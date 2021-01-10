Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dan Folger Realizing His Dream of Traveling the World

Traveling the world, taking pictures, documenting everyday life is what keeps Dan Folger going every day. Despite the hustle and bustle that characterize most major cities of the world, Dan refuses to give up or buckle under pressure. No can refute Folger’s claim that his decision to be a photographer is more passion-driven than driven by the money or fame attached to the profession. Dan Folger is a 27-year-old photographer and entrepreneur from Pittsburgh whose experiences have shaped him into the man he is today.

Travelling is a very crucial part of life as it is the best way to get out of the busy schedule. It is also to experience life in different ways. Travelling is actually a good remedy for stress, anxiety and depression. It also improves mental and physical health. We only have one life and we should thank it for making us more advanced creature on this planet. Not only do we get to experience the beauty of nature, different geographies, topographies, and people. Travelling is all about exploring new places, cultures, cuisines, rituals and styles of living.

For someone who grew up in Pittsburgh, where life comes at you real fast, and without warning, Folger admits that his childhood and teenage experiences (especially those he acquired in Pittsburgh) are part of what made him the man he is today. According to him, Pittsburgh teaches many lessons, especially about the seasons, which in turn helped him understand what it’s like to get up when it’s freezing and go outside to work. At a point, working a 7 to 3 job under freezing conditions was also Folger’s reality. Being around the ghetto and the suburbs greatly helped him become a well-rounded person, and when asked if he has any regrets about growing up in Pittsburgh, “I don’t regret it or wish I grew up anywhere else.”

Folger admits that veteran photographer G Derrick is his biggest inspiration while growing up. Having watched Derrick handle all of YMCMB’s photography and video recordings at one point in time, all Folger wanted at the time was to grow up and be like Derrick. His lifelong dream of being in the limelight came to fruition when he worked directly with Wiz Khalifa during the DayToday web series recording. Folger admits that this period left a lot of positive marks on his career. Some other artists that Folger has worked with also include Travis Scott, Diddy, Asap Rocky, G-Eazy and more.

Since time immemorial, humans and animals alike; have valued the importance of travel. One of the greatest advantages of travel is that it takes you on a journey into new worlds that you would have never been exposed to. Traveling allows you to meet people of different cultures, with diverse traditions and distinctive lifestyles. As you travel and discover these newly found worlds, take a moment to reflect not only on the differences that you observe in their lifestyle and behavior but on the things that unite us.

Outside the music scene, Folger has full focus at The GLD shop, a lifestyle, fashion, and jewelry company which he co-founded with his childhood friend Christian. So far, the company looks to cater to people looking to look good and make fashion choices that make a statement. Five years later, the company is on track to do $50 million in revenue before the end of this year, per documents reviewed by Business Insider.

Folger has the tendency to start a lot of new things. He often works on multiple things at once, but he is still not the type to stop fighting his passion just because he is overwhelmed with work. Even with the appeal of quitting hanging above people’s heads, they should know that holding on and fighting till the end is more beneficial. Taking a risk is an integral part of entrepreneurship, and every successful person has taken at least one risk in their business or life.

