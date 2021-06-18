Dallas McLaughlin: “Digital marketing in an advertising agency is a hyper-competitive world”

Digital marketing in an advertising agency is a hyper-competitive world. To have success, digital marketers need to find a way to let their guard down and share insights, findings and ideas with their cohorts. Becoming a resource and a thought leader within the industry is one of the best methods to ensure job security and growth.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dallas McLaughlin.

As a 12-year veteran of ad agencies, Dallas has had the pleasure of working on and with hundreds of businesses and marketing teams across travel, hospitality, ecommerce, retail, finance and non-profit. From single person start-ups to national franchises, Dallas has led the strategy, managed the teams and personally executed full-funnel digital marketing strategies to help businesses meet their annual growth goals. Along the way he’s received countless awards, been a featured contributor on major industry sites such as Entrepreneur, Inc., Simply Measured, Kissmetrics and appeared as a guest on WorkLife with Adam Grant: A TED original podcast discussing outside-the-box paid media strategies.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In 1999, I was a 14 year old who spent a ton of time in local bookstores. There I discovered a book which was an introduction to website development — a very rudimentary guide to writing HTML. I became obsessed with developing websites at a young age. It felt like magic to me. You could create and publish anything you could imagine and people across the planet could read it. Soon after that I realized I had to learn how to drive visitors to my websites. I turned my focus to growing my knowledge of search engine optimization around 2004. Then, around 2006 I realized I could “cheat” and simply buy website traffic through Google Search ads and I became obsessed with that idea. Finally, paidsocial media ads took off in 2008 and that became my next big area of opportunity. These practice areas combined to form the focus of my career — building high performance websites, optimizing them to attract organic traffic and placing highly targeted paid advertisements with the goal of driving incremental website traffic and online conversions.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I don’t know how many things early in my career I would consider mistakes, but reflecting back to the early paid media and social media days, the 2008–2015 time period, there are definitely some cringeworthy moments where I was trying to make a name for myself in the advertising agency world. Part of the value proposition of having me, or a person like me, in the building at that time was having someone who had a true understanding of how social and paid strategies were fundamentally different from how advertising had been approached for several decades prior to that point. The flaw in my thinking was that everything old is dead and the future had arrived. I was just too green to understand the broader lens of marketing and business acumen. I spent a lot of time pitching what I thought were innovative ideas that landed on deaf ears and then a lot of time angry and frustrated that these otherwise highly successful businesses weren’t innovating in the way they approached marketing. What I learned in time is not that the businesses were sedentary or “dumb,” but my approach and presentation didn’t start with the business and their goals, but instead focused on my passion and what I wanted to do. As soon as I could understand how to package my ideas up in a narrative that translated my enthusiasm and passion into a context the business stakeholder could understand, I immediately saw an uptick in adoption, collaboration and innovation between myself and the businesses I worked with.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I was very fortunate that before creating my own advertising agency I was able to spend over a decade in a number of other ad agencies who I now consider my competitors. This put me in close collaboration with some of the best talent in the industry across a variety of practice areas that I otherwise wouldn’t have had the opportunity to meet and work with. Being placed in an environment of exceptionally talented individuals can naturally be an intimidating experience. For me, coming from a smaller town in the midwest and joining the highly competitive advertising industry in a major metro area I dealt with a lot of imposter syndrome. A lot of questioning if I deserved to be there, a lot of second guessing of my skill and really examining my talent level and if I was talented enough to succeed in my job. The truth that I later learned is that feeling never goes away. However, I had the opportunity to work alongside a colleague for about three years at a crucial point in my career, Jennifer Adler. She acted as not only a friend and colleague, but a mentor of sorts. We worked very long, very stressful hours in an extremely demanding environment. There were a lot of candid conversations we had over the years where I doubted myself and my talent for no reason other than my own insecurities and she was able to help me focus on what mattered, focus on the task at hand, push forward and succeed. It may be the imposter syndrome coming out even today, but I do wonder if it was not for her if I would have continued my ascent through the ranks of advertising agencies and then ultimately to owning my own agency.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

As mentioned before, I had the advantage of working in a number of advertising agencies over my 12 years in the industry. The vantage point this has given me is one where I’ve been exposed to a lot of client challenges, needs and opportunities. I’ve also been able to watch how each agency tries to solve for these needs and fill these gaps. What I’ve been able to do with my business is essentially pick and choose the best of each experience and then iterate on top of that with my own touch.

