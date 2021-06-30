Dan Greenberger: “Trust Your Talented Friends”

There are plenty of great artists whose work is born from pain, and whose story is written in tears. You don’t always have a choice in such things, but if you do, why not enjoy the process instead?

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dan Greenberger who has been a TV writer in Hollywood for the past 25 years, writing for sitcoms, talk shows, animation, reality, short films, and YouTube. He’s worked for the past 10 years as a Writer/Producer for CBS Television, creating trailers, features, and comedy videos for How I Met Your Mother, Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, The Big Bang Theory, and many more. The Boys Next Door is his first novel.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Evanston, Illinois, a shy and studious kid. In Junior High School, I discovered a talent for walking onto a stage, saying something funny, and getting an audience to laugh. That changed everything for me. I went from plays to standup comedy and finally into television, and I’ve never looked back.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

By my last year in Junior High, I’d gathered enough self-confidence to run for class president, and I won. Not because I was particularly popular, but because I gave a funny campaign speech, and it absolutely killed. (To this day, I swear it’s the biggest laugh I’ve ever gotten from an audience in my life.) I never developed a taste for politics, but… making an audience laugh? Yes please.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The first sitcom I ever wrote for was a cop comedy called Public Morals, produced by the great Steven Bochco. For a network comedy, it was a little risqué — it dealt with the Vice Squad of the NYPD — but the show had a great cast and some very talented writers. Just before it premiered, however, the show got bad-mouthed in the press as “filthy” and “immoral” by that champion of Family Values, Bill Cosby, and the show was pretty much dead on arrival. Ain’t karma a bitch?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on my next novel, which is based on my years in Junior High School. It was a very interesting place at a very interesting time, and probably the three most terrifying years of my life.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

At one time I was developing a TV show with Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols. He’s a very interesting guy — and though I didn’t get to know him well, I have one vivid memory. I first met him over lunch at a fancy hotel, and he ordered two dozen raw oysters, which he insisted I share with him. I had never eaten a raw oyster in my life, and I found the prospect pretty repulsive. But it was Johnny Rotten, for heaven’s sake, and I was pretty sure this was some kind of test of my nerve or something, so I obliged him and choked one down. He saw the pained, nauseated expression on my face and leaned toward me, with a big, evil smile. “Have another,” he said. The show never got made, but in the years since I’ve developed a great love for oysters, and whenever I eat a nice fresh one, I think of Johnny Rotten.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

What the Beatles did for me — and I think they’ve done this for a lot of people of my generation — was teach me how to be an artist. Not in some pretentious way of “living an artistic life,” but in a very concrete, specific way: how do you make a song? How do you make a painting, or write a novel? How do you do 26 different versions of a song, and only then does it become “Strawberry Fields Forever”?

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I don’t know how much goodness I’ve brought to anything, but when I consider how I’ve spent my career, I like to remember a quote I once heard from one of my heroes, Mel Brooks. (He and Carl Reiner, to me, are the Washington and Jefferson of American comedy.) “I like a good cry as much as anyone,” Brooks said, “But comedy… is where the human spirit soars.”

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Since my novel is all about the early days of the Beatles, here are five things that no one ever told me about being an artist… but which I eventually learned from The Beatles:

1. I Should Be Working Like a Dog.

When a young, unknown band called The Beatles went to Hamburg in 1960, their contract required them to play 5 to 6 hours every night, six nights a week, for nearly four months without a break. (And remember, this is playing 3-minute rock and roll songs!) That’s a lot of playing, and a lot of practicing. In the course of those four months, they transformed themselves from a pretty decent bar band into what would become the greatest rock band of all time. Do what you do, over and over again, do it until you’re fed up and exhausted. You will get very good at it, very fast.

2. Be a Sponge

Even in their early days, before they started writing their own songs, The Beatles were notorious for constantly learning new material. Whenever they heard a new song they liked, they put it into the act. Never stop learning! It keeps your act fresh, and it expands your frame of reference. You will improve as an artist the more you take in from others.

3. Trust Your Talented Friends

When Paul McCartney joined the band in 1956, he was a 15-year-old kid who had never played professionally. John Lennon, the leader of the group (and a full two years older) had a choice to make: either remain the undisputed leader of the band or step aside and let a 15-year-old kid become a full and equal partner. Lennon made the right decision — and so should you. If you are lucky enough to work with someone of exceptional talent, do not let your ego get in the way. Team up, and conquer the world together.

4. Keep Moving Forward

When the Beatles played in Hamburg, they alternated sets with another Liverpool band, Rory Storm and the Hurricanes (featuring Ringo Starr on drums.) Rory’s band was very slick and professional and were known for playing the same set of songs, year in and year out. The Beatles were just the opposite: they changed their sound with every performance and continued to do so with every new song and every new album. Don’t repeat yourself! You’ll get bored with it eventually — and so will your audience.

5. Have Fun

There are plenty of great artists whose work is born from pain, and whose story is written in tears. You don’t always have a choice in such things, but if you do, why not enjoy the process instead? Listen to the outtakes from the Beatles recording sessions, and you’ll find that they never stopped laughing — at each other, or at themselves. If you have a good time with your collaborators, you will look forward to the work, and not begrudge the long hours it takes to make it perfect.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Peace and love. Why mess with the classics?

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

Easy answer. Paul McCartney. When people ask me about my book, I tell them that the ultimate reward, for me, would have nothing to do with money, or notoriety, or good reviews. It would be for my phone to ring, and the voice on the other end to say, “Dan? It’s Paul. Your book is bloody marvelous. How did you get it all so right?”

