Dan Goodman of Varsity House Gym: “Be quick to give when you can”

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dan Goodman.

Dan Goodman has been a co-owner of Varsity House Gym since 2009. Goodman and his partner Joe Riggio specialize in training local athletes and people in the local community to improve fitness and performance. Goodman and Riggio serve as consultants for gyms and training facilities across the United States as well as in Europe and Australia.

Goodman graduated from the University of Rhode Island.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in New Jersey with my parents and younger brother, Matt. I’ve always had a love for sports and food — the latter eventually putting me on a track to become out of shape and weak.

In fact, freshman year of high school, I got cut from both the basketball and baseball teams. That disappointment pressed me into doubling down on getting more fit not only for sports but to help improve my confidence.

I planted myself in the school gym every day. I met a lot of friends there, and working out kept me focused. By the time senior year rolled around I developed myself into a team captain. This awarded me the opportunity to be recruited to a few schools to play.

I chose to take a preferred walk-on spot at the University of Rhode Island. My first-year coaches barely knew my name. I loved being part of the team, but I would be lying if I said it didn’t feel like a bit of a derailment to my progress. It became immediately apparent to me that I had to work even harder to become a major contributor to the team. After a year and a half of hard work and focus, our head coach, Tim Stowers, called my family to deliver the exciting news that I had EARNED A FULL SCHOLARSHIP at URI.

I went on to play in 33 straight games for URI; starting in many of them. I’m thankful to my parents who instilled my work ethic and perseverance. They taught me that when you commit to do something you must see it through — quitting when things get hard was not an option.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

I worked at a local sports performance gym as a front desk liaison, assistant coach and football camp counselor so I had exposure on the ins & outs of the gym and most importantly how to make money in the industry.

While home in New Jersey and prior to going back for my fifth football season I ran into a bit of a problem — I was working out with my then coach — Joe Riggio — who casually mentioned he’d be going out on vacation — who was going to train the crew?! What would I do to prepare for the season? Joe was stumped, as he hadn’t left his training business for a vacation — ever. I mentioned that after graduation, I’d be willing to help him from a business standpoint — at least there would be two of us and would be able to cover training sessions if the other were away. The idea of partnering with Joe and being a part of VH started to excite me — I spread the word about Varsity House and successfully referred quite a few local athletes. That summer we came up with a business plan and executed on it the following May. You can say the rest is history.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

I had the good fortune of partnering up with my business partner and mentor Joe Riggio at a young age. He had laid a solid foundation for success. This enabled me to add ideas that really helped propel a business that was already well on its way to being established.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

Do it while you’re young, hungry, and don’t have anything to lose.

If giving advice to someone who’s a bit further along in their career, I defer to Gary Vaynerchuk and his advice of, “Do not quit your day job until your side hustle is paying you more than your salary.”

You cannot outrun the ‘time in’ in a service-based industry. Long hours are inevitable. If you’re currently in a 9–5 role you need to log your hustle hours prior to and after work and on the weekends for quite some time before making that leap of faith.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

Athletes love their sport. They love the preparation, the competition, the adrenaline rush, but there isn’t an athlete in the world that loves going to practice every single day! When you turn your passion into your profession there will be different stages or ‘seasons’ if you will. Being accepting of those changes and welcoming it will keep it fresh.

My role today as opposed to 2009 is markedly different. I attribute that to getting out of our space 5–6 times per year to learn from experts in our field and others.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

You control your own destiny. You are only confined by your own vision and it can become obsessive.

I don’t check email in the morning.

I keep a checklist of 1–3 primary tasks daily that have to get done for the health of the business.

And most importantly, I’ve learned to nicely (and strategically) say, ‘no’.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

When we first started, we had a very small team of Joe, myself, and our head coach who is now our GM Mike Capriglione. Our sole focus was service business, growing, and building infrastructure.

It was coaching clients 40 hours per week.

Now my specific role has moved into coaching our team and holding management accountable. Seeking and seizing growth opportunities for the company as a whole and forecasting for what’s to happen in the coming years as opposed to the coming weeks!

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

Yes! When you’re in an entrepreneurial role you wear a lot of hats — one of those hats is the ‘problem solver’. When problems start to mount it’s natural to think, “Do I really need to keep doing this?”

I vividly remember finishing my 3rd year in business. I was working long days and in total hustle mode. The days off were few and far between, sacrificing a lot of time.

Then we came to a slow season in the business. I remember a conversation with my dad in which he said, “This is when you have to hit the gas and turn this into a real business or find another career.”

We were working tirelessly so I wasn’t sure what to even do to make it a “real business.”

That’s when we hired an outside consultant for perspective. This gave us a bipartisan view of where we needed to be focusing our efforts. It helped channel our energy. The next 2–3 years we enjoyed exponential growth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on we had thousands of Varsity House postcards printed. In our down time we would go to local businesses and introduce ourselves and ask to hang one in the window.

It was the fall of 2010 and there was a big upcoming high school football matchup — thousands of people would be in attendance.

So, we rounded up a crew and went to the parking lot to put a postcard on every single car! That following Monday we got a call from the school athletic director and a formal solicitation complaint from the school. We didn’t know that was against the rules!

Needless to say our marketing skills and savvy have increased since then but that was a great learning experience!

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

My family is a driving force to keep pushing.

We have a team that relies on Varsity House to provide a career path as well.

Leadership ability is more important now more than it’s ever been as the stakes have changed.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

The cool thing about having such a supportive community is that we’ve been able to really make an impact with some local charities. Our annual strongman competition has raised over 150,000 dollars for the Michael LaViola foundation over the years.

My son, Chase, had to spend some time in the NICU at Valley Hospital. They took such great care of him and my wife, Dana, and we asked what we could do to help. Every November is prematurity awareness month. Last November we were able to fundraise 8,000 dollars for the parents and families that had to spend the holidays in the NICU. We’re going to keep this tradition of giving going!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Patience — You can’t outrun the 10,000-hour rule. Mastery comes from time spent.

Improve your financial acumen — I had very little awareness or care about the finances associated with running a healthy and sustainable business. This now is a primary focus!

Think bigger — in business you are only limited by your mindset towards growth.

Simplicity is the key — Early on we over complicated way too many processes. Whether you want to scale or not you should have redundant systems to give you the ability to do so. That only happens if the operating system of your business is simple!

It’s okay to say ‘no’ — early on we said ‘yes’ to anything and everything that came our way! If you spread yourself too thin it’s impossible to stay locked in on the core focus of your business.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Be quick to give when you can. This can be moral support, ask someone how they’re doing, donate to charities, show up for friends, don’t speak negatively to or about people.

These small habits compounding over time will not only bring you success but it will improve the positive impact on your life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never mistake activity for achievement.” — something I heard every single day during my formative years in college and I repeat this to everyone in our town hall presentations monthly.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

This is the hardest question to answer.

In regards to business Warren Buffet was a keynote speaker to my class. It was a large group discussion but his insight, experience, and storytelling ability was unlike anything I’d ever heard.

A lunch with the Oracle of Omaha would be pretty cool!

It’d be great to have a conversation with a coach like Bill Belichick, someone that’s instituted organizational excellence at the highest of levels for years.

