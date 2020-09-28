Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Daily Meditation Practice

The pandemic has provided time and space for a lot of learning in the stillness of being quarantined. At the start of the pandemic, I was and still am a devoted yogi. After a decade, the practices and poses still provide me with so much peace and solace from the chaos of the world. Whenever […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The pandemic has provided time and space for a lot of learning in the stillness of being quarantined. At the start of the pandemic, I was and still am a devoted yogi. After a decade, the practices and poses still provide me with so much peace and solace from the chaos of the world.

Whenever anyone would ask about if I did meditation, I would always say that yoga was my form of meditation. I still stand by that with a revised statement: yoga is my active form of meditation.

The meditation routine I’ve come to do nightly, is one that invokes calm and stillness both in the mind and the body. It allows my nervous system to settle from the day, and get ready for a good night’s sleep.

I started this practice because I was using the application for it’s sleep stories. After a very stressful day, I decided to try one of the meditations devoted to specific emotions, and was impressed by the way it was able to calm my system from such great arousal.

After such great success, I opted to do one of the daily meditations, and was again impressed with its calming results. After a week of doing the daily meditation every night, and seeing a marked improvement in the lessening of my reactivity in my day-to-day life, I was hooked. Almost 7 months later, and the lessening of reactivity continues to improve. My nervous system’s baseline is calmer and settles more easily.

The biggest takeaway I’ve learned from my consistent meditation practice during quarantine is that it’s okay, and is necessary to rest and be still, even with the societal pressure of over-scheduling and always being busy. I hope this is a lesson we continue to prioritize as a society, even after the pandemic lifts.

    Sarah Rudman, Healthcare Manager

    I graduated with a psychology major from Wheelock College in Boston back in 2013. Having worked for over 6 years, I know I want to work in the healthcare industry, specifically helping organizations with self care and burnout. Currently, I’m working at an outpatient mental health practice managing about 20 social workers and mental health counselors, doing Human Resources and managing the insurance billing. Eventually, I would like to start my own business helping organizations work with their employees, preventing burnout and helping to implement wellness programs and promote self care. In my spare time, I volunteer at a dog shelter and a yoga studio, allowing me to work with dogs and take yoga classes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Do /You/ Meditate?

    by Clay Hamilton
    Community//

    How Moving Meditation Is Supporting Cancer Patients In Their Recovery

    by Mandy Murry
    Community//

    “I Witnessed a Human Earthquake!”

    by Deidre Miller

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.