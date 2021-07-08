Daisy Stall of California Bank & Trust: “Read the fine print”

Read the fine print. Read bank account disclosures, loan documents, brokerage account disclosures, etc. to understand interest rates, annual fees, penalties and any other charges you may be assessed. Understand the true cost of the product or service. If you don’t understand something, never be afraid to ask someone to explain it to you.

As a part of our series about “Women Leading the Finance Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Daisy Stall.

Daisy Stall is the new executive vice president and entertainment finance director at California Bank & Trust (CB&T). In her role, she will be leading the growth of the bank’s entertainment portfolio and team. She is renowned in the entertainment industry for structuring and agenting large, complex, syndicated film finance transactions. Stall previously worked as the managing director of entertainment/technology, media and telecommunications at CIT Bank and the vice president and assistant treasurer at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

When I was in college, I was a typical “poor” college student. My family had very humble means, so I had to navigate the world of financial aid (grants, student loans, work-study) and worked several part-time jobs to fund my college education. It was through my experience and interest in personal finance and a part-time job at a bank, that led me to apply to a management training program at a financial institution. I was accepted and trained in nearly every aspect of banking from consumer lending, corporate lending, treasury/cash management and back-office operations. Thirty years later, I still enjoy all aspects of banking and finance.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Finance is a truly global business that has given me the opportunity to work on projects with people all over the world. I was running a very time-sensitive transaction that needed to close on a specific date. The transaction included financing and foreign currency that required live involvement from four different offices around the world — Los Angeles, New York, Moscow and Tokyo. I remember closing the deal at 12 a.m. PT, which was 3 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. in Moscow and 4 p.m. in Tokyo. We were all exhausted, but that was a great example of successful collaboration and coordination to close a deal.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I specialize in providing financing to the entertainment industry, which brings a creator’s project and vision to the screen. Providing capital to independent filmmakers and TV producers is like financing a business owner, you support an owner’s dream to build a business, create jobs and realize a vision. Particularly during the pandemic, film and TV content provided people a brief reprieve or escape from daily stress.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I recently joined CB&T to help expand its entertainment finance portfolio. Typically, there are very few women leading an entertainment finance group, but I am honored that CB&T trusted my leadership skills and industry expertise to manage the all-female team. I really valued CB&T’s culture of thriving as a diverse team, providing custom financial solutions and exceeding their client’s expectations. I am looking forward to expanding their capabilities and bringing CB&T to independent producers.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all-white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

Recognizing and acknowledging a lack of diversity is the first step, but it should be more than a “check the box” exercise. Diversity, equity and inclusion starts at the very top of our organization and must be implemented on many levels throughout an organization. CB&T’s leadership does a great job of leading by example on that front. Additionally, many firms have started by hiring diversity officers and it’s important to continue mentoring the next generation of talent looking to navigate the industry.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

With respect to individuals, both men and women in leadership positions can support a pipeline of new female talent. Early in my career, I was offered a new opportunity, but I second guessed my qualifications and experience. My boss at the time assured me that I didn’t need to worry and that I was very capable of taking on the opportunity. I needed that boost at the time and 30 years later, we are still friends and I have been forever grateful. I try to pay it forward by providing advice and informational interviews to undergraduates and other women in finance about how to navigate their careers.

With respect to companies, ensuring equitable hiring practices and recognizing that a diverse work force brings forward unique thoughts and ideas. Companies with local level managers should strive to provide women and men equal access to projects and opportunities in order to develop their skills. If women are assigned fewer projects that are less technical or less demanding transactions compared to their male counterparts, that type of environment can result in a company-created, gender-based gap in skills. This leads to a slower career trajectory for women.

To me, “societal” support of women really means support from individuals in women’s social and professional circles, as well as companies providing flexibility and paid leave to women and men with families. For example, I often see a fair amount of junior female associates enter finance and banking. Then, I see in mid-level positions, there is a drop off and then, even fewer women in the senior leadership positions. During my mid-career years, after my first child was born, I was asked if I was still committed to my job, a question that I doubt my male counterparts were asked when they got married and had kids. That is an example of a societal stereotype. I was able to deal with the stressors of raising a young family and managing a demanding career, because I had the full support of my spouse, family, friends, bosses and colleagues. Having a demanding career did not make me less of a parent and being a parent did not make me less effective as an executive. The old notions that women alone are primary caregivers and less committed or capable of meeting the demands of a job can create a lot of negative headwinds for us.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

I think that the discussion of money and how it is saved or spent is not openly discussed within families. I also think that a “keeping-up-with-the-Joneses” mentality results in debt accumulation rather than wealth accumulation. People often want the immediate gratification of acquiring things, then brush the financial aspect under the rug without understanding the long-term implications.

The three things I would recommend:

Start with a budget. Assure adults that financial literacy is a not a monumental task. Adults can take the first step by seeking information through online sources or books to understand and create a budget.

Buy for the long-term. We are a society of consumption. Families should try to learn the difference between accumulation of “stuff” (short-term) and accumulation of assets that build wealth (long-term).

Teach financial literacy in middle and/or high school. This should not replace family discussions at home, but it can supplement or initiate discussions. In addition, many financial literacy concepts represent real world math applications that can be used in class to calculate things like simple and compounded interest, etc.

You are a “finance insider.” If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each.

Read the fine print. Read bank account disclosures, loan documents, brokerage account disclosures, etc. to understand interest rates, annual fees, penalties and any other charges you may be assessed. Understand the true cost of the product or service. If you don’t understand something, never be afraid to ask someone to explain it to you.

Give yourself a cooling-off period before you buy any big-ticket item. Look around for the best deal, ask trusted sources about financing options, question everything. Find out if the salesperson makes a commission if you purchase the item. Companies, salespeople, brokers — all make money when you spend money! Make an informed decision.

Read your credit card disclosures and determine how long it would take you to pay off that debt. Before you use a credit card for a purchase that you don’t have cash for, ask yourself: “Is it essential (e.g. groceries, basic clothes/uniforms, etc.) or is it a ‘nice-to-have’?”

Give yourself a cash budget for one month — only spend in cash what you have. This will force you to carefully prioritize what you spend your money on.

Know where your nickels and dimes go. Estimate how many $5 coffees (or other small dollar purchases) you buy per week and calculate the annual total. Ask yourself how much you could have put away in savings or what else you could have spent that money on.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had a number of amazing male and female managers and colleagues who have encouraged and supported me throughout the years. Mentors and supporters naturally change as one progresses in their career. However, I would have to say that the greatest support in the success of my career has been my husband of 20 years. He has had a demanding career as a sales executive for 30 years and has always viewed my career trajectory as equally important as his. Over the years, we have had countless conversations about how I work and network in a field where no one looked like me. His consistent advice has been to “go for the gold” and to be unapologetically true to myself.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.”

-Thomas Edison

Throughout my career, I have always had this notion that I had to work harder than everyone else to prove myself. Whether or not that was true, I often volunteered for projects or transactions that others deemed too small, difficult, time consuming or “not their job.” It was through the extra work where I gained technical knowledge or experience that led to other career opportunities.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have had the opportunity to travel, meet and work with people around the world. It opens the mind to new perspectives. But you don’t have to travel to achieve the same effects. On a personal and professional level, be open and have the courage to meet or talk to someone you don’t think you have anything in common with — someone from a different country, background, race, gender/gender identity, etc. You may learn something new or find you share more in common than you think.