For example, I saw a lot of clients who were burned in the sales process by the agency bringing in their most expensive, senior talent to win the business, then immediately swapping that talent out with interns and junior level talent who was more cost-efficient for the agency. I’ve also seen clients struggle to understand exactly what is happening on their accounts, what decisions are being made and why. This was often occurring because there was not a direct line of communication between the client stakeholder and the team actually doing the work because it was more efficient to funnel client communication to the project and account managers which led to an overall disconnect on the deliverable. Almost every time we had to propose a project, I would watch each agency manipulate the pricing to make it as confusing and “blended” as possible so it was never very clear what the client was paying for and what each item was costing. Lastly, I watched too many clients onboard with an agency, have a poor experience and then be locked into a long-term retainer leading to long-term, unhealthy client relationships.

What I’ve been able to do is build a matrix of all of the pain points I have witnessed over the years and design a business that tackles each point. I’m trying to create a category of agency that offers direct-to-expert marketing where the client talks only to the person actually executing the work. I’ve eliminated any type of contracts which helps the client feel more secure in their decision to select my company, and also puts more accountability on my company to execute great work. If the work is great, we should never lose a client. I’ve also brought complete transparency to project pricing and proposals. I’ve developed a tool where the prospective client essentially uses an online calculator to create their own pricing structure where they can negotiate their own price before I even see it. As long as the inputs are accurate when we review as a group, that is the price the client pays for each item and that’s the exact price on their monthly invoice.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy is far and away the most important trait, in my opinion. The clients I’m most passionate about working with are most commonly all-in on their own business. They are the business owner, the operator, the sales team — everything. It takes a great deal of empathy to understand just how important the success of their business is to their livelihood. It’s their everything. In empathizing with that everyday that I work with them, it helps me bring an extra level of attentiveness and expertise to the table. When you’re executing your craft from a position of deep empathy, where you’re also invested in the outcome, you end up driving stronger performance and greater outcomes for yourself and the client.

Accountability is also crucial to being successful. Especially when you own your own business and you are “the boss.” When you’re working for larger organizations you have the benefit of project managers, project management software, bosses and other coworkers to keep you accountable to the company, deadlines and yourself. When you’re on your own, all of this goes away. There is no one but your paying clients who are asking when and where things are and as soon as clients start asking where things are, you’re already on your heels and under delivering.

Passion for your craft is also essential to being successful. I say all the time that I’m going to do this for the rest of my life. Choosing to do this for the rest of my life means that I have to approach the technical side of my job with a craftsman mindset. I have to know and accept that I am going to have to put in a lot of raw hours to continue to learn and acquire new knowledge. There will be areas within the craft that I’m a beginner all over again and I have to love the work so much that I’m willing to sit down and act like an entry level employee again to learn and expand my knowledge in order to reinvest it back into the business and into my client’s businesses.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The biggest thing I’ve been focused on, which I mentioned before, is trying to define and create the category of direct-to-expert marketing as an alternative to the full-service agency model. I’ve spent a disproportionate amount of time trying to figure out how to remove all barriers to entry for small-businesses with minimal marketing investment, still offer the accountability and performance mid-sized businesses demand, and have this offering remain cost effective to the client and profitable to the business I am operating. I think in a post-pandemic marketing environment it is going to be vital that businesses can maintain their marketing investment and performance, without the long-term commitments of an agency, the confusing pricing models, while being able to form a direct connection with the person who is actually executing the work for their business every day, all for the cost of less than one full-time employee. Businesses who have been impacted by the pandemic should be excited about the opportunity to get back to work and they shouldn’t have to worry about their marketing investment.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

One of the most common mistakes I see businesses make is the belief that all digital marketing channels are equal and all digital marketing channels should drive an immediate conversion event. The truth is each channel has certain strengths and weaknesses. For example, if your business is lacking in overall market and brand awareness, programmatic display advertising and things like Connected TV are excellent tactics to reach into new audiences with high impact messaging, but it won’t lead to any direct conversion activity. Too often I see brands measuring the impact of their paid media channels against the wrong KPIs which leads to poor decision making and a lot of great growth opportunities being left out of the marketing mix.

