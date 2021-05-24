Dan Prince of Illumisoft: “Don’t underestimate the value of data”

Don’t underestimate the value of data. Data has become so important to making good decisions that you cannot forsake it even though you may not understand now why you need it. It is always better to collect more data that it is to collect only what you need. Be mindful though that the data you collect falls into two categories. Functional data, and personal data. Regardless, it needs to be secured and it needs to be impersonal. The cost of collecting personal data about people or their actions is expensive. Keeping data about people is extremely expensive in terms of risk. The risk of digital terrorism is high and the cost of being hacked is much higher if the data you are storing has personally identifiable information in it. You can save dates and times and actions and clicks and button pushes. You just cannot store anything about anybody unless you’re willing to take that risk or you’re willing to make the effort to secure it and to ensure that your systems are never hacked or broken into. There is an entire army of people out there wanting to steal your information and it is a constant battle to keep it protected.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dan Prince.

Dan is a longtime advocate of healthcare innovation and owner of illumisoft, a custom software company based in Kansas City Missouri that works with hospitals and physicians across the United States. Dan is passionate about optimizing healthcare systems and increasing positive healthcare outcomes and is focused on delighting his clients. Dan considers one of his greatest skills to be translating technobabble into easily understood layman-speak.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Way back in the 70s, my parents bought a couple of IBM100 desktop computers for their court reporting and deposition business. When the machines weren’t being used for work, I would get to spend my time messing around with them. They came with a book that explained the operating system and I was the only person in the family that took the time to read it. I enjoyed trying all the examples it provided. Then one day when my mom was having trouble figuring something out that she wanted to do with the machine I just happened to know the answer. From that day on, I was the computer guy in our family.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

When I first started out in business, I knew very little about anything that I needed to know about. For example, I didn’t know anything about contract management, resource management, taxes, or accounting. I did know a bit about building a highly capable team. I knew how to speak a potential clients’ language and how to understand what they wanted and needed. So, I was able to acquire several well-paying projects all around the same time. Accordingly, I then hired teams of people to complete those projects.

As the projects proceeded, I spent a lot of time focused on the quality of the teams’ interactions and the quality of their results. But what I didn’t spend a lot of time on, was making sure that new projects were being won. So, when my existing projects ended, all about the same time, I had zero work for my teams to continue to work on. I look back and I think it’s funny now that I was so naive. But at the time it didn’t feel funny at all. I had to let go of about 17 people all at once, including two of my sons! It really was not fun at all. At the time I thought it was one of the worst days of my life. In retrospect I’m happy it happened because I learned a lot of valuable lessons through having the experience. I learned about process management and how not having processes in place prevented me from seeing the writing on the wall. I learned about estimating project completion dates and matching those with accounting numbers. I learned about team management and resource management.

There were a lot of benefits to that experience as well. One benefit was that I was able to get rid of the bad hires that I had made. I had been slightly afraid to let go of those people because I had allowed them to become the people that had the most knowledge on their projects and losing them would have been very bad for their projects and I was also worried they would have some form of retribution to my company. But, with the projects ending, they were no longer critical. I learned that if I had let them go when I learned that they were problematic I would have been a lot better off than I was keeping them around until the end of the project.

Another lesson I learned was that I needed to be focusing my time on getting new business to replace projects long before the projects were finished. That meant also that I would need key people in place to build teams, architect projects, and manage results.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

When I began my college education, I had the misperception that the colleges role was to teach me what I needed to know. Early on, after taking a math test, on which were questions that hadn’t been lectured on, I went and complained to the instructor that they had not taught this material. The instructor told me, with a very matter-of-fact demeanor, that they were not responsible for my education. I was. They said, if I didn’t like the way they were teaching it then I should go and learn it myself. I was a bit incensed by the lack of concern and considered it a challenge to prove that I didn’t need them to teach me anything. From that day I was never unprepared for a class nor for a test. I made it my duty to prove that I did not need them to teach me anything. All I needed was to know what I would be tested on.

From that interaction I learned that I was capable of learning whatever I needed all by myself. Even though I was acting out of spite, I found that I had gained a sense of accomplishment and confidence that I wouldn’t have had before taking responsibility for my own education… Sometimes it helps a person more to make them do for themselves.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am an avid reader. I’ve read hundreds of books in the last 10 years and many of those have made a significant impact on my way of thinking and viewing life. Most recently though I would say that the book, “Antifragile: Things that Gain from Disorder” by Nassim Nicholas Taleb really opened my eyes to the notion that nothing is either one thing or another. What I mean by that is this: there are very few binaries in the world. Many things are simplified by looking at them in binary terms and it’s easy to begin to think things really are binary, but most of the time they aren’t. Take gender for example, until the last couple of decades people were universally taught that there were two genders, male and female. But we are all aware now that a fair number of people are born with anatomy that doesn’t fall cleanly into one of the two default genders. Other examples might include daytime or nighttime, happy or sad, love or hate, good or bad, etc. Nothing is binary, we’ve just chosen to accept things that way and have trained our brains to use it as a mechanism to help us make determinations and decisions more rapidly.

