and professionally. She has books, TED talks, Netflix shows, and a podcast, that are all well worth the time.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can read my latest blog posts at everGROWtherapy.com and everythingbutcrazy.com. You can also follow me on Instagram @everythingbutcrazy.

