Dalton Skach of Gold Gate: “Traction”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Dalton Skach.

Dalton Skach is the CEO and Founder of Gold Gate, a luxury real estate investment fund manager that offers HNWIs the ability to own multiple second homes throughout the world for a fraction of the cost. Based in Austin, Texas, Gold Gate was started in 2020 to address the pain points currently faced in the second homeownership industry which included high operating costs, lack of property use, limited options, no path towards liquidity, high fees, and more.

Thank you for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Certainly. Thank you for having me. I graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in Entrepreneurship and Real Estate. Six months after college, I started my first business which offered consulting services for private equity groups, institutions, and REITs that were looking to acquire off-market commercial real estate opportunities. Over a period of three years, I sourced over $250M worth of deals while I worked remotely and while traveling to almost 40 countries throughout the world.

In May of 2020, I traveled back to the United States in order to start a new business. Originally, I wanted to start a private equity group that invested in commercial real estate. Next, I pivoted to a new business model where I was going to fractionalize individual luxury properties for multiple investors to own. Last, I pivoted again to my current business model which consists of creating, syndicating, and managing luxury real estate funds so that high net worth individuals can own multiple second homes throughout the world for a fraction of the cost.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for Gold Gate? Can you share that story with us?

After spending close to half a year working on my previous model relating to fractional ownership in individual properties, I watched a video from one of my competitors that showed the flexibility and options that they offered over my business model and that is what I wanted for my company.

With my previous business model, investors could buy a fraction of one home in one location. If that house was unavailable due to another investor using it during a certain time, that investor was SOL. Through the creation of a luxury real estate fund, our investors can now have ownership and access to 20 luxury homes throughout the world. For example, if one of our investors can’t book Hawaii for Valentine’s Day, they could always book their home in the Cayman Islands. If they can’t book Aspen for Christmas, they will have the option for Jackson Hole. We offer more options than any of our competitors and our investor-to-property ratio is the lowest in the industry which increases the probability of our investors getting the homes they want when they want.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I have always been inspired to start my own business someday; even when I was little. My Dad is a successful entrepreneur that helped shape me as a businessman and a person, and I paid a lot of attention to successful businessmen growing up such as Warren Buffett and Tony Robbins. One of my favorite entrepreneurs over the past few years that has inspired me has been Elon Musk. He is very authentic and speaks a lot of truths with regard to what it is really like being an entrepreneur. It is the most difficult thing that I have ever done but also the most rewarding.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think what makes Gold Gate stand out the most are the type of clientele that we are attracting, the types of locations we are acquiring in, the level of service that we provide, and our vision for the future.

Our clientele consists of professional athletes, celebrities, CEOs, family offices, crypto millionaires, private equity groups, and more. Our investment product is designed for the most successful and wealthiest people in the world.

In addition, we are going to be acquiring luxury homes in some of the most exclusive markets in the world such as Aspen, Jackson Hole, the French Riviera, Pebble Beach, the Hamptons, Ibiza, the Cayman Islands, and more.

Last, once fully syndicated, our inaugural $100M luxury real estate fund will be the largest of its kind ever to be created and implemented. Next year, we intend to do more funds at higher price points, with different lifestyles, and in different locations. For example, we have plans to do a $250M fund in the near future where the minimum investment is $2.5M and the average property value across all 20 properties in that fund is $15M.

Can you imagine if you are someone with $2.5M to spend on a second home and you now have the opportunity to own 20 different luxury homes throughout the world with an average value of $15M. That isn’t just a bigger and better home but that is an entirely new way of living.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I feel that I have done a good job thus far but I could contribute more. Ever since I graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, I have mentored college students every single year to give them advice, guidance, and direction. In the future, I would like to start a fund, similar to Peter Thiel, that invests in entrepreneurs straight out of high school. I would also like to give back to our armed forces. Both my father and my grandfather are Marines and my uncle and cousin are Airmen. Our military holds a very special place in my heart.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Three traits that have been instrumental to my success have been my persistence, my passion, and my communication skills. One skill that I took for granted but have grown a deep appreciation for is my ability to communicate. Being able to properly communicate my business, pitch to investors, answer questions on demand, write emails, and make phone calls have been vital to my progress and my reputation.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I cannot think of a time where I received advice, I followed it, and I regretted it. I don’t regret much. I have made a lot of mistakes in life, whether it be personal or business related, but I consider them more as lessons than mistakes. They have helped grow me into the person and entrepreneur that I am today.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The hardest thing starting off was hearing the answer “no”. I was doing everything I could; working 12+ hours a day, investing my own money into making sure everything was perfect, and talking to every connection I had ever made. I heard “no” from family, friends, colleagues, teachers, everybody.

