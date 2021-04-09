Damon Atabay’s Five Golden Insights of Entrepreneurship

Social media influencer and entrepreneur, Damon Atabay needs no introduction. He is a heartthrob and a prolific basketball player and model. He has a dynamic personality with a no-nonsense attitude that helped him become one of the most sought-after Instagram models with more than 33.2k followers.

Damon Atabay never forgets to inspire the youngsters with the right attitude and skills that may help them achieve their dreams. He is also quite popular among his followers for his handsome look and dashing personality. His followers closely follow Damon because of his inspiring persona. He also regularly shares entrepreneurial insights with his fan to keep them updated.

Here are 5 entrepreneurship lessons that we can learn from Damon Atabay

Start Early

Damon feels that entrepreneurship is a serious life goal. You can’t wait for everything to become normal and then to start your firm.

If you are ambitious, hard-working, and wish to be your own boss, then entrepreneurship is the key.

“Once you have decided to become an entrepreneur, then there’s no need to wait any longer. You have to start your enterprise with whatever resources you have. You can multiply your resources later once your business starts growing. You should start your entrepreneurial journey early as it will help you get some additional time to adjust to the changing business environment,” Damon Atabay stated.

Education

Every aspiring businessman and woman must complete their college education first before plunging into entrepreneurship. Your academic credentials will not only help you cope with the ups and downs of business more confidently, but also inculcate essential entrepreneurial traits like humility, patience, self-confidence, interpersonal skills, and compassion.

Respect All Jobs

Damon feels it’s necessary to treat every job with utmost respect and dignity. Before you become a successful entrepreneur, you may have to work really hard towards managing your resources. In such a time, you may need to arrange your necessary resources by working part-time or doing menial jobs.

In the case of Damon, he worked as a bartender at a top-notch hotel and that helped him learn a lot of things about business. It shaped up his professional journey inspiring him to start his own entrepreneurial venture soon.

Make Good Contacts

Damon Atabay attributes all his success to the people around him. He is especially thankful to Los Angeles because a lot of people helped him while he was setting up his own firm there. Damon got to learn a lot of things and intricacies of business from his contacts.

He is also grateful to social media as it helped him acquire a lot of new clients and prospects apart from meeting new people.

“Business is all about making new contacts. An entrepreneur can’t live in isolation. He has to make new contacts and thrive. Also, more people you know greater is the possibility of your business growth,” Damon added.

Family

Damon Atabay wouldn’t have been successful if his family hadn’t come forward and supported him. So every entrepreneur must respect their parents and understand their hard work.

“When I decided to carve my own path, my family stood beside me and fully supported me in my endeavor. I am really obliged and grateful to my parents and extended family members to have helped me fulfill my life goals when things seemed utterly impossible,” Damon Atabay concluded.