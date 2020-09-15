Daisy Jing: “Ideas are not patented”

Ideas are not patented. People will copy your idea and resell without permission. It means time to level up! Your idea and products are not 100% patented. When you see a copycat product sold from an unauthorized seller, accept the fact that these things are out of your control so the next step is to make your own patented design / trademark to protect your ideas and mark copyrights all over your products.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Daisy Jing, an OG YouTube vlogger and a mompreneur who founded and bootstrapped a now multi-million beauty product line named Banish. She has knowledge and experience in business and marketing. Her business is ranked #152nd fastest growing company in INC500. She was also included in Forbes 30 under 30 in manufacturing. Just recently, she had an opportunity to share her passion for authenticity at a TEDxTalk.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I realized that many current skincare ingredients, such as fragrances or fillers, break out my skin, so I created my own skincare products in my kitchen. I documented my struggle on my YouTube channel, which now garners over 70M views. Eventually, my followers saw great results on my skin and encouraged me to launch my own business. Now we are a diverse team focused on inspiring confidence in others. Together with the Banish Warriors and Soldiers, we are here to join you in your skin journey.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I love it when people’s lives are changed because of my story and the products we have — the most interesting stories I hear are from the people who tell me their real life stories that make me grounded up until now. My vision is clear because I am inspired by people’s life-changing stories and testimonies. I will be forever moved by the interesting stories shared to us everyday.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

My biggest personal success is starting and growing a company. I always thought I was going to graduate from school, have a “8 to 5” job and live a typical life. I have no idea I can create a business from scratch then have employees who are relying on the business for their livelihood. It’s a great feeling to know you are providing a product and service to consumers who will actually pay for it. I remember our first order! I couldn’t believe someone trusted me enough to give me money for something I created.

An entrepreneur means you’ll do things differently — independently. At first, you pack, take orders, plan, market, send packages, do tax, and look for your team on your own — set your own work space and schedule well. You should also consider looking for good insurance/benefits that are usually offered when employed. Set ample time for you to mingle with family and friends. An entrepreneur tends to lose track at some point, so always be responsible.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Katie — she has been working with me for 5 years now. I appreciate that she started when we were nothing and there’s very few people in the team. She’s grown and developed her role — helped the company grow where it is now that there’s more people in the team. I’m really grateful for Katie and her loyalty for she started in the early days, trusted me during her internship and now 5 years later.. She still trusts me as much as I trust her. Starting a business in the early days is crucial, especially hiring the right person.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

We came up with products that are all-natural and organic, no harmful ingredients. We use fresh natural ingredients, sourced from the West Coast of the United States. Banish creates a product line that gets to the root of problems, not just to cover them up temporarily. We focus on the internal rather than external healing.

We package our skincare in all glass jars and bottles, and instead of using regular packaging tape and bubble wrap, we’ve switched our packaging to 100% recycled material like kraft paper tape and corrugated paper wrap.

I realized that this struggle is given to me to help others. I had come to realize that it’s not the way you look that matters; it’s the confidence to be who you are, without hiding from others. We do our best to come up with good and effective skincare products, but at the end of the day our main agenda is to make sure that you are confident and our message about self-love and positivity are spread all over the world.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Diversity. Brands are now more diverse, from their models to their products. There’s inclusivity in the beauty industry now. For example, Fenty Beauty caters a lot of makeup shades perfect for all ethnicities, skin types and undertones.

Brands are now more diverse, from their models to their products. There’s inclusivity in the beauty industry now. For example, Fenty Beauty caters a lot of makeup shades perfect for all ethnicities, skin types and undertones. Transparency. The beauty industry is now more open in answering the hows, whys and whats. Because of social media and in the name of transparency, companies are now in the business of sharing how they do things, what’s in a product/service and why they did something. Consumers become smarter and more educated, giving them tons of awesome options to choose from. On the other hand, beauty brands with less transparency will have a low score for consumer trust

The beauty industry is now more open in answering the hows, whys and whats. Because of social media and in the name of transparency, companies are now in the business of sharing how they do things, what’s in a product/service and why they did something. Consumers become smarter and more educated, giving them tons of awesome options to choose from. On the other hand, beauty brands with less transparency will have a low score for consumer trust Acne-Positivity Community. Banish leads this community. A lot of people are now unafraid to share their imperfections; we believe that to have acne or scars is normal and this community motivates every individual that you are not your skin and you are more than your “flaws.” I love that there’s now self-acceptance and more people understand that we should not conform into the world’s definition of beauty

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry?