Thanks to having read this book, I have started to question myself every time I find myself using categorization as a means of deciding something. I’ve found that if you untrain your mind from using those kinds of notions, to stop limiting everything by categorization, you begin to recognize a variety of alternate views which allow you to make better decisions and respond to life more creatively and in my opinion, more appropriately.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

When I first started illumisoft, we were not a purpose driven company. My only goal at that time was simply to stay in business and to do so we aimed to provide our services to anyone and everyone that needed them. I didn’t even know what a purpose driven company was, but I knew I could help any business reduce costs and increase efficiency by modernizing their processes with technology and intelligence.

A couple of years into it we completed a project that helped a local hospital doing diabetes research and we learned something very valuable. At the conclusion of the project, we learned that the results of the work that we had done was going to benefit hundreds of thousands of children with type one diabetes live longer, happier, healthier lives. The joy that I felt personally provided such a great level of satisfaction that simply reducing business costs paled in comparison. Knowing that the work we had done helped so many people was a real-life changing experience. Since that day we have revamped illumisoft and turned our focus on providing services only within healthcare and healthcare research companies. We realized that it’s not enough to build good solutions; it’s not enough to delight our clients; We want to provide a benefit to the world or it’s just not worth doing.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Yes, we are working on some exciting ideas around healthcare and minimizing the impact of some of the deficiencies that exists within the healthcare system. It’s a little too early to talk about any of the details but I can say that we will be using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and game theory with the goal of making healthcare more efficient, and therefore more affordable, and to produce better results from patients’ perspective. Our ultimate desire is to find ways to reduce the bottlenecks by eliminating mundane, tedious, time consuming tasks, allowing caregivers to focus on their patients. We truly believe better technology in healthcare will result in better healthcare for both patients and caregivers.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

It’s hard to say exactly what digital transformation means because it’s really just a buzzword that represents an idea. The idea is that technology and technological advancements have made possible so many opportunities to change our businesses in ways that we might be currently blind to. I say blind because most businesses have done things the way they do them so long that they just can’t seem to imagine doing them any other way. It’s a lot like being nose-blind. For most, it’s not just blindness though, we either don’t know new opportunities exist or we don’t understand how to take advantage of them. We do know though that however we are doing something right now, there are probably hundreds, possibly thousands of different ways to accomplish the same goal. Like, we don’t just mail a check anymore, we can Paypal it, Venmo it, Google Pay it, do an ACH, etc. There are just so many different ways of doing things.

So, when you talk about Digital Transformation, you’re talking about taking advantage of those different ways and those opportunities in a way that produces an increase in efficiency, or a decrease in effort, or whatever it means to your business to increase the bottom line. Ultimately what Digital Transformation gives us is an opportunity to have an advantage over our competitors. That’s why you can be a startup in a garage one day and take over an industry the next. Digital transformation at its core means evolving as a company, shedding whatever skin we think we need to wear and adopting a different persona, a different method, and a different way of doing things in and around our business.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Almost every company can benefit from digital transformation. But the companies that are going to benefit the most are the companies that struggle because of the complexity that exists within their business or industry. Industries like the financial industry can really benefit and have benefited well by moving toward automated transactions and faster trading quicker execution, etc. But I think the industry that can benefit the most is the healthcare industry. There are so many complexities in healthcare that we have yet to even understand them all. There are ideas being tested and trials taking place that are literally astounding with what they can do.

At the same time Digital Transformation in healthcare has many nuances that other companies might not need to consider. For instance, in healthcare we must constantly think about the ethical considerations that go along with automation and the use of technology. For example, we can create artificial intelligence that can predict a diagnosis better than a doctor but, if we utilize that technology and begin to trust it then we ethically, must know how it works. The truth is that with artificial intelligence we rarely know exactly how it works. There are theories that believe that only artificial intelligence can fully understand how an artificial intelligence algorithm works. Therefore, we have an ethical dilemma because if we allow machines to make decisions for us then we must know why they made the decisions they made. We must be able to rule out any possible biases that might have gone into those decisions.