Without those “no’s”, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It helped craft our business into what it is and it has made me a much stronger entrepreneur in the process.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I am about to turn 27 years old and I have traveled to close to 40 countries throughout the world on four different continents. I have seen the world outside of the United States and I believe that is a major contributor to my drive. The risk-reward scale is highly slanted in my favor just because I am a citizen of the United States. I am also surrounded by a community of family members, friends, and others that care about me and that would be able to pick me up if I ever hit rock bottom.

How I see it is that: the United States is one of the very few countries in the world where you can hit rock bottom, hit $0 or less, and still become a millionaire (or billionaire) down the line. The United States is the land of opportunity and I feel that I would have squandered my life if I was born with all of the resources that I was blessed with and I didn’t utilize them to their full potential.

Life is short. I want to make a difference and I am willing to make the sacrifice in order to realize my vision.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

It is always darkest before dawn and what goes up will come down eventually. Knowing that business (and life) are cyclical definitely helps me from a psychological perspective.

Every time that I have ever felt significant stress and emotional pain, I always made the effort to push through and more times than not, something great happened almost immediately afterward. Vice versa, there have been times where I have felt complete bliss and felt like I was unstoppable. During those times, it was good for me to take a moment to appreciate those feelings and remember so that I can use that as fuel later on when times aren’t so great. You can’t have your ups without your downs.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I have not raised venture capital thus far in my business so I cannot give an answer based on experience. I was fortunate enough to have enough money left over from my previous business that I was able to bootstrap my company for quite a considerable amount of time. Once that money ran out, I had no choice but to raise money from family, friends, and angel investors. I think that raising capital from family, friends, and outside investors is a very healthy exercise and practice for every founder to do. It makes you think about what an investor is going to look for and consider if you have the right answer or not. It also helps you build credibility for the future and these investors can help your business grow through their financial contribution and their relationships.

Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones?

I would say that some of the main factors for a successful startup are the team, and the commitment and discipline of that team. Everyone has to be able to work together, bounce ideas off of each other, and hold each other accountable. Without that, you will be working backwards rather than forward.

What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I can’t give you five things but I can give you the first three that come to mind. The first thing is your team. Investors and clients will more times than not make an investment or use your product/service because of who you are and what you have done in the past. The second thing is traction. Without getting users or commitments to use your product, you will be unable to produce revenue, raise capital, and grow. The third thing is capital management. Knowing how to properly allocate capital to the right resources in the right stages of your business is crucial not only from growth but for survival.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake that I have seen other CEOs (and myself) make is invest lots of capital upfront in a product or service that doesn’t have any interested users yet. Building a product without knowing that there is demand for that product. In order to fix this problem, I recommend that new CEOs and founders start small with just the basics, build traction, and then expand from there. A great book that I would recommend to every new entrepreneur is “The Lean Startup’’ by Eric Reis. I wish that I had read this book on day 1 rather than six months in. It would have saved me tens of thousands of dollars and months of time.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I would recommend bringing on a partner that you can talk to and bounce ideas off of. This will help you lower costs, speed up the process, and help you continuously grow. I would also recommend doing three or more things a day that help you disconnect from business. For example, I cook myself breakfast in the mornings, I take a run in the afternoons, and I turn my phone off around 730 PM every night. This allows me to stay fit, focus on other things, and recharge my batteries.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am very passionate about education and travel which, I think, go very much hand in hand. I would love to start a movement where high school graduates have the choice to travel the world for 1–2 years after high school while they get an online education in whatever subject they care most about. Coursera is one of my favorite companies in the world where you have the ability to get a certificate or online degree from some of the best universities in the world for a fraction of the cost. Someone that has traveled the world and obtained a college education in less than half the time and for a fraction of the cost is much more valuable to me than any other college graduate.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Satoshi Nakamoto in order to learn more about how he/she sees the world as it is right now and what projects they are passionate about for the future. I very much enjoy having conversations with people that see the world differently. Life is all about how you perceive it.

