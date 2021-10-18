Dala Al-Fuwaires Of House of Form: “Know your Why”

Know your Why. If you know why you’re doing what you’re doing, it will be your guiding light when you are at a crossroads in decisions. Growing up, my whole family ate together every day, and it is my dearest memory. I always try to recreate that feeling in the workspace as I feel it helps to ground the team and align the company and our goals. It’s very easy to follow the shiny object, and there have been a lot of projects that land on our desk that seem appealing, but don’t align with our genius zone. Although at times it did hurt revenue, staying true and stating that we are experts in the area continuously gets us to a place where we no longer have to say it.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dala Al-Fuwaires.

Dala Al-Fuwaires is the Owner and Principal Designer at House of Form, the Scottsdale-based boutique design firm that specializes in creating memorable spaces and meaningful experiences for guests and customers. With degrees in Interior Design (B.S., Arizona State University) and Fine Arts (MFA, Purdue University), Dala brings more than a decade of design experience to every hospitality and retail project, from locally-owned restaurants to national rollouts. In her free time, Dala enjoys teaching Interior Design at ASU, embarking on culinary and architectural explorations of the world’s top destinations, hosting dinner parties for friends, and enjoying nature with her husband, Airabin, and their Siberian Husky, Simba.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born in Kuwait and raised between Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UK. I have three brothers and one sister. I was raised by two strong women who showed me by example how to break barriers and stereotypes — my mother and my grandmother. Both were broadcasters and TV personalities in the Middle East during a time of gender inequality. My grandmother was the first female voice to be heard on Kuwaiti radio.

I moved to the United States when I was 18 for the Arizona State University interior design program. It was ranked the #4 interior design program in the US at the time. I then got married to my husband, Airabin, and stayed here in the States. Witnessing my mother and grandmother’s perseverance has given me the energy to fight through our modern-day barriers and limitations. As a Middle Eastern woman living and operating a business in the US, I’ve experienced new types of barriers that I have learned to embrace and use as a tool to empower other women.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I traveled often as a child, which opened my eyes to the beauty of diversity, colors, textures, etc — this sparked my love for design. I decided to become a business owner when I was building my career working for other interior design studios and I discovered the gender wage gap was affecting me. I was a senior designer, several years ahead of my male counterpart, who was a junior designer and received a higher salary. I brought the situation to the design director’s attention and argued that I also carried a master’s degree in my field; they stated that unfortunately that didn’t matter or factor into my pay. I will never forget what it felt like to have someone else dictate my situation based solely on my gender. I promised myself to never let the team I dreamt to build feel the way I did in that moment.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I first started House of Form, I decided to cold email a number of restaurant and bar owners in my city to let them know about our design services in the hope that someone would give us the opportunity to showcase our skills and talent. Years later, I went to type up an email to a new client and the email address auto-populated for me and I realized that the clients I had once reached out to for an opportunity were now coming to me via client referrals; this felt like a true full-circle moment and has happened several times since then.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit. I knew there wasn’t a seat at the table ready-made for someone like me. I had to work hard to create my spot at the table, especially in the construction world. I wanted to be the representation for the women I didn’t see in these settings growing up. My hope is that women of color can see what I’ve created and go even further than me. Exploration. I constantly read about how to successfully own a business. I didn’t look to other designers, but to other businesses. I explored all areas that are vital to running a successful business: leadership, marketing, and finances. Curiosity. I created a program, Design it Forward, which connects business owners in the early stages of their business with leaders in the niche hospitality market. Business owners can submit their ideas for a commercial space to a panel and are judged based on a few different criteria such as passion, innovation, and community involvement. The winning business receives free design services from the House of Form team. Not only does this program cultivate a greater sense of community, but it also ended up attracting local celebrities to be on the panel, giving the green business owners insight and exposure that they hadn’t received previously.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Because men have been making the calls for so long, and especially in the construction world, a woman’s ideas, responses, and opinions are unexpected.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

In the construction world, which is primarily dominated by men, it is sometimes assumed that women don’t have working knowledge in the technical things. That assumption has caused peers to pass judgment on what I or my team of women can achieve. This hasn’t stopped me from pursuing my goals, but it has most definitely created obstacles. A contractor stepped in one day and asked me if my husband was paying for my office. I realized that he assumed our work was a fun hobby vs. a sustainable career that I’ve built for myself and for my team of designers.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

In my opinion, a woman should never have to make herself smaller to make others feel comfortable. Instead, powerful women can portray themselves as whoever they choose to be. Eventually, people around them are going to get used to something that currently seems foreign and will create a culture accepting of strong women around them.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