Due to sensitivity and ethical considerations needed when dealing with human beings, we must approach innovation and digital transformation judiciously, but we have great optimism for the massive improvements that we believe it will yield.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Several years ago, we were asked to help build a prototype data aggregation platform that was designed to help understand why diabetics differ so radically in the benefit they receive from insulin injection. At the time there was a significant benefit in the utilization of insulin, but it wasn’t anywhere near what you might have thought. I think at the time the number was 85% inefficiency. That inefficiency was based on when the patient had eaten their meals, what they had eaten, how long between the meal and when they injected insulin, the type of insulin, how much insulin was injected relative to the types of food they ate, how much exercise they had gotten earlier in that day and many other factors. There were literally dozens of different possible reasons why then inefficiencies existed. I’m not a diabetic, but I can tell you that if I were, I would want better numbers than that. I would want to know how exactly how exercise affected my need for insulin. I would want to know what I could and couldn’t eat without reducing that efficiency or whether I needed to inject it at all. So anyway, we began work and the first part in aggregating any amount of data is to collect it. So, we built a platform that allowed us to connect with several different wearable devices and other data aggregation platforms like Garmin for instance. The client’s initial estimates were in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and expected the project to take over a year to build. But because we knew how to do things in a nonconventional way, we were able to put together the entire platform for a fraction of their estimate and to implement it in just a matter of months. Since our focus was toward delighting our client, we were able to finish under budget, ahead of schedule, and built a system that will benefit hundreds of thousands of diabetics.

Another client presented us with a challenge of how to integrate multiple remote physicians and neurosurgery observers for a surgical collaboration solution. The idea was built around the notion that if you have more eyes watching what’s going on and commenting on how the surgery is being implemented you have much better outcomes. To accomplish this remote collaboration we provided audio, video, and text-based user inputs. It was critical that every comment and statement be sequenced with each other even though they were possibly coming from all over the world. We spend a lot of time figuring out time stamping and basic record keeping synchronization. We had to know exactly who said what and when and what decisions were made because of those comments and statements. We collapsed all the inputs into a single record of the surgery that could be viewed and reviewed and commented on by other physicians later. People that need to undergo neurosurgery now have significantly better chance at positive outcomes. The surgeons of people that might have surgery in the future will have a much better record of previous surgeries to study and to work with.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Some companies can transform themselves much easier than others. A lot of that depends on how entrenched in their thinking they are and their willingness to adopt change. Are they willing to think about things outside of their traditional perspectives and let go of their preconceived notions about how things are supposed to be? I’m sure it can feel a bit like jumping off of a cliff. As soon as you decide that you need to change and you begin to adopt that change it can lead to so many other parts of your business that need to also adapt. What also can be a bit tricky is the people that might be resistant to change. The bigger the company the more resistance and the more effort you need to put into managing those. This is called organizational change and there is an entire discipline focused on it. It looks at change efforts from a human perspective and not just technologically. They look at what will change, but also how the change will impact individuals, the culture, and the company’s relationship with their community.

Any change that you’re asking someone to undergo must be logical to that person or they will resist it. Sometimes it’s difficult for people to understand why change is being made because the benefit to a change might not be directly related to their job. You must take the extra effort to walk them through how the processes work so that they understand and buy into the change. Other times it will mean that you are altering relationships with current vendors or suppliers of goods and much like the people that work for you, those relationships need to be managed carefully as well. One must not ruffle the feathers of a supplier without explaining why it is good for both of your interests.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Start with your client. Understand your client’s journey through your service or product offering. How your clients experience your company will be the most important aspect in the future. For example, there is a current trend in the world of providing less and less customer service. You can go out to any website and try and look for a phone number or even an email address and they are very difficult to find. Often when you do find a number and call it you will get an automated service and never get to speak to a real person. In the future, the companies that are winning at customer experience initiatives will win the advantage over their competition. If you keep your focus on your customer, it doesn’t mean necessarily that you hire an army of support people to handle calls but what it does mean is that you do your best to provide them quick and easy access to answers and solutions. It also means you are transparent with them about what to expect and when to expect it. For instance, you can put a chat agent on your website that takes their question or concern and lets them know how it’s being handled. You can follow up with an automated email to tell them that they’re important to your business and how long it will take for you to respond to their message. Send them another email when your support person receives the message and another when there is a response. Always keep your customers in the loop and don’t let your drive to digitize lose focus on your client.

