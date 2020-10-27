Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Daily Self-Care Checklist

If you want to feel better daily, then you must have a guideline for self-care.

You can’t count on having other people to help with your well-being, so you must have a daily plan. You might think that having a plan for your self-care is a waste of time, but by taking care of your body and mind, you can avoid additional mental or health problems in the future. Use these self-care guidelines to improve the way that you feel.

Emotional Self-Care

Experts believe that your emotional well-being is vitally important, and you may overlook this aspect of your health. You may think that your emotional well-being is good because you are in denial of certain stressful situations in your life, but if you ignore emotional difficulties, then the problems will get worse with time. One of the best ways to understand your emotional health is by taking time to notice your mood. If you are a busy person, then you might not notice that you are feeling anxious, sad or angry until the emotions lead to serious problems.

Physical Self-Care

Physical self-care involves many aspects of your daily life, including eating the right foods, sleeping enough and getting plenty of exercise. If you aren’t consuming a nutritious diet, then you need to create daily menu plans that include fresh vegetables and fruits along with whole grains, dairy products and lean proteins. At the same time, you should have an exercise routine that includes a variety of physical activity. In addition, adults require seven to nine hours of sleep each night to avoid illnesses such as colds and influenza.

Spiritual Self-Care

Spiritual self-care can include traditional religious services, but it also can involve daily practices such as meditation or prayer. You may want to have a quiet area of your home where you can focus on spirituality. This area might have religious figurines, candles, or other objects that you can focus on to clear your mind of troubling thoughts. If you don’t understand how to meditate, then you can enroll in a class that teaches you how to focus your mind.

Professional Self-Care

An important part of self-care is visiting professionals for examinations for potential problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus or cancer. If you already have a chronic health problem, then professional self-care includes scheduling appointments with specialists who can help you manage problems with your blood sugar levels or high blood pressure. You can also join support groups that include other individuals who have the same medical condition so that you can learn more about nontraditional ways to improve your physical health.

Psychological Self-care

If you are having emotional or mental challenges, then it is essential to seek help from a psychiatric professional. In addition to having conditions such as depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, you can have problems with addictions to alcohol or drugs. A psychiatrist or counselors can also help you overcome problems that occurred during your childhood, or they can assist you with relationship difficulties.

Use a Calendar to Keep Track of Self-care

The best way to keep track of self-care is by having a calendar to schedule the times and days for appointments or other activities.

For more tips and tools to support your self-care practice join my FREE 10-day Challenge starting November 9th, 2020. Self-care is the best present to give yourself!

Heather Nardi, Author/Speaker/Mentor/Networker at Empath Mama and FemCity

Heather Nardi is an author and speaker certified as a Holistic Life Coach. Also, a mama to 2 children ages 13 and 19, married to Mario for 20 years.

Heather is the Founder of Empath Mama, a community that provides loving guidance and support for mamas, who are sensitive souls (Empath and/or Highly Sensitive Person). The mission of Empath Mama is to offer loving guidance and wisdom through our community and education, so YOU feel empowered in your true essence.

Heather is the President of her local FemCity Collective. FemCity is a Members-Only Organization for female business owners, infused with gratitude, positivity, purpose & soul. As an introverted, sensitive, entrepreneur Heather has challenged herself to emerge in the area of networking.