I also see a lot of businesses who launch paid media campaigns without a proper tracking and reporting foundation. It’s incredibly important that baselines are established prior to launching any media and that proper conversion tracking has been implemented for all high-value conversions including email opt-ins, social shares, leads, phone calls and transactions. Like mentioned above, different paid media channels will excel at driving different types of engagements. If you’re only measuring a small portion of potential activities you won’t have visibility into the full impact of your paid media program.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

The most successful campaigns I’ve seen have occurred when businesses truly understand the customer and the full customer journey from initial brand discovery, through retaining their interest and ultimately converting that prospect.

This starts by identifying basic audience traits such as top performing geographies, genders and household incomes. Then it takes you deeper into what types of behavioral signals they exhibit in terms of what types of products they purchase, what shows they watch, what social platforms they use and where they get their news.

Once a business understands this they can start to map the customer journey to understand what must occur in their day-to-day life for them to realize they have a problem. Then mapping once the prospect understands they have a problem, how they seek solutions to that problem, how they evaluate solutions, what types of differentiators matter, how long the purchase cycle is and how many interactions must occur prior to conversion, and ultimately the most favored conversion mediums.

This level of understanding helps define channel tactics, creative and messaging, budget allocation, ad frequencies and the full-funnel KPIs that will indicate where the program is succeeding and failing, informing additional optimizations and ongoing changes.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

Google Ads far and away owns the market share for the number of desktop and mobile devices. It’s not even close. Bing’s market share does tend to skew older though which does make it suitable for specific edge cases. But typically I will recommend businesses get started on Google Ads and gain their footing there, set their baselines, optimize keywords, copy and landing pages and then eventually move to Bing to test it against Google Ads. What Bing got right was allowing their platform to link directly to Google Ads. What this means is you can fully import your Google Ads campaigns straight to Bing. You can set this import to reoccur so you only need to manage your Google Ads campaigns and those changes will automatically take effect on your Bing campaigns.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

In addition to the audience research and conversion tracking mentioned above, account organization is vital. Too often I’ve encountered Google Ads accounts that aren’t structured in any logical manner, contain inconsistent ad groupings, redundant keywords, no clear testing architecture and scattered bid adjustments. What happens is the account becomes inefficient to optimize, the data isn’t structured in a way that is insightful, and the ability to run a test with clear outcomes is jeopardized since the account contains so much overlap.

Another important element is understanding ‘how’ people are searching for any specific product, business or service and making decisions on how to handle each case. For example, if you’re using your paid search campaigns for pure lead gen purposes, you probably want to exclude phrases that are higher in the funnel, more research oriented such as “how to,” “how much is,” “what is.” Even if these searches contain your targeted keywords, they often don’t have the same search intent behind them and likely will not result in any type of high-value conversion on your website.

Lastly, I would recommend creating a series of customized reports through the Google Ads custom reporting feature. It’s fairly straightforward to review campaign and ad group performance by impressions, click-through rates, cost per click and conversion rates to determine which campaigns are successful. But through the custom reporting feature you can go a layer deeper to understand which times of day you are seeing better performance, which devices are performing well, which demographics are outperforming others, what your best days of the week are and much, much more. Without leveraging these reports, which are somewhat out of sight, you’re leaving a lot of valuable information out of your consideration set and potentially overlooking some easy performance improvements.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

The most important piece to a successful email marketing campaign in my opinion is the source of the list itself. How are the emails being collected and is it truly opt-in? I see a lot of businesses fall for the quick-win strategy of acquiring a list from a broker and blasting it with nothing but promotions. These rarely work. Not only do they rarely work, but worse yet, no one on the list consented to receiving your businesses communications and you’re potentially harming your businesses brand in what is likely the recipient’s very first impression of your business.

