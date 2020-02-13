Daily Practice.

You become what you do every day.

So why not do it for you too every day?

Why not be accepting of who you are too every day? Why not be patient with you too every day? Why not be honest with how you are feeling too every day? And why not love who you are too every day?

Then it simply becomes what you know. What you know to do for you too.

This is something you can practice every day. So you can live your life understanding how it is all meant for you too.

***

