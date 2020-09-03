Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Daily Development

A few daily tricks to a refreshed you

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
pic via @sara.haerens
pic via @sara.haerens

The importance of observing acts of kindness, forgiveness, and practicing methods that increase our growth and self-development is a practice we should utilize year-round.

We often wait for New Year’s Eve or our respective religious holidays (Yom Kippur or Sunday’s at Church) to repent and re-assess our values and ethics while hoping to incorporate a better lifestyle. While all of this is great, recognizing and instilling healthier regimens and kinder behavior should happen daily.

Change is a process. It takes steps, and lots of introspection, dedication, recognition, and continuing connection to the higher-self, and for some, consistent association to one’s temple, church, or place of worship.

While 2020 has proven to be a challenging year, let us not give up on our self or others, and remember to choose kindness over judgment. Join me crafting our best versions by living with greater love, kinder thoughts, kinder words, increased charity, healthier habits towards our body and mind, healthier eating and drinking, leaning towards love, decreased judgment of others and living with a pure heart. May our actions reflect our words and promises.

How do we do this while living in the most obscure year? We stay committed to our religious teachings, practice daily meditation or remember to just pause and relax, exercise (even if it’s a walk around the block), drink more water, less negative talk, more personal connection even if it’s through Zoom or Facetime with family and friends, writing a daily gratitude list, and journaling your personal development progress at the end of each day or week. I encourage you to utilize some or all of these practices, and remember to have fun and enjoy your best version yet!

You can always contact me to keep me posted on your progress or seek support and guidance. I am doing this with you, so you are not alone.

Debi Gudema, Well&Co.

Health and wellness junkie, kindness advocate, and a classical music aficionado. Mom of two kiddos who helped inspire Well&Co. @wellandco1 #wellandco1

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Self-care All Year Round

by Debi Gudema
Community//

Want Better Health and Well-Being?

by Patti Clark
©2019 Belinda Chiu
Thrive Global on Campus//

Reimaging Education: Why Contortion Won’t Get You into Harvard

by Belinda Chiu, Ed.D.

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.