Another important piece to consider when acquiring email addresses is to think about what type of information needs to be collected. Businesses need to straddle the line between asking for too much information and risking conversion rates, and not acquiring enough information to segment the list in any meaningful way. I always tell businesses that unless you intend to utilize a field for either contact, personalization or segmentation, don’t ask for it. Even if it’s not required. The psychology of a website visitor is such that the more fields they see on an opt-in form, the less likely they are to even start filling it out. Capture what you need to be dangerous and worry about appending additional member information through follow up communications.

Lastly, pay attention to email cadence and frequency. I subscribe to a lot of retailers and I make an effort to open their emails. But the brands that send too frequently start getting ignored as I don’t have the time to acknowledge each email. I tend to forget about the ones who don’t email me enough and almost have to reorient myself with who they are and how I ended up on their list each time they email me. Run some split test where you hit a segment of your list at a high frequency and compare the open and unsubscribe rates to the group at your baseline email frequency. Without test and control segmentation it can be really hard for businesses to determine what the proper cadence of emails should be.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

What’s been most important to me and has proven valuable is developing my own curated list of tools and technology. I see a lot of people who will pick one tool, such as a SEMRush, and then that becomes the tool they use for everything search related. SEMRush is a great tool, I use it, but there are a lot of other tools that excel in certain areas that SEMRush does not. For example, I prefer Ahrefs’ backlink details, I prefer MOZ’s onpage keyword recommendations, and I lean heavily on Google’s Keyword planner for both paid and organic keyword research. I do a lot of manipulation of keyword match types, prefixes/suffixes through Sublime Text and Google Sheets. I think widening the variety of tools that you leverage ultimately helps with efficiency and accuracy of data.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Having a craftsman mindset is essential. When you’re a digital marketer the sand under your feet is constantly shifting. To be successful in this field you need to be willing to put in the hard yards to constantly learn and acquire new skills at a rate faster than your skills are outdated. I’ve sat in literally 1,000s of hours of meetings with businesses in every industry vertical at all stages of business size. The easiest way to out yourself as an unreliable member of the meeting is to be speaking about terms or strategies that are no longer relevant to the year we’re living in. Too often I’ve heard leaders try to muscle in their ideas or trash new ideas by using anecdotal evidence based on years old data, sometimes on platforms that have shutdown, or using targeting tactics that have been regulated away.

Similarly to having a craftsman mindset, you need to find a way to have a constant stream of innovative ideas. This can look different for everyone, but you have to approach each client or campaign with the understanding that what you did on the last campaign may not work on this campaign. You need to be able to see each campaign as a brand new puzzle to solve, yet apply your past experience to solve that puzzle in a new way. An example would be a large restaurant franchise I work with. They are more of the cheeseburger and french fries variety, but are now diversifying their menu with healthy options. It was imperative for us to reach into the health and fitness audiences and educate them on this new offering. What we did was geofence each gym that was within a driving distance to the location, and as members entered the gym, we acquired their mobile device IDs. As these members were in the gym, working up an appetite, we served their mobile devices ads about this new “post-workout” healthy option and included driving directions. We found a new, unique way to interrupt our prospects at a key point in their day with a promotion to try something new.

In addition to having new ideas, successful digital marketers need to understand how to create buy-in around their ideas. More often than not, the digital marketing person, or small group of people, aren’t in an organization that shares the same background and understanding of the tools and technologies available to us. After all, that’s why people like us are in the building in the first place. I spent a lot of time early in my career approaching my pitches and presentations as if they were the obvious tactics and campaigns to execute and I couldn’t understand how anyone could see the world in any other manner. It took me a lot of conflict and a lot of rejection to understand that I had to first understand what was important to the recipient of the presentation, how they were internally incentivized, what knowledge gaps they had, what beliefs they held and what potential blockers stood in their way. Then I began every presentation systematically addressing each of those items before eventually unveiling exactly what it is we would be doing. I knew that if I could set up a “yes sequence” prior to the big reveal, it would be very difficult for the person receiving the pitch to change their yes to a no.

