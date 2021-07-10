Daisy Jing of Banish: “Curbside pickup ”

Curbside pickup — Retailers now allow customers to place an order online for pick up at a designated location. Once ready, the staff would bring the order to the customer’s car. The customer doesn’t have to get out of his car anymore. It’s like a drive-thru order (paid online, received ASAP), making it more convenient for customers to shop and pay for their products online then receive them ASAP with proper social distancing.

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing Daisy Jing.

Daisy Jing is a YouTube vlogger and a mompreneur who founded and bootstrapped a now multi-million beauty product line named Banish. She has knowledge and experience in business and marketing. Her business is ranked #152nd fastest growing company in INC500. She was also included in Forbes 30 under 30 in manufacturing. Just recently, she had an opportunity to share her passion for authenticity at a TEDxTalk.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up “ugly,” I learned that a lot of the skincare products I use have harmful ingredients, such as fragrances or fillers, that break out my skin. Out of frustration, I created my own skincare products in my kitchen, documented the whole process and progress on my YouTube channel, which now garners over 70M views. Thankfully, my own products worked on me and my acne community saw my huge development. They eventually encouraged me to launch my own skincare line. Fast forward to today, me and my diverse team focus on inspiring others and sharing a positive vibe all over the world. Together with the Banish Warriors and Soldiers, we join you in your skin journey.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There was a fraudulent charge from my bank and the phone operator happened to know me and asked, “Are you Daisy who does the beauty videos and owns Banish?” This person sees my online charges and expenses — that embarrassed me at some point. That’s why everyday, we have to be careful about everything we do because we already have an online presence, people should remember our kindness, not our rudeness.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

I unknowingly put our office address down instead of putting in my home address. To my surprise, I received the pallets at home. It was funny yet stressful to actually bring all the pallets to our office — in fact, it’s extra work!

My takeaway is to have a system at work for ordering and the like. I also learned to delegate this certain task to a team and make them accountable for these things — it made everything so much better!

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

It’s a vulnerability project video showcasing our customers’ acne and skin stories — we want to use our platform for their voice to be heard. Banish doesn’t want acne sufferers to feel like they’re alone! We want skin positivity to win over acne stigma. Banish provided a safe place for those with skin issues to share their story and connect with one another.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Burning out is not a problem if you’re happy with whatever you do. When a guy courts a woman, he makes time and gives all his efforts just to win a woman’s heart because he knows that the result of whatever he’s doing is worth it. Therefore for him, it is never tiring!

We consistently work because it makes us happy and excited! In our industry, a “burn out” kind of job is when all you do is survive to thrive. Life is so much better when your work still makes you excited, then you can work (enjoy) for the rest of your life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Katie — I’m grateful that I have her since Banish started, she brought a lot of ideas to life. Katie stayed with me and made this journey easier than expected.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I became an entrepreneur by accident and that’s because of the goodness my followers bestowed upon me. It is proper and expected for me to bring goodness and love back to others. Since I started to gain support by being relatable and empowering others, I make sure that in everything I do, I think about my acne community. The products we cater are well-made and curated for them. I remained authentic and true to my passion by showcasing real skin all the time — sharing even my vulnerability for the world to find encouragement in trying times.

We continuously give back to causes that we and our customers care about. With our customers’ help, a portion of sales at Banish has been donated to charities who help people, animals, reforestation, and homeless children.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share five examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

Curbside pickup — Retailers now allow customers to place an order online for pick up at a designated location. Once ready, the staff would bring the order to the customer’s car. The customer doesn’t have to get out of his car anymore. It’s like a drive-thru order (paid online, received ASAP), making it more convenient for customers to shop and pay for their products online then receive them ASAP with proper social distancing. Grow a larger online presence — Before the pandemic, most businesses were content to have good TV or newspaper attention. Now, everyone made an effort to build their website, partner with more influencers and connect with their online customers. Businesses suddenly pay more attention with their online presence, learning the ins and outs of e-commerce to keep up. Click to Purchase in Amazon — According to surveys, when online shoppers think of buying an item, about 50% check out Amazon and search for the item instead of Googling or visiting the brand’s official website. In fact, most of the consumers don’t even scroll beyond the first page of Amazon’s results, so for sellers, it’s essential to be featured on that first page. Retailers then buy ads or just hope to be included in the first page by having a high rating from Amazon customers. Despite the issues with USPS and confusing policies, Amazon is still another good option for most of us. Virtual experience — Whether it’s having an online event, fitting clothes, or trying out products for you, retailers do their best to cater to everyone and give their customers a superb virtual experience. There’s now a 3D tour for properties, beauty brands start to add their own virtual artist app where you can see how you look with the products on, consultants now have online consultation, etc. Retailers maximize their online presence to give you the utmost virtual experience Return policy is now more flexible — Aside from the extension whenever there’s a closed store or a lockdown, returns are now processed more conveniently. Some stores already allow you to return items through a courier as long as the receipt and returned items are included. Instead of wasting money and time just to return items, have someone collect the items and process the refund for you.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

Malls and retail stores will still exist but there’s no doubt people are now more confident to shop online. In physical stores, there’s interaction, entertainment and fun. Charisma matters in retail stores for most consumers purchase stuff from associates who are nice and helpful. In malls, people mostly shop not because they need something but because the overall experience in the store (music, design, customer service, packaging, relationships with sales staff) makes them really happy.

Online, there’s less bragging rights. People won’t see what you bought (unless you deliberately post your online receipt). In stores, people feel the joy of retail shopping especially after a pictorial with their paper bags then eat afterwards. Now this is the challenge for malls : make the shopping experience worthwhile and exciting by being personal in taking care of your customers or lose a consumer over a brand that knows how to level up an online shopping experience and make it good!

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

Be personal — Nothing beats the feeling of buying from someone who makes you feel happy. Of course we love to shop but it’s better to have someone get the credit for our purchase. Though most purchases are now done online, there are brands who still communicate with their clients and maintain a good relationship with them for customer retention and loyalty. These business associates personally take care of their customers through WhatsApp or Viber (note : not email or phones), check-in with them, and constantly inform their clients of their promos and new products. The good business relationship the staff and client has is now converted to the customer’s obsession for the brand.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies and e-commerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Build a cult-like following — a group of people who will love the brand no matter what. Make your content relatable to a group of people who understand your message and would love your products. Create products for these people, don’t make decisions based on how other brands made things, base it on your own niche.

Let your brand resonate with your story. No one can replicate what your brand truly means. Have the audacity to be unique but at the same time, be fearless in reaching out to more people! Share your story countless times — inspire them through your brand and story, not focusing on sales but more on the number of people inspired by you!

Finally, don’t be too excited in growing your business, it’s not a race nor a competition! Retailers will definitely commit mistakes as time goes by so just take it slow, understand the process and learn from mistakes. If you skip a step, you might not be able to reach the top!

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Skin Positivity Movement — I’ve already started this movement. I won’t stop until everyone is confident and comfortable with their own skin. I want to see more unfiltered photos and less people who are confident only with makeup on. I started this movement years ago by just posting my vulnerable video, here I am now with a bigger platform. I dedicate this movement to every young “Daisy Jing” out there who feels like they lost their voice in this noisy world with tons of perfect-looking people. I’m at one with the world in presenting how an imperfect person can actually have a less miserable life.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Website : https://www.banish.com

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/user/daiserz89

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/banishbeauty

Instagram : https://instagram.com/daiserz89

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/daisyjing

Twitter : https://twitter.com/banishacnescars

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!