Determine how you will measure success. There are many ways you can measure success: Reduced cost, increased efficiency, increased customer engagement, reduced turnover, reduced head count etc. If you don’t make up your mind what you’re trying to achieve, you’re likely going to wind up failing at the Digital Transformation game. Decide what matters most to your business. Figure that out before you set out on a path to transform. You need to make sure that what you want to transform your business into aligns with your values and the values that your company stands for. Digital transformation is complicated and as a result it is easy to get lost when you’re down in the weeds of change. It’s important to have a defined set of values and a vision for what you want your company to be in the future. Think about these things. What do you want your company to stand for? What do you want to represent in terms of your social values? What limits are you willing to place on what you’re willing to do to achieve your goals?

Think about the amount and cost of technical resources once your transformation is complete. Why does this matter? A lot of companies will cut corners as they are developing their new processes and digitally transforming their companies. They do it in such a way that they require high-cost technical resources to fill in the gaps. Rather than taking the effort to fill in those gaps with technology they wind up filling them with technical resources. Technology folks are expensive and will continue to grow in cost. This kind of thing occurs when a company doesn’t look at the entire picture while transforming their business but looks only at departmental processes and tries to optimize those individually. Inevitably when you optimize processes in a vacuum like that the overall transformation still requires a fair amount of technical hand holding. Hence the need for technical resources. In my opinion, it is better to build the system right from end to end then it is to cut corners and save dollars up front only to spend more in the long run. There used to be a TV commercial about changing your oil. It said you can either change your oil now or you can change your engine later. I think the slogan was “pay me now or pay me later” and there was a greasy auto mechanic that was just waiting to take your money.

Don’t underestimate the value of data. Data has become so important to making good decisions that you cannot forsake it even though you may not understand now why you need it. It is always better to collect more data that it is to collect only what you need. Be mindful though that the data you collect falls into two categories. Functional data, and personal data. Regardless, it needs to be secured and it needs to be impersonal. The cost of collecting personal data about people or their actions is expensive. Keeping data about people is extremely expensive in terms of risk. The risk of digital terrorism is high and the cost of being hacked is much higher if the data you are storing has personally identifiable information in it. You can save dates and times and actions and clicks and button pushes. You just cannot store anything about anybody unless you’re willing to take that risk or you’re willing to make the effort to secure it and to ensure that your systems are never hacked or broken into. There is an entire army of people out there wanting to steal your information and it is a constant battle to keep it protected.

Don’t forget to test early and test often. Often when a system is digitized, we just expect it to work from then on. But there’s a much better chance that parts of it break frequently. This is because as we transform our companies we are often integrated with other systems and other companies. Since systems evolve and grow there’s always a potential that our connection to those other systems could break. Depending on our dependence on that other system your entire system could go down just because one of your integrations fail. As a result, it is important to build system tests and to run them frequently. System tests tell you that everything is working correctly. Also, it’s important to have backup systems in place. This is called redundancy. If one system fails, you need another one to pick up where it left off to minimize the cost of failure. Additionally, there are platforms in place now that allow you to record everything your system does and to look at it analytically. You can set alarms and warnings that go off when certain data is seen, or patterns immerge that you know represent a failure of the system. Don’t think you build it and it’s finished. You cannot just transform your system and expect that it is working correctly from that point forward you must consider how you will monitor and recover your system in the case of failure. A famous example of why this is important is Knight capital group in 2012 lost about 10 million dollars per minute because they failed to test their system on 1 of 7 trading servers. They wound up losing close to 450 million dollars in a short period of time.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

How do you create a culture of innovation? In a word, transparency. You must have a culture of complete transparency. Beyond the obvious that means you can’t pay some people more than other people without knowing and sharing exactly why you do it. If you hire prima donnas and they cost you more money, you must be prepared to justify those costs to your other associates. If you cannot, then you’re introducing social inequity among your staff. You should focus on building a team and not just hiring individual contributors. Make sure that everybody knows why you are hiring the people and that they always know what your expectations are. Also, make sure you can justify everything about your company to everyone in it. If you feel like you need to hide something from your employees or your officers or your staff, it’s an indicator that you haven’t fleshed out everything yet.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You haven’t failed until you quit trying.” If you attempt to do anything worthwhile you will stumble. You will make mistakes. You will not take a direct path to success unless you are simply lucky. If you believe in what you’re trying to accomplish and you’re willing to learn from your mistakes, the only other thing you must do is keep trying. This is not something you have to remember as much as it is simply a way of life. Accept that struggle and challenge are natural and embrace them as the path to success. Doing so allows you to take more chances and thereby increase your risk of finding the path to success. In my life it is true that making incorrect guesses are far more valuable than guessing correctly. This is because guessing incorrectly moves you in the right direction and give you additional knowledge. Making correct guesses only move you in the right direction, but often without the knowledge of knowing why they were correct.

How can our readers further follow your work?

linkedin.com/company/illumisoft

twitter.com/illumisoft

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!