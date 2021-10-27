Dan Olson of UpCity: “Invest in people development and training”

Invest in people development and training. A business is only as good as its people, and that’s why fit and that professional development plan I mentioned earlier is crucial. Our company has worked with outside consultants recently to provide management training to our next group of leaders. It’s proven to be valuable in that we already see the progress they’ve made and the confidence they’re building to carry our business into the future.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview Dan Olson.

Dan Olson is co-founder and CEO of UpCity, a resource that connects millions of businesses with over 100,000 B2B service providers they can trust. He is active in the Chicago startup community and has spent his career building technologies that enable businesses to gain visibility, build reputation, and grow revenue. Dan was named one of Crain’s Chicago Business’ Notable Entrepreneurs of 2019. He lives in the Chicagoland area with his wife, children, and two lovable dogs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in a small town in Indiana, and my parents instilled a lot of values in me, including treating people with respect, working hard to attain your goals, and focusing on family and community. As an adult, I’ve been shaped by my wife of over 20 years and our two children, along with a great community of friends and colleagues.

Professionally, experiences that have shaped my life have come with working for and with early-stage businesses and the entrepreneurial highs and lows that come with those experiences. I was really lucky to be early in my business career when the internet and mobile-based business models were just coming of age, including being a part of a SaaS/services startup that ultimately was purchased by Google. I consider myself extremely fortunate to be living in an age where the speed of transformation around data and commerce has changed more in the last 20 years than it did in the previous hundred.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

In the knowledge economy, power will continue to lie with the talented employee base and not the employers. If you still have the mentality that “I’m the boss,” and people need to do what you want because you said so, you will never be successful now or in the future. This has been a disruptive force in the past 10 years, and it won’t change.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer.” But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs, it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

Great timing on this question as I have a daughter who is a senior in high school; college has been a hot topic in our house for the past year or so! It’s a bit of a shame there is even some debate around this, but the cost of college growing 6%+ annually over the past 20 years while wages have remained relatively stagnant really creates difficult discussions around the value of college education. Here is why I think college still makes sense for many young adults:

U.S. colleges in particular continue to be regarded as the best in the world for good reason. The amount of knowledge you receive and mental training you get can be absolutely invaluable as young people look to join the knowledge economy I mentioned earlier.

Colleges also provide a means by which young people can become independent and more reflective adults as they develop life skills and social skills that can be just as important as the educational benefits as people go forward in their careers.

The one caveat can revolve around what area of study a young person wants to get into. Unfortunately, the “return on investment” calculations, which weren’t needed in the past when college was way more affordable, are now prevalent in many students’ and parents’ minds. For example, going to Harvard for 90k dollars a year could be really difficult for someone who wants to be a kindergarten teacher as our society, unfortunately, doesn’t reward kindergarten teachers much from a monetary perspective. In this scenario, parents and students are still definitely thinking about college and getting a degree in teaching, but most likely looking at alternatives that don’t leave them saddled in debt for such a long period of time.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Job interviews are a two-way street — job seekers need to be prepared to discover whether a position is a good fit for them, not just get the job at any cost. A recent article in The Atlantic studied happiness at work and found that it wasn’t as much about the “what,” but about people, values, and sense of accomplishment. Ask about company culture to determine whether it’s a good fit for you. Did you like and respect the people that you interviewed with? How will your performance be measured and how will it contribute to the overall objectives of the company?

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

With the automation and AI disruption, job seekers need to continue to evaluate their career options and interests and think through what skills in the marketplace are difficult to replace with machines. It is now a new element to the decision matrix for new college students and young professionals to build up knowledge and expertise in fields that are least likely to be disrupted. Jobs that work directly with people and require the human touch like doctors, nurses, salespeople, etc. are good examples. Also, I don’t think many purchase decisions in the business world will be serviced by a machine over a human being.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

At UpCity, we currently have a “work from anywhere” culture and provide both remote and in-person employment opportunities. I personally think the culture of five days in the office is dead as we’ve learned a lot in the past year and a half. Make sure you have the proper processes and tools in place to allow people to work where they want and try to optimize for both productivity as well as building a connective culture. It’s not going to be easy to find the right mix but, that cat is already out of the bag and business owners need to figure it out quickly.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