Digital marketing in an advertising agency is a hyper-competitive world. To have success, digital marketers need to find a way to let their guard down and share insights, findings and ideas with their cohorts. Becoming a resource and a thought leader within the industry is one of the best methods to ensure job security and growth. When I entered into advertising agencies, people who executed SEO, PPC or paid media campaigns rarely conversed about industry trends, challenges and opportunities. Everyone seemed to hold their cards close to their chest. My approach was actually the opposite. I began producing a blog and an email newsletter where I shared step-by-step exactly how I was building campaigns, how I was creating audience segments, how I was measuring specific activities, how I was building reports and more. What this did was allow other digital marketers to review my work, point out where I maybe should have done something differently, in turn sharpening my skills. This also helped position me in an approachable light where other marketers would seek me out and ask me direct questions about how to do something, leading to stronger relationships with my coworkers and colleagues, further advancing my position as a manager and leader.

Lastly, you have to have fun. Digital marketing is a stressful job. When you’re executing your craft inside of an advertising agency, it’s even more stressful. You’re dealing with large sums of client ad spend, there are intense performance expectations, clients are challenging, deadlines are tight and most of your coworkers won’t understand how any of this works. You have to make it a point to love what you do and have fun doing it or you’ll be miserable. If you’re going to make the choice to be miserable at your job, at least be miserable doing something less stressful. When you’re having fun in the field, the excitement and energy is tough to match.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

What has been incredibly valuable to me over the last 18 months is staying in close contact with my colleagues in the advertising industry. I think during the pandemic there was a bloat of well-intentioned blog articles that pontificated how the advertising world may or may not be impacted. But the feeling I had combing through those was that they were broad stroke recommendations, non-specific tactics, and largely relevant to any other time in the world just with the COVID-19 facelift to bring relevance to the article. By making an effort to ask my colleagues exactly what they were seeing, exactly how numbers and trends were moving, the questions clients were asking, how clients were reallocating budgets, really helped me prepare for where the world was heading in real-time.

That is more on the hand-to-hand combat side of the tactical execution, but I also spend a lot of time listening to podcasts to hear more of a zoomed out perspective on business development and growth in general. Chris Lochhead’s “Follow Your Different” podcast has been incredibly valuable in terms of category creation. Reid Hoffman’s “Masters of Scale” and Mike Maples Jr.’s “Starting Greatness” have also been very impactful as I work on growing my business through this pandemic.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think what would be really valuable for all of us, both in our businesses but also in our personal interactions, would be if we all started getting as specific as possible in any given conversation. Keep drilling down to what is the core of the issue. Keep asking why. I think most of what we brainstorm, debate, have conflict around, solve or loosely agree at times to isn’t the root of the issue or topic at hand. Oftentimes we will come to a consensus sitting in the room for a specific solution to a problem, and then find ourselves back in the same room solving an ancillary problem the very next week. This is often occurring because we’re not asking for specificity into the problem and we’re treating the symptoms of what is truly going on. I don’t mean for anyone to be overtly blunt or rude because tact matters, but we need to get comfortable talking in specifics about the root of our challenges, what we’re truly feeling and thinking, then offering specific solutions and letting that level of feedback sit with people. This will help us solve more problems in a more precise manner, moving all of us forward at an accelerated rate, more able to solve even more problems.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I think the best way to keep up with the work I’m doing would be to check out my website, https://dallasmclaughlin.com. There I share who I work with, what I’m working on, some case studies and it also links out to all of my social media profiles. Right now the blog is hidden as I go through the process of reevaluating how I want to position that to be a tool for small business owners to help them level up their own internal marketing efforts. Otherwise, I’m a big fan of inbox zero. So, if you send me an email at [email protected] I’ll definitely read it and respond!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!