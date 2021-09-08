Damon Fletcher: “You have the power to change your outlook and become the person you always wanted to be”

I would create a movement that would motivate people to chase their dreams no matter their current situation. You have the power to change your outlook and become the person you always wanted to be.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Damon Fletcher.

As a child, singer/songwriter Damon Fletcher was nearly born blind. His vision was saved in a surgery, and that gift set the stage for the joy and perseverance with which he continues to define his adult life.

In March of 2020 when the pandemic began to alter the lives of everyone on the planet, Damon Fletcher didn’t lose focus on his lifelong goal: making music and inspiring others. Motivated by this genuine purpose, Damon is dedicated to the ebb and flow of creativity and all of the ways that it can help heal. In this spirit, Damon released his debut video, “Hustle with a Purpose” (featuring the Crushboys) last May, which was followed by the success of “2miles” (featuring the Crushboys) and “Ready” (featuring Cupid).

“I feel anything is possible with perseverance and drive. The deficiency I suffered from as a child toughened me up and made me believe I can do anything,” says Damon. Damon Fletcher has proved to himself and to the world that he is a modern day renaissance man who can do it all — even during a global pandemic.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/d8b3839e99a97201158ed9bf7e7d7ca0

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and went to high school at Airport High School. During school, I discovered theater and participated in musicals, such as Bye Bye Birdie, Godspell, and Pippen.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

While watching a MasterClass that Usher was teaching, I had crossed paths with LL Cool J, and had the lucky opportunity to speak with him. In that moment, he gave me the words I needed to hear to push me into starting music. Fast forward years later, I am now working with Grammy-winning talent which is mind-blowing.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career

Due to the fact that this all started out of fun, my whole career has been interesting. When I started, I didn’t know it would turn into this. In hindsight, taking the advice I did from Usher, I should have expected it to turn into something bigger like a career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Like anybody else, when you are first starting something new, you make mistakes. Although I don’t recall a particular time, I believe that mistakes are something you can learn from and have fun with. It is something that builds you as a person.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Aside from working on a few projects with Grammy-winning artists, I am currently awaiting the release of my new Single “Catchin Dreams” along with a music video for it. Which is set to debut on Wednesday, August 25th

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I feel that it is important that the entertainment industry, both in film and television, not only be diverse, but equitable as well. Having people of all different backgrounds and races represented in the media can help push children from underrepresented communities to strive to chase their dreams and goals.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Luckily the pandemic really slowed things down for me and the rest of the music industry, which in turn allowed me to learn and grow at a much better pace. Of course I knew that none of this would come with ease, but starting off not knowing much and having to figure out how to make my own music and content was the fun and exciting part to me. I don’t really have 5 things I wish someone had told me before I began this journey. I am grateful for the lessons I learned along the way and lessons I am continuing to learn.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s honestly hard to burn out when you simply love what you do and have fun doing it. I would say this to a colleague, “once you’re not having fun anymore it’s time to reevaluate your future and where you want to go with your future to continue to have fun,” Change is good every once in a while.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would create a movement that would motivate people to chase their dreams no matter their current situation. You have the power to change your outlook and become the person you always wanted to be.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am grateful for Usher, LL Cool J, Cupid, Bow Wow, Zaytoven and NeYo. Each of these brothers has helped me elevate my music to where it is, as well as where it’s going.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Chase your dreams, not the money.” During the height of the pandemic I was home alone so I used the spare time to make my own music, as it was always a dream of mine to become an artist. During that time I found that when you chase your dreams and work hard, everything will start falling into place.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.:-)

A person I would love to sit down and have a private conversation with would be Usher. I’ve had the chance to briefly speak with him backstage at his concert in Vegas. Usher is really the inspiration for my music creation process. I watched his MasterClass and applied everything I learned into my own music and since then I have been creating Usher level music.

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on Instagram and tik Tok: @thedamonfletcher. My videos are on my YouTube channel, and my music is on all streaming platforms including iTunes and Spotify.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!