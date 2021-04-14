Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Dale Of Fade Has Conquered More Business Ventures During The Covid-19 Pandemic

Dale Of Fade has not been slowed down by the inconveniences caused by quarantine. Instead he has revamped his business and is tackling new goals.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ndale O’Brien also known as Dale Of Fade is a hidden gem from New Jersey. He has pursued his passion for cutting hair and has turned it into a thriving business mold. Dale has come a long way, as he only started out in a basement using a DIY workstation. Now he sets out to scope new and bigger business ventures for his brand. It is time to take it further. Dale Of Fade has high class clients in other countries that allows him to travel and become inspired and more motivated. Seeing other scenic areas has made him want to branch out and franchise his business across the states. His shop is not your typical shop. The culture is prevalent. He has the type of shop everyone enjoys walking into because of how professional he is and also because of his in shop sneaker/clothing boutique. After a client gets out of that chair they feel brand new and sometimes want to shop afterwards. Merging the two businesses means more revenue and more attention from not only individuals looking for a quick cut. His shop will now bring in sneaker connoisseurs and anyone looking to shop.

Dale Of Fade chose to sell sneakers because it is the staple of one’s outfit. It is the centerpiece and it is art within itself. Hairstyles and sneakers are an individual’s expression of who they are. Dale is a sneaker enthusiast himself and enjoys collecting so why not implement something he enjoys within his shop. He even had the opportunity to do a paid opportunity with Reshoevn8r, which is a company all about shoe cleaning. His franchise would do exceptionally well. Dale Of Fade while cutting hair has seen some places people only dream of. He has traveled to Dubai, Thailand, Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago. There he got to emerge himself in other cultures. What better way to learn about someone than to cut their hair. He has also had the opportunity to be part of fashion week in Paris. Each place holds its own set of opportunities and experiences. Opening his franchise will only help him travel more and keep enjoying what he does. Dale is not only a great business man, but philanthropist and he wants to give back to communities inside and outside of the U.S. Opening his business to reach more clients will help his mission to give back.

    Gabriel Comfort

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How This Entrepreneur Built an Instagram Following of Over 6 Million

    by Sofia Vargas
    Community//

    Sports Stars Making a Social Impact: How Dale Moss of the Green Bay Packers is advocating for ‘Equality and Acceptance’

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Dale Tenhulzen
    Community//

    A Discussion With Dale Tenhulzen on Having an Entrepreneurial Mindset and Always Being Optimistic

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.