I believe the first step in changing the unease around powerful women is recognizing that it’s okay to have a work personality and a non-work one. Naturally, women have traits that are softer, but we should not feel beholden to them in the workplace. Traits that are unexpected, can and should be used more often in the workplace that but are often considered off putting: Assertiveness, Delegation, Confidence.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Nothing specific — but if anyone steps out of the bounds of a typical working relationship, then I have quickly reminded them the point of the meeting and that’s where it ends. I don’t leave room for situations like this.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

In my opinion, the discrepancies in pay and typical service fees as well as the tendency to pass up women up for leadership roles are some of the biggest challenges for female leaders. The wage gap and glass ceiling unfortunately span all industries, as does a lack of leadership opportunities. In the design and construction industry, it is often believed that women don’t have the technical skills men have: because of this, our construction drawings and service fees sometimes don’t hold as much weight as our male counterparts.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

When I decided to start a boutique firm of my own, I met with my immediate family to talk about the sacrifices it would take to get a firm up and running. I used to wear all the hats, from business development, to marketing, to the designer that produces all the work, but that sacrifice of time invested allowed me to build a talented team with different skill sets that lift the burden off of me having to do it all. I am finally getting in the groove of having a work life balance.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Absolutely setting boundaries. I went on a trip to Tulum last year and removed social media, email, and work apps from my phone. I have maintained those parameters since coming back from my trip and it has allowed me to focus on the tasks that need my attention accordingly. I work hard to maintain this equilibrium to ensure both parts of my life are gratifying to me.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Beauty to me is confidence in your own skin, ethnicity, and story. Diversity and differences should be celebrated — I want to encourage everyone around me to celebrate it. I enjoy fashion and often feel confident in the clothing I wear, but other people can express their confidence in other ways. I urge other women to find the aspect of beauty that makes them feel confident and find ways to explore expressing it in the workplace.

How is this similar or different for men?

Women are often judged by their appearance, unlike men. Sometimes others can label us as not being competent or educated by having too much fun with our personal style — whether through clothing, makeup, or hair styles. Men, on the other hand, have a much smaller spectrum of how they style themselves. Their style often doesn’t as heavily affect how they are perceived from a professional standpoint.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Unwavering drive. When something doesn’t work out, you can jump back in and try again or come up with new ideas to try something different. The firsts year of Design it Forward was very experimental. We were trying to figure out what type of reward would excite the applicants and panelists to get involved. During the first year, we only had a handful of applicants. By the third year, we had the entire state’s food and beverage industry on the tip of their seats when announcing winners. Understanding when to delegate. Creating a team of like-minded women that are also focused on your vision is the best support system. In the first two years of business, I wore all the hats. Which had positive and negative aspects, but eventually exhausted everything I had. The positive was that I was able to understand all aspects of my business from different angles. The negative was that it was such a time suck and I wasn’t able to do my best work. By year 3 or 4 in business, I was able to hire a team and give each member tasks that highlight their strengths and encourage them to shine. Since doing that, House of Form has grown by 33% by end of year 5. Know your Why. If you know why you’re doing what you’re doing, it will be your guiding light when you are at a crossroads in decisions. Growing up, my whole family ate together every day, and it is my dearest memory. I always try to recreate that feeling in the workspace as I feel it helps to ground the team and align the company and our goals. It’s very easy to follow the shiny object, and there have been a lot of projects that land on our desk that seem appealing, but don’t align with our genius zone. Although at times it did hurt revenue, staying true and stating that we are experts in the area continuously gets us to a place where we no longer have to say it. What sets you apart. What are the traits that set you apart from your competitors? Really highlight those and market yourself in that way. We create spaces for our clients and their customers, and not for our portfolio. But it’s always ends up being a space we are proud of. We push our clients outside of their comfort zone for their benefit. We had a bar owner come to us with a prohibition era concept, and we respectfully pushed them into a different direction, which is now an underground garden in the middle of Phoenix. Having supportive people around you. My family, team, and friends are everything to me. Without them, I would have quit this a long time ago. They are my biggest support and the best cheerleaders. In this business, there are ebbs and flows, there are good months and bad months — in revenue and day to day tasks. Having my family around to remind me of the big picture vision and goal keeps me grounded and positive.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Marcus Samuelsson. He has built a food and beverage empire based on integrity and support of community. And I would love to design his next restaurant using those same values, which are also incredibly important to me.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.