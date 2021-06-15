Dan Biagini of Foundations Investment Advisors: “Don’t get overwhelmed with information”

Are you looking for a product or a plan? Some advisors are thorough in their planning, taking into account not only investments but all the pieces of the financial plan puzzle. Others tend to lead with a certain investment as an exciting “product” they think you might want. This type of advisor works for a “do-it-yourself-er” who manages their own plan. Be aware of whether you need a product or a plan and then which type of advisor you are meeting with.

As part of our series about what one should look for when hiring a financial planner or adviser, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dan Biagini, from Foundations Investment Advisors.

Dan Biagini is the Chief Distribution Officer for Foundations Investment Advisors. He works to develop and implement improvements to help advisors’ businesses grow quickly and strategically. Dan focuses his efforts and time on developing innovative products, tools and processes to help advisers scale their practice.

During his time at Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, Dan’s responsibilities included educating advisors on the use of fixed indexed and indexed variable annuities within a financial portfolio. He also served as a consultant in partnership with Pimco, the world’s largest fixed-income manager, to launch a new company offering a competitive indexed variable annuity in Australia.

Dan graduated from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota with degrees in business and real estate. He holds his Series 6 and Series 63 securities licenses and a Minnesota life and health insurance license.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was fortunate to have successful entrepreneur parents. I intended to follow in their footsteps and join the family business, but when the housing market crashed, I saw their real estate business take a real hit. They were forced to change their lifestyle and start all over in many respects. I wanted to emulate their hard-working entrepreneurial spirit, but I wanted to be more prepared for market volatility. I started my career with Allianz Life of North America. During my eight-year journey, I became an expert on insurance solutions inside of a portfolio and developed a knack for helping advisors build holistic financial plans that are prepared to withstand another market correction.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

I often presented on stage to rooms full of advisors. Finance isn’t always the most exciting topic, so in order to keep undivided attention, I decided to relate my financial presentation to golf. At one point I was on stage juggling a ball on a golf club while presenting. The room went silent. You could hear a pin drop. When I was done, the room erupted with applause, and I received a lot of praise for the presentation style. Unfortunately, many of the people didn’t remember much of the subject matter I presented, instead just remembered the golf metaphor and juggling. They may not have learned anything, but they were sure entertained.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At Foundations Investment Advisors, we partner with advisors to do all the behind-the-scenes work and create holistic financial plans so the advisor can focus on the relationships with their clients. This helps take their business to the next level. We have an in-house application system to make the onboarding of a client smoother and our fintech solutions create a meaningful and memorable experience for their clients. We give our advisors exclusive tools to help differentiate themselves in the marketplace. For example, we created the Foundations Card, an alternative to a traditional bank checking or savings account. Our advisors’ clients have an opportunity to earn more conservatively while still being in control of their cash.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

I was able to identify a tipping point four years into my career at Allianz. I would meet regularly with actuaries, CFP’s, CPA’s and anyone else I could learn something from. What evolved from these conversations was knowledge of a holistic approach to educating an advisor on the construction of a financial plan. I could get in the weeds on how certain investment vehicles were built, how they were utilized in the financial plan and how to best explain complex topics to the average investor. This confidence allowed me to gain credibility with advisors who have been advising for twice as many years as I’ve been in the business.

What three pieces of advice would you give to your colleagues in the finance field to thrive and avoid burnout? Can you give a story or example?

1. Learn from real-life examples. Textbooks and classes can help with a general knowledge base, but you won’t fully grasp a financial concept until you have experienced it personally or helped someone who is currently experiencing it.

2. Create your own opportunities. Over my career, I never had a colleague or boss set up a meeting for my benefit. I was always asking to be a part of a project or asking colleagues and industry professionals to get a coffee or lunch to learn more about them and what they did. Through this, I was able to fast-track my career from a broad range of knowledge and relationships.

3. Don’t get overwhelmed with information. The financial industry changes daily. It can be overwhelming to keep up with new financial vehicles, specific investments and what’s going on in the news. Try to learn one or two things at a time really well and then move on to the next.

Ok. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now move to the core focus of our interview. As a “finance insider”, you know much more about the finance industry than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to hire a financial advisor (not you :-)), which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing? Can you give an example or story for each?

1. Are you looking for a product or a plan? Some advisors are thorough in their planning, taking into account not only investments but all the pieces of the financial plan puzzle. Others tend to lead with a certain investment as an exciting “product” they think you might want. This type of advisor works for a “do-it-yourself-er” who manages their own plan. Be aware of whether you need a product or a plan and then which type of advisor you are meeting with.

2. Are they captive or independent? Some advisors are captive to their company which, unfortunately, can limit their offering to only what their company has. If they are independent, they can offer you most of the solutions available in the marketplace.

3. How are their fees calculated? Some advisors will charge a percentage of the assets they manage; others will charge an upfront fee for their services. One isn’t necessarily better than the other, but you need to decide what makes the most sense for your individual situation.

4. What are the fees in your investments? Depending on the financial vehicle used, there can be underlying fees. Again, not all fees are bad, but you should be aware of what you are paying and what you are getting for that fee.

5. What is the advisor’s communication style? An advisor should be helping you understand how your finances could affect your future and then plan accordingly. You don’t have to navigate your future alone. The goal is to create a long-term relationship with strong communication between the two parties.

I think most people think financial advisors are for very wealthy people. This is likely not actually true. Can you explain who would most benefit from hiring a financial advisor and why? Can you give an example?

Most people would benefit from a financial advisor, regardless of wealth. However, the more wealth you have, the more complicated your finances typically become. This is why the stigma of “I am not wealthy enough to have a financial advisor” exists. Anyone who wants to be in control of their finances should meet with an advisor. If they can’t manage your specific scenario, they should be able to help you get organized and provide some education that will benefit your financial situation.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Two individuals in my career showed me first-hand you should give significantly more than you receive in any relationship. I used to have the mindset that I shouldn’t do something for someone because they would never do it for me, so why waste my time? This was the wrong mindset. These two people constantly give their time, money and experience to their network, without anything in return. They also just so happen to be the two most successful business owners I know.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Real financial literacy to high schoolers and college young adults. In my opinion, the curriculum for finance in schools today focuses on the textbooks of equations or definitions. I’d love to have a basic class on real-world financial preparation. Some example topics may be how to pay off student debt, how to buy your first home, how to qualify for a mortgage, how to select the right insurance, how to open a brokerage account or IRA — things that all young adults should know in order to have financial success both early and late in life.