In an increasingly global marketplace, digital communications and connections are paramount to successful businesses. We will need to continue to move technology forward to identify ways for human connection and collaboration. Coupled with this will be the need for better cybersecurity measures for organizations both large and small to mitigate risk as much of our lives become increasingly digitized.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Company culture is not one-size-fits-all. I think employers will find challenges in defining the best culture for their organization and employees and then accepting that not all candidates will be the right cultural fit, even if their skills are right for the job. Employees, on the other hand, may no longer seek their “dream job” but their “dream culture.” In the example of remote vs. in-person work, an employee who would like to be in a vibrant office culture may not be a great fit for an organization that is mostly working virtually.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

Employers shouldn’t just focus on base salary, but overall benefits that can assist employees in building their safety net: from healthcare and wellness benefits to 401k contributions, benefits can help build the safety net that many employees are missing. Additionally, focusing on work-life balance for your employees can provide them with the time they need to focus on their financial well-being and overall health and wellness.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

As I mentioned, I have two wonderful children. I have watched them, along with their friends, grow up in an increasingly accepting and diversified society. I believe this next generation will focus on respecting everyone for who they are, and we will have a workforce that values respect, transparency, and skill over “fitting in.”

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

At UpCity, we build development plans for all employees that not only focus on upskilling for their current position but also focus on their future. I want every employee to be set up for success for their next position after UpCity.

Employers should focus on ensuring that employees have the right skills for their next position. This may seem counterintuitive to retention, but it results in a happier workforce, in addition to prepping your team in the event of job loss, either at your organization or in the future.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Look to inspire your team around why your business exists and how it can help people, the industry, etc., and less around what your business does. One of our company’s foundational principles is transparency. From the executive leadership team to the newest junior associate, we come together frequently to share not only results that directly impact our business, but also the wins we help our partners achieve. For many employees in any organization, it goes beyond hitting internal financial goals. People want to know that their work makes a difference, that it means something. Focus more on what you can do to give your employees the next great career opportunity at your company. If you get to a point where you can’t offer that to someone, as painful as it is, you need to help them find that opportunity somewhere else. We always look to promote from within when it makes sense, and that’s often the case. From the moment a new employee joins our team, we begin working on a plan for productive and meaningful professional development. That said, we also are happy to help in any way we can if we have someone who feels like it’s time to move on. Again, transparency is key. Invest in people development and training. A business is only as good as its people, and that’s why fit and that professional development plan I mentioned earlier is crucial. Our company has worked with outside consultants recently to provide management training to our next group of leaders. It’s proven to be valuable in that we already see the progress they’ve made and the confidence they’re building to carry our business into the future. Educate your team on more than just how to be a great salesperson, service manager, etc. Provide insights and transparency on your business and develop them more as business professionals. It’s good for them and for your business. In nearly every small and medium business, you’ll find most people wear many different hats. That’s not a bad thing at all. Cross-departmental knowledge allows everyone to better understand the direction of the business as a whole rather than the view from within their specialized silo. Automation and AI will create significant disruption in the business world in the next 10–15 years, but with disruption comes business opportunities and an ongoing rethink of how business gets done. As it relates to your own business, you need to ask yourself, can the product or service you offer be automated away or at least dramatically reduce the complexity and cost of what you offer? If yes, then you need to be a leader in unearthing what automation can do and either pivot to a new business model or look to get out.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

We just celebrated my Mom’s 80th birthday and I shared a great “Life Lesson Quote” she gave me when I was young. Growing up, I took school pretty seriously — maybe too seriously at times — which made me a little nervous when I went into school every day. So when she dropped me off at school, she got in this routine of telling me each time, “Do your best… and then the hell with it!” It sums up a lot about Nancy Olson who is a caring but tells-it-like-it-is woman. Especially with all of the crazy things going on in our lives and the many variables we can’t control, all we can do is our best, and that’s all that can be asked of us. I think my mom’s life lesson quote resonates even more with me now than when I was in grade school or high school.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

President Obama, are you out there? It would be great to connect with a fellow Chicagoan who has and continues to inspire many while also being viewed negatively by many others. His perspective on our evolution as a country in the face of so much disruption as well as the challenges our democracy faces going forward would make for amazing conversation!

