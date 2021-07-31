Dan Riskin: “Know when the customer doesn’t know”

Know when the customer doesn’t know. There’s an opposing view for every axiom. Sometimes, a customer doesn’t know what they want until it’s shown to them. You might have to prototype something a customer can’t imagine before they can give you feedback.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dan Riskin.

Dan Riskin is the founder and CEO of Verantos, the market leader in high-accuracy real-world evidence (RWE) generation. Recognized across the globe as an expert in healthcare AI, Dr. Riskin has developed products that influence the care of millions of patients annually. His advocacy includes testimony before Congress on the 21st Century Cures Initiative and serving on the Health Advisory Committee for two presidents. He is Adjunct Professor of Surgery and Adjunct Professor of Biomedical Informatics Research at Stanford University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in a suburb of LA and was always a geeky kid. I got my first computer and began programming when I was five and started entering computer competitions when I was 12. Given my interests, I wasn’t exactly popular and saw the inside of a locker more than once in junior high. But by the time I entered high school, my love for science and math became an asset. I enrolled at UCLA at 16 years old and was able to join a warm and welcoming community of students.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ve been fortunate enough to have many interesting moments throughout my career, but one that really sticks out is the time I found myself at a banquet in Taiwan with a number of the country’s elected officials to discuss healthcare strategy. It was the first meaningful global touchpoint I’d had. I’m fascinated by cross-cultural work, but I hadn’t given much consideration to how cultural customs are just as important as the work being done.

I had told my hosts prior to the dinner that I’m a vegan, but what I didn’t realize is that it’s custom in Taiwan for everyone at a table to share a meal, meaning they pass around many dishes, and everyone takes a little bit from the same dish. I also didn’t realize it would be a 12-course meal! My hosts were incredibly gracious and prepared each course for me separately, which was a lot of food. I knew it would be considered rude not to eat the full meal, but after the sixth bowl, I was struggling. Everyone else at the table just took what they could eat, but here I had 12 full bowls all served to me.

That was one of several nights in my career when I wasn’t sure I had the stomach for the work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was a young business student at MIT, one of the board members, David Morgenthaler, took an interest in me. He saw potential in a young doctor who loved technology and data. He was kind enough to guide me in my career and suggested to me that I’d thrive in Silicon Valley. He introduced me to Tom Fogarty, one of the leading surgical innovators of our time — he invented the balloon catheter and made a career as an innovator and investor. Tom Fogarty would eventually introduce me to Tom Krummel, who was the Chairman of Surgery at Stanford at the time, and he invited me to Stanford for an innovation fellowship.

These three people are leaders in their fields and were mentors to me. They brought me to the Bay Area, showed me how to shape my career, and ensured I was trained and had thoughtful guidance along the way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The future is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed.

– William Gibson

So much of the work I do is attempting to bring the most modern science to patients that would not otherwise have access. Whether it’s artificial intelligence to enable value-based healthcare or advanced data and technology to enable tailored therapy and precision medicine, I want to enhance the healthcare system and provide benefit to patients globally. That’s why I support US policy efforts and try to enable good science across continents.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Perseverance. Persistence is the only thing that got me through those early years when funding was hard to find, the market was difficult to understand, and the best business model wasn’t clear. I relied on my perseverance to keep pushing forward.

2. Compassion. There are a lot of reasons to allocate time to a given effort. My work has always been driven by providing a meaningful impact to others. My efforts are grounded in compassion and a desire to make lives better.

3. Focus. It’s easy to see a thousand opportunities to do good, but it’s critical to select the best ones and stick with them. You have to focus your energy.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

Healthcare has reached a critical juncture. Fifty years ago, we embarked on a journey to practice evidence-based medicine, where we used randomized clinical trials to shift from practicing medicine as an art to practicing medicine as a science. But back then, most patients only had one disease and most diseases only had one or two treatment options. This is no longer the case.

Today, most people receiving care have multiple conditions and there’s a variety of treatment options for each one. There isn’t enough data in randomized trials to know the best solution, but we’re still relying on the randomized clinical trials framework — one condition and limited treatment options — to make decisions. It is no longer sufficient, but right now, it’s how we advance healthcare.

We need information for patients with multiple conditions where there are multiple treatment options available. This is often called subgroup analytics and comparative effectiveness. We must look at routinely collected data, which represents hundreds of times the amount of data compared to the data available from randomized trials. This information allows us to use advanced technologies like AI to understand what treatments work best for individuals. The goal is to achieve tailored therapy, which is also known as personalized medicine or precision medicine. There simply isn’t enough data in randomized clinical trials to know what treatment is best for any specific subgroup.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Verantos applies artificial intelligence to routinely collected health data to understand what works and doesn’t work in routine care. In this way, the next patient can benefit from what was learned from previous patients. Most people think this is already happening, but you’d be surprised to learn how hard it is both operationally and scientifically to get valid insight into the most effective care for unique individuals.

How do you think this might change the world?

Right now, most people receiving healthcare are treated as a large group, such as all patients with diabetes or all patients with hypertension. But, people are unique. Having better data and evidence allows doctors to tailor therapy to provider personalized or precision medicine. This is the next revolution in healthcare.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Early in my career as a trauma surgeon, I saw a patient who was in a horrible car accident and had suffered multiple organ injuries. At the time, I didn’t have the ability to research other individuals who had suffered similar injuries, which would have helped me determine the best approach for care. Because that technology didn’t exist yet, my patient was dependent on one human, and I knew one human couldn’t possibly know all the right answers. Fortunately, this patient did well. But, every time I saw a person with a unique set of conditions, I wondered what other doctors had tried and how it worked out. This was critical information that I didn’t have available.

In the end, I took it upon myself to figure out how to get the information and generate usable evidence from it. To that end, I founded Verantos, which has become a leader in the space.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

As we move from only using randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to make decisions to taking advantage of real-world evidence, we will increasingly be using big data and algorithms to determine the best care possible. Good data and the evidence generated will profoundly impact care. But if that evidence is low quality, we will see a harm in the standard of care. Recent examples of this can be found in hormone replacement therapy and early COVID studies that needed to be retracted. Bad information inevitably leads to bad outcomes. We must keep a close eye on the validity of the evidence to ensure we are properly using information to benefit patients.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

1. It’s all about the people. Building good technology requires people who are expert and dedicated.

2. The customer knows best. You can’t build technology in a vacuum. Talking to our customers early and engaging them throughout has always led to the most powerful products.

3. Know when the customer doesn’t know. There’s an opposing view for every axiom. Sometimes, a customer doesn’t know what they want until it’s shown to them. You might have to prototype something a customer can’t imagine before they can give you feedback.

4. Iterate, iterate, and then iterate more. No product is ever built right the first time. Build, use, learn, and refine.

5. Get your product used. Products that sit on a shelf don’t get better.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

If I have to tell someone why they should strive to make a positive impact, they probably aren’t the right person for that type of work. People who are driven by a vision have a need to make the world a better place. That drive can’t be taught.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Michael Pollan. He’s an author and journalist who writes powerfully about the intersection of science and culture. I think he’s one of the best journalists out there and has a meaningful impact on society.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Verantos.com

www.linkedin.com/company/verantos/

Twitter: @VerantosRWE

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.