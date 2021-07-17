Dan Meyer of Nehemiah Manufacturing Company: “Investing in people is the best business strategy”

Investing in people is the best business strategy, think of employees as family members rather than staff and exceed their expectations

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Dan Meyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Nehemiah Manufacturing Company.

Dan is CEO & Co-Founder of Nehemiah, a successful profit-with-a-purpose manufacturing company whose name-brand home and baby care products include those in the Tide, Febreeze, and Downy families. With a mission to build brands, create jobs, and change lives, Nehemiah employs and provides opportunity to those with criminal backgrounds or substance abuse struggles (Second Chance). Dan is a serial entrepreneur with 35+ years of senior management experience in CPGs like P&G, and he is all-in on the crusade to combat recidivism and generational poverty through second chance hiring practices. Dan also inspired the Beacon of Hope Business Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to educating businesses on the benefits of implementing Second Chance programs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

While I have decades of CPG experience, held senior management positions at many large multi-national companies and have co-founded two startups, when it comes to my current company, I often say “I knew the why before the what.”

I sold my previous company, Changing Paradigms, in 2006 and under the terms, I had to stay on in a consultative function. This provided me a much-needed moment to reflect on how my next endeavor could not only be financially successful but also how it could bring greater good to my local community which suffered from high unemployment and lack of opportunities. After teaming up with my business partner Richard Palmer, we approached the Cincinnati city government to ask the question: What does the city need most? The answer: Jobs for the hard-to-hire. And so, in 2009, Nehemiah Manufacturing was born.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

For me, it is not so much a singular instance or story, but rather a core value that is the foundation of what drives me every day: my Catholic faith.

From the beginning, my faith has always been important to me and has fueled my daily intent to try to make a difference. From early on, I have been active in the community (in our church, with our kids) spending time on numerous Boards, running festivals and the like. In my previous startup, as we realized financial success, we would tithe as a company, allocating 10% of the profit to inner city ministries. It is that practice of giving back through time, talent and treasure that has always been a central principle of what I believe, and I try to live that every day.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Since childhood, I have maintained a tremendous passion for excelling… in everything I do. Even as a young student in the classroom, I believed in consistently giving a minimum of 100%. I had this competitive nature and was drawn to sports, even played through college at the University of Pennsylvania and while I could acknowledge that I wasn’t the most naturally skilled, I really believed that I could out work people. In a way, sports served as a veritable microcosm for my career path in the corporate world; you may lose one game, but you get back up, learn from the experience, determine how to get better and then go after it harder.

That’s probably why I got into brand management and loved it. I was given a brand like Windex, for example, and was able to take it to its highest profitability ever. And that was the benchmark that I constantly chased, how to take each brand to the next level.

You see, there is no “magic” in how to achieve success. It comes down to consciously committing to excellence, working harder than anyone else in the room (or on the field), persevering every day, and leaving it all out there. When I started out in my career, I wanted to know the fastest way to get promoted to the next level, and then my goal became to beat that. So, I gave it everything I had to exceed my boss’ expectations. If they asked for “A,” I gave them “A+B.” And it paid off.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Everyone’s journey is influenced by people they encounter along the way and when I was at Quaker Oats in my mid-20s, I was fortunate to work with a man named Dave Cole. I was on the marketing side and he was on the sales side and we were tasked with creating a new division. Dave was older and more experienced than I and he taught me so much about treating people the right way, leading by example and the value of a level disposition- he was a real Steady Eddie. His lessons stayed with me and I made sure that when I started my first company, he had a seat on the Board. Dave went on become Coinstar’s CEO among other notable C-suite roles and I’m grateful we remained good friends for so many years.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I developed, what I like to call, healthy habits early on and in addition to staying physically fit and well informed on current events and the cultural zeitgeist, it includes nurturing my spiritual wellbeing. I believe in servant leadership and that is reinforced by my Catholic faith, so I read the Bible each morning as a moral compass to start my day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

For me, it all comes down to being purposeful in how you make a difference. So, my mantra would be “Each and every day, make a difference. One person, one day at a time.” If we all could do that, I think the world would be a better place.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

The problem of the affordable housing shortage has always existed, but it is getting amplified and exasperated in every city where there is gentrification. Urban poor communities are unfortunately being displaced to areas that cannot support the migration because of little to no new construction. This gentrification is happening in cities across the country; we are seeing it firsthand here in Cincinnati.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

Every year, more than 6,000 people exit the prison system in Cincinnati seeking purpose and career opportunities. Through Nehemiah’s support, these men and women — deemed “hard-to-hire” due to past criminal records and struggles with addiction — are empowered to become self-reliant, productive, and proactive employees and members of the community.