Cancel Culture. Online shaming in the beauty industry is rampant. Once an influencer or brand gets cancelled because of an (honest/intentional) mistake, they will definitely be bashed. Unfortunately, it won’t stop there, bashers will move on to the next person or brand as if it’s their privilege to harass others

Online shaming in the beauty industry is rampant. Once an influencer or brand gets cancelled because of an (honest/intentional) mistake, they will definitely be bashed. Unfortunately, it won’t stop there, bashers will move on to the next person or brand as if it’s their privilege to harass others Copycats. There’s so many things available online due to companies’ transparency; but as we gain people’s trust, there is a rise to copycats. These are brands who cannot innovate for they’d rather mimic others. You can do your best to be original but the sad part is if the copycat is a big brand, poor small businesses can’t even fight back

There’s so many things available online due to companies’ transparency; but as we gain people’s trust, there is a rise to copycats. These are brands who cannot innovate for they’d rather mimic others. You can do your best to be original but the sad part is if the copycat is a big brand, poor small businesses can’t even fight back Buy Indie Brands. Indie brands are more popular and “in” lately and so established big companies buy a part of the small companies to gain exposure, stay relevant and learn how to market stuff. Influencers and millennials love supporting Indie brands because of their transparency, uniqueness and relatability — big companies want to be a part of that world and so they buy a part of the company, losing the brand’s real heart and soul

If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Be positive. Whether it’s skin/beauty positivity, it is best to use your influence in the industry to spread positivity and confidence. People shouldn’t feel ugly or insufficient just by looking at an ad or by watching an influencer put on skincare or makeup. Beauty industry should empower, not intimidate people

Whether it’s skin/beauty positivity, it is best to use your influence in the industry to spread positivity and confidence. People shouldn’t feel ugly or insufficient just by looking at an ad or by watching an influencer put on skincare or makeup. Beauty industry should empower, not intimidate people Stop pushing a trend. People shouldn’t feel like we should all be the same, meet the world’s beauty standards as if we should be molded according to a baker’s cookie cutter “image.” We are all different, we shouldn’t force ourselves to use and do something just because it’s a trend even though it’s not the best option for you

People shouldn’t feel like we should all be the same, meet the world’s beauty standards as if we should be molded according to a baker’s cookie cutter “image.” We are all different, we shouldn’t force ourselves to use and do something just because it’s a trend even though it’s not the best option for you Transparency. I’m looking forward to seeing brands show more transparency, answer heated questions and explain questionable “patented” ingredients. I hope to see more CEOs and executives talk and be relatable. This makes them look and feel more human

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Limit use of social media if you aren’t mature or stable enough to be happy for others. Spend more time loving yourself more and focus on beautifying your soul instead. You sow what you reap. If you share your beautiful soul, you reap a beautiful mindset that eventually grows to a beautiful you.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. Focus on your own company. Beauty-industry is fast-paced, you have to adapt in every situation while focusing solely on your own business and not comparing yourself with other brands. You cannot be innovative and original by looking at the other side. Ex. I don’t check what other brands are doing. I put all my time and effort in making sure that my company expands, my team is happy and our customers are satisfied. I just mind my own business, pun intended.

2. Do not sell / copy overrated products posted on social media that do not work. Oh you see something trending on social media? Do not copy that just because everyone’s selling it especially when it doesn’t resonate with your vision/mission. Ex. Everyone seems to add fragrance on skincare/makeup products or come up with “pretty” packaging girly girls would love to have. Our company stayed to our niche and never imitated

3. Be authentic! In everything you do (PR, marketing, advertisement, influencer partnership, posting, service), be sincere and accountable in whatever you put out there. Take the good and the bad in business. Expect and make the most out of everything but always be ready to share the vulnerable, truth and real things about you, the company and the people you are accountable for. Ex. Whether it be in lives, stories, or posts, I make sure that everything we publicize is real and unedited. We do not romanticize perfection, we value authenticity instead

4. Ideas are not patented. People will copy your idea and resell without permission. It means time to level up! Your idea and products are not 100% patented. When you see a copycat product sold from an unauthorized seller, accept the fact that these things are out of your control so the next step is to make your own patented design / trademark to protect your ideas and mark copyrights all over your products. Ex. Just recently, I have to make my own design for the Banisher 2.0 to protect our company’s rights

5. Value your community. You are given a voice for a reason and that is to speak up for people who were silenced, weaker and not confident enough to share. Be the voice of your community — speak up and talk about things your community needs to know. Use your influence to empower and encourage — far more people will love you back after! Ex. We have the Banish Soldiers Instagram account to empower our own customers. We give them the platform where they can share their stories so they too would serve as an inspiration to those who think they are unheard of

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Young Women Education Movement — I’d like to give young women all over the world access to education, resources, entrepreneurial skills etc so they can get themselves out of poverty. In other countries, a young woman’s common vision is to have babies and stay at home then stop working. I like young women all over the world to dream further and do more, enjoy life with their wings soaring high

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One bad apple can spoil the bunch. Be careful of the people you allow to be in your circle — it can break or make your life. A bad person is like cancer, it spreads out its negative vibe and drains everyone’s energy until you regret not cutting off that person in your life.

In business, a bad apple could be a bad influence to the team — if you won’t cut him off, he will share a similar negative attitude or may even affect the performance of the whole team.

In the beauty industry, the bad apple could be a bad practice. If the beauty industry remains to have a bad apple, everyone will just copy the trend until no one knows how to uproot the issue anymore. Be the change your industry needs — be the best apple Adam and Eve would love to have.

How can our readers follow you online?

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/user/daiserz89

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/banishbeauty

Instagram : https://instagram.com/daiserz89

Linkedin : https://il.linkedin.com/in/daisyjing

Twitter : https://twitter.com/banishacnescars