We meet each employee where they are in life, understanding their story, their background, and the unique variables which govern their life. When we began using social workers here at Nehemiah to establish and implement our comprehensive support services offered to our second chance workers, the FIRST thing people asked for was help securing affordable housing. It became abundantly clear that access to housing was the first hurdle to address when we were onboarding folks.

Early on, however, I realized that simply finding the locations was not enough because the options that existed, even via nonprofits getting federal support, were still too expensive. Some of these properties went as far as to charge upwards of 60% of someone’s income, when the norm should have been closer to a 30% level.

So, we took matters into our own hands and created Nehemiah Properties. We started with a four-family building, fully furnished the units, and then charged our tenants half the market rate. This was all in the spirit of helping people get their footing. We then provided tools and encouragement to guide them to save money and eventually move on. This program served as a first step towards a longer-term solution.

But we cannot scale this alone — building alliances to complement what we are doing is critical to manifesting housing options for our employees. We actively work to build partnerships with local companies that own properties around our urban communities to negotiate discounts. We also engage in conversations with developers that are putting together affordable housing complexes and explore ways to carve out discrete units for Nehemiah.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

Nehemiah is dedicated to uplifting the local community through Second Chance hiring practices. Our comprehensive benefits and services include financial, health and wellness, legal, housing, addiction, transportation, job training, and continued education.

In regard to the housing crisis, I am deeply grateful that we are able to meet the housing needs of our employees and where they want to live. In particular, I am tremendously proud of a new initiative we recently instituted, the “first time buyer” program, for those employees that are ready to purchase their first home. If they meet certain financial criteria and are actively accumulating equity, we will match it up to $5,000 as a gift to accelerate their ability to get in their first home. So far this year, we have had four recipients and I cannot overstate just how profound that experience has been to witness hardworking, determined, loyal, folks realize their housing dreams.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

I think it is less about what home builders can do and more about what other business leaders can do. To address some of these housing problems, business owners need to first offer sustainable employment to the underserved and marginalized because there is a strong correlation between employment equity, inclusive capitalism, and access to affordable housing.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

It comes as no surprise that our local community programs need more funding and while we are starting to see some of that happening as a result of the recent federal and state stimulus packages, it is a slow trickle down to the cities.

In the city of Cincinnati, instead of relying solely on federal allocations, we are looking at private funding as well. Challenges of this magnitude are best confronted through cooperation and collaboration from all sectors. I firmly believe that in any social crisis, the business community needs to engage because ultimately, they are the ones that have the dollars and the jobs — two critical components in addressing the affordable housing deficiency.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

My focus is around empowering the marginalized. Second Chance individuals have been historically alienated from re-entering the workforce, a vicious cycle which ultimately fuels the recidivism epidemic and contributes to generational poverty.

This is an incredibly complex issue, but as a starting point, the first legislative change I’d like addressed is to have the punishment fit the crime. There is a total and compete disconnect between how long people are incarcerated relative to what they have done.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. In business, it will cost twice as much and take twice as long to build profitability so be well capitalized.

2. Find a purpose driven company and surround yourself with people with a shared passion.

3. Make sure there is consumer demand. 😊

4. Monetize without disrupting the integrity of what you’re trying to do, align financial investors with company values.

5. Investing in people is the best business strategy, think of employees as family members rather than staff and exceed their expectations.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It is my firm belief that business leaders have a moral obligation to be a force for good and a catalyst for change. If I can affect any type of national movement, it would be to inspire a wave of second chance hiring programs.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Michael Jordan: He is one of the most dominant sports figures in history that had such a tremendous passion for winning and refused to accept anything less. He made his teammates better by relentlessly pushing them to be their best. I’m no Air Jordan, but a similar ethos is in my DNA.

